Durham vs Kent Match Prediction DUR 71 % Chance of Winning KEN 29 % Place a bet Batery 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durham and Kent will face each other in the County Championship Division One from September 26 to 29, 2024. This fixture is going to take place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, with a scheduled start time of 3:00 P.M IST.

Durham vs Kent Chances of Winning

Durham’s result against Surrey was not out of the ordinary as the latter have been vastly superior this season. Going into the match, Durham were already on the backfoot and it is reflected in their first innings total of 262. Barring Colin Ackermann’s unbeaten 78, the contributions from the rest were somewhat minimal which worsened Durham’s chances. Come Surrey’s turn at the crease, they steered the match in their favor immediately by taking the lead with 415 runs on the board. Durham’s second innings was even worse than their first as they only lasted long enough to score 177 and there was no stopping Surrey from taking the win. Having made up the deficit in no time, Surrey bested Durham by a whopping ten wickets.

Kent’s previous outing against Nottinghamshire was not much different as they lost for the eighth time this season. The latter’s batting effort yielded a total of 433 which mounted early pressure on Kent. In their attempt to chase the score, Kent fell massively short as they were shown the way out for 225 with Joey Evison’s 76 as the standout performance. They were forced to follow on and this time around, they upped themselves a smidgen to post 230 runs on the board. However, they dug their own grave with this poor display considering Nottinghamshire made up the 28-run deficit with ease to take home a ten-wicket triumph.

Durham chance of winning - 71%

Kent chance of winning - 29%

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Durham vs Kent Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

For the previous five matches, Durham’s opening stands have been rather volatile with Alex Lees and Ben McKinney showing inconsistency in their form. To put into perspective just how unpredictable the pair have been, they have added 60, 0, 16, 25, 1, 189, 1 and 20 runs to the first wicket in the last five games. There is no apparent cohesion in their partnership and it is unlikely to be resolved in the upcoming match against Kent.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Kent Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Durham vs Kent Toss Prediction

In the present season, five matches have been played to completion at Riverside Ground out of which the teams fielding first edged out three victories. The batting side had a favorable result once while the remaining match was drawn. Further, on four occasions, the toss winning skippers opted to field first which will make the toss winner of the next game keen to do the same.

Weather Report

The weather will almost certainly affect the match adversely as there is an 80% chance of rain with the temperature reaching 11 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Scott Borthwick, Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Scott Boland, Peter Siddle, Ben Stokes, Ben McKinney, Ashton Turner, Neil Wagner, Daniel Hogg, Chemar Holder, Emilio Gay, James Minto.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Ben McKinney Batter Emilio Gay Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Colin Ackermann All-rounder Bas de Leede All-rounder Callum Parkinson Bowler Daniel Hogg Bowler James Minto Bowler Chemar Holder Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have been oscillating between winning and losing with three losses and two victories in their previous five matches.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Aron Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Joey Evison, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Matt Parkinson, George Garrett, Jaydn Denly, Beyers Swanepoel, Charlie Stobo, Akeem Jordan, Alfie Ogborne.

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Ben Compton Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Jack Leaning Batter Joe Denly Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Akeem Jordan Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler George Garrett Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent suffered four defeats in their last five games and the remaining game was drawn. There has been no sign of improvement whatsoever and they continue to underperform.

Durham vs Kent Head-to-Head

In the five head-to-head games between the sides prior to this fixture, Kent took the lead with two wins while Durham have a single victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 1

Kent - 2

Draw - 2

Durham vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham’s opening wicket had a sudden spurt of performance in the last game against Surrey where they posted their most prolific stand in quite some time with a collaborative knock of 60 runs between Alex Lees and Ben McKinney. However, their performance in the two games prior to that was quite concerning as they posted totals of 16, 25 and 1. In this sphere, Kent’s openers are in a better position with scores of 5, 91, 16, 70, 4 and 7 runs in the last three games. The boom in their form is noticeable and they will be expected to outgun Durham in the next match.

Durham vs Kent First class Riverside Ground, null Durham Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.40 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.33 Bet now! Kent Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.00 Bet now!

Durham vs Kent Best Batters

David Bedingham to be Durham’s Best Batter

David Bedingham was among the top scorers for Durham in the last game against Surrey, having scored 37 and 23 runs. Admittedly, this was not his finest showing but it does not detract from the fact that he continues to reign supreme at the top of Durham’s run charts with 1265 runs in 17 innings. Despite a relatively substandard display prior to this, he is expected to bounce back in the next match.

Tawanda Muyeye to be Kent’s Best Batter

Despite having taken part in fewer innings than his teammates, Tawanda Muyeye is creeping his way up to the top of the team’s standings with a total of 567 runs in 16 innings. So far, he has a century and three half-centuries, the third of which was scored in the last match against Nottinghamshire where he amassed 60 runs in the second innings. The opener is expected to remain dominant in the next game, too.

Durham vs Kent Best Bowlers

Callum Parkinson to be Durham’s Best Bowler

In the previous encounter versus Surrey, Callum Parkinson was tied as Durham’s second highest wicket-taker with two wickets in his 31-over spell and an economy rate of 2.54. Overall, he has picked 29 wickets for his side in 17 innings and remains the top pick for the upcoming match.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson’s solitary 19-over spell in the previous match against Nottinghamshire did not yield a single wicket but this is not something to fret over since his lead over the other bowlers remains unchallenged. He is still the leading wicket-taker for Kent with 30 wickets in 15 innings and one off day is not going to put a damper on his campaign.