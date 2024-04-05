Durham vs Hampshire Match Prediction DUR 41 % Chance of Winning HAM 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durham and Hampshire will lock horns in the County Championship Division One from April 5 to April 8, 2024, at the former’s home ground Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The action is going to kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Durham vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Durham achieved a landslide victory in their final match last season when they took on Leicestershire. The former batted first on home soil and set up a daunting total of 457 runs before they declared the target and left their rivals to chase after it. It was an uphill climb for Leicestershire who found themselves in a bind as they were dismissed for a lowly 143 runs in the first innings. Following on, they scored an additional 173 runs but it was not nearly enough to put a dent on Durham’s efforts. The home team emerged triumphant by a dominant margin of an innings and 141 runs.

Hampshire had an intense, cutthroat encounter against Essex in their last match of the previous season. The latter batted first and managed to muster a formidable target of 447 runs and they decided to declare the total thereafter. Hampshire was approaching touching distance as they amassed 334 runs in the first innings but got bowled out. Essex extended their advantage with 153 runs in their second innings which left Hampshire with a challenging task ahead of them. However, they were able to chase down the target and ended up as the victors by three wickets.

Durham chance of winning - 41%

Hampshire chance of winning - 59%

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Durham vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Durham to score more 4s than Hampshire

Durham’s boundary-hitting was rather impressive during the previous season and it is evident from their scores in the last three matches. The team knocked 45, 55, 52 and 9 fours during the final few matches of the season. Hampshire’s batters, who are quite known for smashing it out of the park, managed to amass 26, 17, 42, 29 and 21 boundaries in their last three fixtures of the 2023 season. Durham were much more proficient in sending the ball to the ropes and will, therefore, be expected to do so again in the following match.

Durham vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

Chester-le-Street is a batting paradise for test cricket given that four out of six test matches held here have concluded in victory for the teams batting first. The average first innings total stands at around 352 and chasing is not the best option at the venue. The toss winning side will want to maximize their advantage and bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Although there appears to be no possibility of rainfall on the day of the match, Durham will still experience overcast conditions with the temperature reaching 13 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter George Drissell Bowler Paul Coughlin Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Oliver Gibson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham had a brilliant season in 2023 as they only lost a single encounter at the hands of Sussex. All other matches either concluded in wins or draws which put them right at the top of the table.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis.

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Ian Holland Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire were in a more competitive group and still managed to edge out eight victories in 14 fixtures. Suffice it to say, Hampshire are in promising form at the moment.

Durham vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Hampshire have an upper hand over Durham in their last five encounters, having won two out of their last five matchups.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 1

Hampshire - 2

Draw - 2

Durham vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham’s opening partnerships in their last few matches of the 2023 season were rather underwhelming. Michael Jones and Alex Lees were hardly able to surpass the 20-run threshold and managed to collaborate for 16, 15, 6 and 26 runs in their final three matches. Hampshire’s openers were in much better command over their form as they opened the innings with totals of 20, 9, 68, 11 and 34 runs in their last three fixtures of the previous season. The first wicket is safe in the hands of Hampshire’s opening duo.

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Durham vs Hampshire Best Batters

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees was Durham’s leading run-getter in the previous season of the County Championship Division Two wherein he accumulated 1347 runs in 21 innings. Although he only scored six runs in their final match against Leicestershire, he is the top choice for the next game, especially since he was responsible for five half-centuries and five centuries last season.

James Vince to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Hampshire’s skipper ended up as the team’s leading batter last season with 1007 runs in 24 innings. During their final match against Surrey in the 2023 season, Vince scored a half-century in the second innings with 56 runs. He was their major contributor during the season and remains the leading pick for the next game.

Durham vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine emerged as Durham’s leading wicket-taker last season with a whopping 60 wickets in 26 innings. In the team’s last game of the previous season versus Leicestershire, he picked up a six-wicket haul in two innings, five of which were taken in the first innings alone. His consistency makes him a dependable choice for the upcoming game.

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson was the second highest wicket-taker for Hampshire last season, having captured 49 wickets in 18 innings. He was a wicket-taking machine and it was evidenced by his performance in the final match against Surrey, where he claimed five wickets in the first innings and added four more to his tally in the following innings. He is, without a doubt, the top pick for the next match.