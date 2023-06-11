Durham vs Glamorgan Match Prediction DUR 62 % Chance of Winning GLAM 38 % Bet Now! Durham will take on Glamorgan in their seventh match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street from Sunday, June 11. Durham finished sixth in the 8-team Division Two table in the County Championship 2023. Glamorgan finished third in Division Two last season and just missed out on promotion to Division One.

Durham vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Durham are the clear favourites to win their upcoming match against Glamorgan. They are on a three-match unbeaten run and almost all their players will be available. Glamorgan are placed third in the points table, but have managed to win just one out of the six games played by them in County Championship 2023.

Glamorgan can be in a spot of bother and could find it hard to enforce a draw as well. Marnus Labushchagne, their leading run-scorer, and Michael Nesser - their second-highest wicket-taker - would be missing as they will be on national duties. Nesser hasn't only picked 19 wickets but also scored 311 runs at an average of 51.83.

The onus of the bowling department will now be entirely on T van der Gugten. In absence of Nesser, the second-highest from Glamorgan, has picked 11 wickets at an average of 40.72.

Matthew Potts will be unavailable for Durham but Ben Raine, Ajaz Patel, Brydon Carse and Paul Coughlin still form a formidable course. The overall team composition makes Durham the absolute favourites.

Durham chances of winning - 62%

Glamorgan chances of winning - 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Durham vs Glamorgan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Brydon Carse has come good in the ongoing edition of the County Championship 2023 for Durham. He has scored 265 runs in four matches at an average of 66.25. He has also picked 14 wickets in four matches at an average of 28.07. Durham would want him to continue delivering from the team.

Sam Northeast is one of the experienced batters in the Glamorgan squad. He has played at a total of 202 first-class matches and scored 12218 runs at an average of 39.16. In the ongoing County Championship 2023, he has scored 190 runs in six matches at an average of 21.11. Glamorgan would want him to get into the groove.

Durham vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

Worcestershire opted to bowl in the first match at the venue in County Championship 2023. But Durham won the match by 121 runs. In the second match here, Durham opted to bat first, and won the match by an innings and seven runs. In the third match in the Chester-le-Street, Yorkshire opted to bat but Durham won by one wicket.

Overcast conditions are on the cards on the last two days and the team winning the toss is most likely to bat first.

Weather Report

Nice with clouds and sun on the day of the match in Chester-le-Street. Sun through high clouds on Day 2. Rain is one the cards on Day 3 and Day 4. The temperature on the final day will drop to 18 degree celsius from the usual 21 on the previous three days.

Durham Player List

Durham Squad

Alex Lees, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Borthwick, Jack Burnham, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, David Bedingham (South Africa), Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia), Tristan Stubbs (South Africa - Vitality Blast)

Durham Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Batsman and Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede Batter Ben Raine All-rounder P Coughlin All-rounder Brydon Carse All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have won each of their last five matches. In the last match against Gloucestershire, Durham registered a 125-run win. The last five matches have seen Durham win four matches and play one draw.

Glamorgan Player List

Squad

David Lloyd, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Eddie Byrom, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia), Harry Podmore (Kent), Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy)

Glamorgan Playing XI

Edward Byrom Batter David Lloyd (cap) Batter Colin Ingram Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Batsman and Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten All-rounder James Harris Bowler Andrew Salter Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan played a draw against Sussex in their last match. In the match prior to it, Glamorgan defeated Worcestershire by 10 wickets. In their last five encounters, Glamorgan have played four draws.

Head to Head

Durham are unbeaten in their last five matches against Glamorgan. They last met earlier this season as the match between the two teams ended in a draw. Durham have won one match and played two draw games against Glamorgan in their last three encounters against them. The last five matches have seen Durham win twice against Glamorgan.

Durham vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Durham to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Durham, the Division Two table-toppers, are on a roll and have won each of their last three matches. The batting performance of the team has come out handy so far. In their last match against Gloucestershire, Durham scored 445 in the first innings and declared at 272/4 in the second. In their second-last match against Yorkshire, they scored 227 and 246/9. Against Derbyshire, they scored 452/9 before declaring and winning the match by an innings margin. With Michael Nesser also unavailable in the upcoming match, it's very likely that Durham will again pile up over 300 runs in the first innings.

Glamorgan vs Durham Top Team Batsmen

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Kiran Carlson is the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan with 471 runs under his belt at an average of 47.10. He has already slammed three hundreds. He has played a total of 72 first-class matches and scored 3770 runs at an average of 32.50. He has 10 hundreds and 15 fifties to his name in the format.

Ollie Robinson to be Durham's top batter

The Durham wicketkeeper-batter has played a total of 54 first-class and scored 2670 runs at an average of 32.56. He has scored five hundreds and 14 fifties in first-class cricket. In six first-class matches in the ongoing County Championship 2023 season, Robinson has scored 465 runs in six matches at an average of 46.50.

Glamorgan vs Durham Top Team Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Timm van der Gugten is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan. He has picked 29 wickets at an average of 20.86. He has already picked three five-wicket hauls in the County Championship 2023. The 32-year-old has played 73 first-class matches and picked 245 wickets at an average of 26.94.

Ben Raine to be Durham's top bowler

In the absence of Matthew Potts, Ben Raine will be expected to take a lead role for Durham. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for Durham at the moment. He has picked 25 wickets in six matches at an average of 23.08. Overall, Raine has played 115 first-class matches and picked 391 wickets at an average of 25.60.