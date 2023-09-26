Durham vs Leicestershire Match Prediction DUR 63 % Chance of Winning LEI 37 % Bet Now! Durham will take on Leicestershire in their upcoming County Championship Division 2 encounter. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Durham vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Durham is in a strong position to secure the top spot in the table and has already secured promotion to Division One for the next season. In their previous match, Durham posted a total of 371/4 in response to Worcestershire's 313 runs in the first innings, resulting in a draw. Scott Borthwick (scoring an unbeaten 138 runs), Alex Rees (making 60 runs), and Oliver Robinson (contributing 84 runs) were notable performers who led the batting charge. David Bedingham and Graham Clark had promising starts but couldn't convert them into substantial scores, and they will be eager to make amends in the upcoming match. Durham's bowlers conceded 313 runs in Worcestershire's first innings. Bas De Leede and Ben Raine both claimed 3 wickets each in the match, while Paul Coughlin and Mathew Parkinson combined for 3 wickets as well. The bowling unit must come together as a cohesive team to support their side's quest for victory and finish the season on a high note.

Leicestershire currently holds the third position in the points table, and while they have a mathematical chance of reaching second place, it is practically improbable. In their previous match, Leicestershire was dismissed for 233 runs in their sole innings. Harry Swindles exhibited an excellent performance, amassing 73 runs, while Lewis Hill (contributing 42 runs) and Will Davies (remaining unbeaten with 44 runs) also played valuable innings to bolster the team's total. Leicestershire possesses a strong batting lineup with seasoned players like Keaton Jennings, Phil Salt, and Josh Bohannon in their ranks. Their bowlers put up a commendable display by restricting the opposition to scores of 155/10 and 255/4 in the last game. Will Davies and Tom Scriven were the standout performers, claiming 5 wickets each during the match. Additionally, Scott Currie and Chris Wright made crucial contributions with the ball, securing important wickets in the same game.

Durham's chance of winning: 65%

Leicestershire’s chance of winning: 35%

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Durham vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Durham's team has been in outstanding form, featuring both the highest run-scorer and the leading wicket-taker in the County Championship Division Two. Alex Lees has established himself as the tournament's top run-scorer, amassing an impressive total of 1341 runs. In contrast, Ben Raine has earned the distinction of being the leading wicket-taker, boasting an exceptional count of 54 wickets.

Rishi Patel, serving as the opening batsman for Leicestershire, presently holds the position of the third-highest run-scorer in County Championship Division Two, amassing an impressive total of 1052 runs from 23 innings. Following closely behind is Colin Ackermann, with 987 runs to his credit, while their skipper, Lewis Hill, has contributed admirably, accumulating 835 runs. In the bowling department, the team relies on Tom Scriven, who has proven his mettle with 35 wickets taken in 18 innings.

Durham vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The pitch at Chester-le-Street is expected to feature a grassy surface with some swing on the first day, making it challenging for the batsmen initially. However, the conditions are anticipated to become more favourable for batting over the next two days. As the match progresses, the pitch may start offering assistance to the bowlers, especially on the fourth day. Given these conditions, teams are likely to choose to bowl first on this pitch, as it is expected to be highly conducive to batting on the second and third days, with no total deemed safe. In this season, out of the six games played at this venue, three have been won by the team batting second, while two have been won by the team batting first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Tuesday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 77% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 27 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bushnell, Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, George Drissell, Oliver Gibson, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Tom Mackintosh, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Ben Stokes, Tristan Stubbs, Liam Trevaskis, Ross Whitfield, Mark Wood, Matt Parkinson.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alex Lees Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick (c) Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler Paul Coughlin Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham is at the top of the points table with six wins. In their last five matches, they won two matches and drew the remaining three.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Ed Barnes, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Josh Hull, Louis Kimber, Aaron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch, Chris Wright, Roman Walker, Umar Amin, Ben Cox, Scott Currie.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rishi Patel Batter Sam Evans Batter Lewis Hill (c) Batter Harry Swindells Wicket-keeper Umar Amin Batter Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Tom Scriven Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Will Davis Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

In their last five matches, Leicestershire has drawn three matches and lost one. They have one victory to their credit against Gloucestershire in recent matches.

Durham vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the previous five encounters between these two teams, Durham has enjoyed an advantage, securing victory in just one match. The remaining four contests concluded in draws.

Durham Won: 1 match

Leicestershire Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned/ Draw: 4 matches

Durham vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Alex Lees to be the top batsman of the match

Alex Lees, who serves as the opening batsman for Durham, currently occupies the pinnacle of the run-scoring charts in County Championship Division Two, amassing an impressive total of 1341 runs across 20 innings. This outstanding feat encompasses five centuries and an equal number of half-centuries, underscoring his remarkable consistency throughout the tournament. Notably, Lees managed to record two centuries when the teams clashed earlier this season. Given his exceptional form at present, he undoubtedly stands as a reliable and valuable asset for Durham in the upcoming match against Leicestershire.

Durham vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees has amassed a total of 1341 runs from 20 innings up to this point. In a recent clash with Worcestershire, he showcased his remarkable consistency by contributing 60 runs to the team's score. Notably, he has recorded five centuries and an equal number of fifties in the tournament thus far. Last time when the sides met, Lees scored centuries in both the innings. Given his outstanding performance throughout the competition, there is a strong anticipation that he will once again emerge as the top batsman for his team in the upcoming match.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire's Best Batter

Rishi Patel currently holds the distinction of being the top run-scorer for Leicestershire in the current season. Impressively, he has accumulated 1052 runs in 13 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 47.81. Notably, he has registered four centuries and three half-centuries during this season. If we widen our perspective to encompass his overall first-class career, Rishi has appeared in 33 matches, amassing a total of 1783 runs with an average of 33.01. Within this period, he has notched up four centuries and six half-centuries, underscoring his consistent performance in this format. Consequently, it is reasonable to anticipate Rishi Patel continuing to play a crucial role as Leicestershire's primary batsman in the upcoming match.

Durham vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

With 54 wickets in 24 innings, Ben Raine is the team’s leading wicket-taker this season. He has maintained an economy of 3.09 as well. He is the leading wicket-taker in Division 2 this season. In the last game, Raine emerged as the best bowler for his side, picking up three wickets for 66 runs. Last time when the sides met, Raine picked up four wickets in each innings. We expect a similar performance from him in the upcoming fixture as well.

Tom Scriven to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Scriven stands as the second-highest wicket-taker for Leicestershire, amassing an impressive total of 35 wickets from 18 innings. In the recent match against Yorkshire, he contributed significantly by taking three wickets in the first innings and two wickets in the second innings, emerging as the team's standout bowler in the latter innings. Considering his recent form and performance, there is a strong expectation that he will once again lead as their primary bowler in the upcoming match.