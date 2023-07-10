Durham vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction DUR 70 % Chance of Winning GLO 30 % Bet Now! Durham will take on Gloucestershire in County Championship Two 2023 season at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street from Monday, July 10 at 3:30 PM IST. Durham finished sixth in the 8-team Division Two table in the County Championship 2023. Gloucestershire finished at the bottom of the Division One table and as a result were relegated to Division Two.

Durham vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Durham are the certain winners of their upcoming match against Gloucestershire. The table-toppers are the strongest team in Division Two in both the bowling as well as the batting department. Ollie Robnson, David Bedingham, Alex Lees and Michael Jones have led the batting group with 734, 667 and 699 runs respectively. The pace unit of Ben Rain (38) and Matthew Potts (34) has wreaked havoc. In case Brydon Carse turns up, Gloucestershire's trouble will increase. Bas de Leede is in Zimbabwe, playing the World Cup 2023 qualifiers and that would give Gloucestershire a little reprieve.

Gloucestershire will again be without their leading run-scorer Marcus Harris. Miles Hammond is the only other batter who has scored over 400 runs. Oliver Price is the only batter who has scored over 150 runs and is averaging over 40. Same is the case in the bowling unit where the bowling average of bowlers is really high. Leading wicket-taker Zafar Gohar has scalped 19 wickets at an average of Zafar Gohar.

Durham chances of winning - 70%

Gloucestershire chances of winning - 30%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Durham vs Gloucestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Matthew Potts is very likely to play the next match after being left out from the England squad for the third Ashes 2023 Test. The fourth Test starts from July 19. That will boost the morale of Durham further. He has picked 34 wickets in six matches at an average of 21.67 in County Championship 2023.

Senior Gloucestershire batter Chris Dent will need to step up. The 32-year-old veteran of 176 first-class matches has scored 10740 runs. However, in the ongoing season he has scored just 315 runs in seven matches at an average of 26.25.

Durham vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

Worcestershire opted to bowl in the first match at the venue in County Championship 2023 but Durham won the match by 121 runs. In the second match here, Durham opted to bat first, and won the match by an innings and seven runs. In the third match in the Chester-le-Street, Yorkshire opted to bat but Durham won by one wicket. In the last match at the venue, Glamorgan opted to bat, however, the match ended in a draw.

Overcast conditions on the opening day can tempt the teams to bowl first.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy with a couple of thundershowers on Day according to AccuWeather. Variable clouds with showers with a temperature of 18 degree celsius on Day 2. Rather cloudy and breezy with spotty drizzle on Day 3 and Periods of clouds and sun.

Durham Player List

Durham Player List

Durham Squad

Alex Lees, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Borthwick, Jack Burnham, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, David Bedingham (South Africa), Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia), Tristan Stubbs (South Africa - Vitality Blast)

Durham Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Batsman and Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Liam Trevaskis Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Matthew Parkinson All-rounder Brydon Carse All-rounder Mathew Potts Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have settled for a draw in each of their last two matches. They won three consecutive matches prior to it. In their third-last match, Durham defeated Gloucestershire by 125 runs. Overall, Durham have won four matches, lost one and settled for a draw thrice.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire Squad

Chris Dent, Tom Lace, Miles Hammond, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, James Bracey, Goodman, George Scott, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)

Gloucestershire Predicted XI

Ben Charlesworth Batter Chris Dent Batter Grant Roelofsen James Bracey (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mils Hammond All-rounder Gv Buuren (cap) All-rounder Ollie Price All-rounder Tom Price All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Md Taylor Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire played a draw against Yorkshire in their last match. Yorkshire. They lack two back-to-back matches prior to it. Overall, the side has played four draws this season and lost two matches. Their second match against Yorkshire was abandoned due to rain.

Durham vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Durham to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Durham batters have been in top form in the ongoing season. In their last match against Leicestershire, they scored 517 and 343/4 in the two innings. In the second-last match against Glamorgan, Durham piled up 630 runs in the only innings they played in the match. They scored 445 and 272/4d in the match before it against Gloucestershire. Three batters from the team have scored over 600 runs, one has scored over 450 runs and one over 300 runs. The Gloucestershire bowling unit leaked 550/9 and 200/6 against Yorkshire in their last match. Their bowlers are not threatening and Durham should find it really easy to score over 300 runs in the first innings.

Durham vs Gloucestershire Top Team Batsmen

Ollie Robinson to be Durham's top batter

The Durham wicketkeeper-batter has played a total of 56 first-class and scored 2939 runs at an average of 35.40. He has scored seven hundreds and 14 fifties in first-class cricket. In eight matches in the ongoing County Championship 2023 season, Robinson has scored 734 runs in eight matches at an average of 66.72. Robinson, the leading run-scorer for Durham in County Championship 2023, scored a hundred each in his last two outings.

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire's top batter

Miles Hammond scored 92 runs in the only innings of his last outing against Yorkshire. He has now scored 412 runs in seven matches at an average of 37.45 for his team. Only Marcus Harris, who is in the Australian Ashes squad right now has scored more runs than him. Four fifties have come off his bat this season. Overall, the 27-year-old has scored 57 first-class matches and scored 2809 runs at an average of 29.88.

Durham vs Gloucestershire top bowler

Ben Raine to be Durham's top bowler

Ben Raine will again be expected to play a key role for Durham. He is the highest wicket-taker for Durham at the moment. He has picked 38 wickets in eight matches at an average of 23.78. In his last outing against Leicestershire, he picked eight wickets (4 in each innings). Overall, Raine has played 117 first-class matches and picked 404 wickets at an average of 25.58.

Zafar Gohar to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

The Pakistan left-arm spinner is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has picked 19 wickets in seven matches at an average of 49.94. The last match saw him pick four wickets including a three-wicket haul in the second innings. There is a lack of quality bowling option available for Gloucestershire and the 28-year-old would be looking to take the onus once again. Overall, he has played 72 first-class matches and picked 268 wickets at an average of 30.91.