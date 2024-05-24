Durham vs Somerset Match Prediction DUR 56 % Chance of Winning SOM 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durham and Somerset are set to meet in the County Championship Division One from May 24 to May 27, 2024. The sides will clash at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, with their match scheduled to start at 3:30 P.M IST.

Durham vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Durham enter this fixture on the back of their first defeat of the season at the hands of Lancashire who showed absolutely no promise whatsoever in their campaign. This jarring result came about as Lancashire batted first and posted 357 runs while Durham were all out for 236 runs, well before they were even within touching distance of the target. Lancashire took over and extended their already dominant lead by scoring an additional 353 runs before they declared. This put Durham under immense pressure and while the likes of David Bedingham and Ollie Robinson made their victory look possible, having contributed 103 and 171 runs, respectively, the rest collapsed rather quickly which led to a 60-run loss for Durham.

In contrast, Somerset reigned supreme over Kent in their previous outing which led to their second victory of the season. Somerset batted first on home soil and seized the opportunity to pile on 554 runs in the first innings and task Kent with a near-impossible chase early in the match. It seemed to be working in their favor since Kent were dismissed for an embarrassingly low total of 178 runs when they had a mammoth chase on their hands. Following on, Kent notched up 564 runs in the second innings but it was too little, too late as Somerset made up their deficit quickly and brought home an eight-wicket victory.

Durham chance of winning - 56%

Somerset chance of winning - 44%

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Durham vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score low before first dismissal

Barring Somerset’s occasional brilliant performances on the opening front, Matt Renshaw and Sean Dickson have not impressed so far this season. They have had highs but the lows have been more frequent given that the duo have scored 0, 24, 3, 75, 24, 4, 111, 18, 0 and 25 runs together since the start of the tournament. Apart from two exceptional displays, they have been quite disappointing in other innings and it seems unlikely that they will be able to pull off something miraculous against Durham.

Durham vs Somerset Toss Prediction

In the sole match that has been played at Riverside Ground this season, Durham and Essex took on each other and the home side opted to bat first. The surface seemed to support decent first innings totals as Durham were able to rack on a great score before Essex took over. The latter made the chase look effortless as they surpassed Durham’s score but batting first will likely remain advantageous at this pitch, especially since Durham were able to tilt it back in their favor before they ran out of time.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are expected to disrupt the match as there is a 50% chance of precipitation and the temperature is predicted to touch 17 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Scott Boland, Peter Siddle, Ben Stokes.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Scott Borthwick (C) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ben Stokes All-rounder Graham Clark Batter Paul Coughlin Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham drew a majority of their matches leading up their game against Lancashire while having bagged a single victory over Worcestershire earlier in the season. However, their batting order is quite formidable and has the potential to put Somerset under pressure.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Andrew Umeed, Jack Leach.

Predicted Playing XI

Matt Renshaw Batter Sean Dickson Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Josh Davey All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset are on a hattrick as they enter this match considering they won two matches back-to-back against Essex and Kent. However, they will have to tread lightly around Durham.

Durham vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Durham and Somerset are tied with two wins apiece in their previous five head-to-head meetings with one game ending in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 2

Somerset - 2

Draw - 1

Durham vs Somerset Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset’s openers have been wildly inconsistent this season. Despite having won their previous game against Essex by a landslide, the openers did not really contribute much in the grand scheme of things as they did not establish a partnership at all in the first innings and scored 24 runs together in the second innings. In the two matches prior to that, Matt Renshaw and Sean Dickson scored 3, 75, 24 and 4 runs. Durham are, naturally, favored to bring up a better first wicket partnership as Alex Lees and Scott Borthwick added 34, 83, 45, 11 and 13 runs to the first wicket in the previous three games.

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Durham vs Somerset Best Batters

David Bedingham to be Durham’s Best Batter

As predicted last time, David Bedingham emerged as Durham’s top run scorer against Lancashire wherein he achieved two back-to-back centuries. He scored 101 runs in the first innings and 103 runs in the second innings while having extended his lead as their leading batter with 694 runs in nine innings. With an average of 86.75, he is the top pick once again.

Tom Lammonby to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Lammonby was far from the top among the run scorers against Kent but he notched up a half-century with 69 runs in the first innings and added 30 runs to the scoreboard in the second innings. He still leads the run charts for Somerset with 510 runs in ten innings and maintains an average of 56.66. He remains the top choice for the upcoming game.

Durham vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Ben Stokes to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Stokes made his start to the season a memorable one as he went ham on the opposition, having picked seven wickets in two innings which included a fifer in the second innings. He was a tad expensive compared to the rest of his teammates with an overall economy rate of 4.44. Despite this, he earned an average of 24.14 and will be the top choice for the next game.

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Lewis Gregory is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset with 19 wickets in eleven innings. He furthered his lead over the rest of the bowlers as he picked four wickets in the previous match against Kent across two innings. Albeit slightly expensive, he delivers where it matters more and will be expected to perform well in the next match, too.