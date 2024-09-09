Durham vs Lancashire Match Prediction DUR 54 % Chance of Winning LAN 46 % Place a bet Batery 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durham and Lancashire are set to take on each other in the County Championship Division One from September 9 to 12, 2024. The match is going to be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, at 3:00 P.M IST.

Durham vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Durham suffered their third pasting of the season as they took on Somerset in the previous match. The latter posted a total of 492 while batting first and Durham managed to make up a lot of the deficit by scoring 336 runs during their chase; all-rounder Brydon Carse was riding high with an unbeaten 104 while Ben Raine and Alex Lees chimed in with contributions of 62 and 59 runs, respectively. Since Durham didn't quite catch up the first time around, Somerset used the opportunity to secure an additional 263 runs which left Durham with a lot more ground to make up. However, the fourth innings was nightmare fuel for Durham who found themselves bundled out for 126, leading to a 293-run defeat.

Lancashire are woefully hopeless at the moment and their loss against Hampshire in the last game raises several concerns about their form. Hampshire scored 389 runs in the first innings which, ordinarily, would not be enough but to their delight, Lancashire were unbelievably out of sorts. Lancashire’s chase was off to a good start as skipper Keaton Jennings and Josh Bohannon scored 56 and 43 runs, respectively, but this solid foundation went down the drain as the rest of the team did virtually nothing. After scoring 200 runs, they set out to catch up to Hampshire but this time, they were much worse off as they got bowled out for 152. Lancashire were dismayed as they suffered defeat by an innings and 37 runs.

Durham chance of winning - 54%

Lancashire chance of winning - 46%

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Durham vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

In the last five games that Lancashire have played, there have been precisely two instances where the first wicket managed to post double digit stands. Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings are not able to make their partnership click, mostly owing to the fact that the former has been completely out of form this season. They have collaborated for opening totals of 12, 6, 9, 9, 26, 7, 0 and 1 in the previous five fixtures and redemption does not seem to be on the horizon.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Durham vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

There have been a plethora of results at Riverside Ground this season but the pitch has proved to lean in favor of those fielding first. Out of four completed matches held here this season, two were won by the chasing side and three out of four toss winners opted to field first. Since low first innings totals are a frequent occurrence here, the toss winning side will prefer to chase in the next game.

Weather Report

There is a highly unfavorable forecast at Chester-le-Street on match day with a 50% likelihood of rain and a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Scott Boland, Peter Siddle, Ben Stokes, Ben McKinney, Ashton Turner, Neil Wagner, Daniel Hogg.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Ben McKinney Batter Scott Borthwick (C) Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Brydon Carse All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler George Drissell Bowler Daniel Hogg Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have two wins, two losses and a draw in their previous five matches. There is more to be desired from their batting performance.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Dane Vilas, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Jack Morley, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Tom Bruce, Nathan Lyon, Chris Green, Rocky Flintoff, Venkatesh Iyer.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Rocky Flintoff Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Bell Batter George Balderson All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Tom Aspinwall Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire lost two games on the bounce prior to this match and the margins of their defeats were quite appalling on both counts.

Durham vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Durham and Lancashire are level pegging with two wins each in their last five head-to-head matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 2

Lancashire - 2

Draw - 1

Durham vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

From the start of the season, Lancashire’s biggest problem at the front has been the fact that there is a massive disparity in performance between openers Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings. The former has not been pulling his weight and the effect it has on their opening stands is quite noticeable; together, the pair scored 12, 6, 9, 9 and 26 runs in the last three games. Durham’s handicap, on the other hand, is that Alex Lees and Ben McKinney have not maintained much consistency, having added 25, 1, 189, 1 and 20 runs to the first wicket in the previous three matches. Despite this, Durham’s openers are endorsed to put on a better total than Lancashire’s first partnership.

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Durham vs Lancashire Best Batters

Ollie Robinson to be Durham’s Best Batter

Ollie Robinson is Durham’s second highest run scorer so far with 831 runs in 16 innings and an average of 59.35. His last game against Somerset was not the best as the wicket-keeper batter found himself dismissed for 26 and four runs. Regardless of this slight dip, he is expected to be the team’s top batter in the next match.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings remains unmatched at the top and his consistency is truly commendable. In 18 innings so far, he has amassed 936 runs with an average of 55.05 which includes four centuries and two half-centuries. His second half-century of the season came in the last outing against Hampshire where the opener scored 56 runs in the first innings, making him the top pick against Durham.

Durham vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Callum Parkinson to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Callum Parkinson was Durham’s top bowler in the previous match against Somerset, having taken four and two wickets. He now stands as the second highest wicket-taker for the team with 26 wickets in 14 innings. After his showing in the last match, he remains the top choice for the upcoming game as well.

Tom Aspinwall to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Tom Aspinwall was the second highest wicket-taker for the team in their last encounter against Hampshire wherein he picked three wickets in 25 overs, and also delivered two maidens with an economy rate of 4.20. With 13 wickets in five innings and a bowling average of 27.84, he is anticipated to come out on top in the next game.