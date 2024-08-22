Durham vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction DUR 56 % Chance of Winning NOT 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On August 22, 2024, Durham are going to take on Nottinghamshire in the County Championship Division One. The sides will be hosted at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, with their match scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Durham’s second loss of the season came against Worcestershire last time out and their performance was suboptimal to say the least. With 190 runs on the board in the first innings, and with Ben Stokes as the only real contributor with 56 runs, Durham’s bowlers had no way of defending the score. However, they managed to pull off a miracle and dismiss Worcestershire for a lowly 112. This gave Durham’s batters a chance to redeem themselves and help the team out but they were somehow worse at the second time of asking, having been bowled out for 152. Worcestershire came together and put on a low-scoring last innings hunt and they rejoiced a six-wicket victory in the end.

Nottinghamshire ended yet another game in a draw as they went up against Lancashire in the previous match. It was the best result the former could have hoped for since they were on the verge of conceding defeat but saved by the bell. Lancashire’s 353-run total put some pressure on Nottinghamshire whose early collapse for 126 made their chances slim. Opener Ben Slater’s 64 not out was the standout batting performance while skipper Joe Clarke took over in the following innings and added an unbeaten 115 to the scoreboard. Nottinghamshire scored an additional 270 runs in the second innings but since there was no play on the second day, there was no room for a final showdown and a draw was instated.

Durham chance of winning - 56%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 44%

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Durham vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score high before first dismissal

From the start of the season, Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have complemented each other with their right-hand left-hand combination and the openers have done exceedingly well despite having hit a few snags along the way. They have established stands of 10, 40, 26, 172, 77, 0, 0, 18 and 44 runs in the five matches leading up to this fixture. To top it off, Hameed and Slater are averaging at 50.14 and 43.00 , respectively. They are, undeniably, a partnership to watch out for in the next game.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

In the three matches that have been played to fruition at Riverside Ground this season, the teams fielding first won two of them by impressive margins. Additionally, the first innings totals have not been promising and it is far too easy for the chasing side to surpass the targets that have been set. The toss winners have elected to field first in two out of three games so far which makes fielding first the preferred choice in the next game, too.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a negligible 20% likelihood of rain at Chester-le-Street. Overcast conditions are going to prevail with the temperature reaching 19 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Scott Boland, Peter Siddle, Ben Stokes.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Scott Borthwick (C) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ben Stokes All-rounder Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have registered a single victory in their previous five matches. Although this does not bode particularly well for them, their overall form shows promise against Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Benjamin Martindale, Jack Haynes, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Loten, Tom Moores, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Will Young Batter Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Jack Haynes Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have drawn three games on the bounce in the buildup to this match. Their batting lineup is not to be trifled with since they have been rather relentless.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire lead their tally against Durham 2-0 in their previous five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 2

Durham - 0

Draw - 3

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

The biggest challenge that Durham’s first wicket has faced this season is consistency; Alex Lees and Scott Borthwick open the innings more often than not and they have been blowing hot and cold from the start of the campaign. In the previous three games, they have collaborated for 1, 20, 61, 0 and 3 runs. Such a skewed trail raises concerns about their form going forward, especially since Nottinghamshire seem to have this aspect under control. Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater are the team’s established opening duo and having opened together the entire season, they have achieved first partnerships of 10, 40, 26, 172 and 77 in the last three fixtures. There is no doubt that Nottinghamshire’s openers are significantly superior to that of Durham.

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Durham vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

David Bedingham to be Durham’s Best Batter

David Bedingham is absolutely nonpareil in the tournament this season, having garnered a grand total of 926 runs in 14 innings at an unbelievable average of 71.23. Although his performance in the last match against Worcestershire was no great shakes since he scored 21 and 17 runs, he will be anticipated to come good against Nottinghamshire.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke is the undisputed dominant force in Nottinghamshire’s squad as he has amassed 795 runs in 14 innings so far which includes four centuries and three half-centuries. In the first innings against Lancashire last time around, he faced a four-ball duck but made sure to leave a mark in the second innings with an unbeaten 115 which makes him the leading choice in the upcoming fixture against Durham.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Ben Stokes to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Stokes has been in his own league, having played six innings so far with a haul of 18 wickets and an excellent bowling average of 18.83. He captured a total of three wickets across two innings in the previous outing against Worcestershire but he is expected to kick it up a notch in the next match.

Dillon Pennington to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Dillon Pennington is miles ahead of the rest of the bowlers from the team with 31 wickets in 11 innings thus far. During his previous encounter against Lancashire, his 23-over spell included two wickets and five maidens coupled with a remarkable economy rate of 3.04. With an average of 23.80, he is the top pick for the next outing versus Durham.