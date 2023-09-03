Durham vs Sussex Match Prediction DUR 69 % Chance of Winning SUS 31 % Bet Now! Sussex is set to welcome Durham, the team currently leading the table, to Chester-le-Street on Sunday, September 03, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Durham vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Surprisingly, Sussex has maintained an unbeaten streak of 10 games in County Championship Division 2, although 9 of these contests ended in draws. In their recent match against Yorkshire, FJ Hudson-Prince's impressive performance, with a score of 73 in the first innings and an unbeaten 43 in the second, played a pivotal role in securing yet another draw for Sussex. Greek fast bowler Aristides Karvelas shone with the ball, taking 4 wickets in the first innings. Following this draw, Sussex held onto their fourth-place position in the standings. For the upcoming match, the opening pair is likely to consist of Tom Clark and Tom Haines, both of whom have had decent seasons. Haines has accumulated 460 runs in 8 games, including four half-centuries, while Clark's form has been somewhat below par, amassing 350 runs in 14 innings at an average of 25. There's also the possibility of Cheteshwar Pujara making an appearance in the team. The Indian top-order batsman has featured in 6 games for Sussex, scoring an impressive 545 runs in 8 innings at an average of 68.12. Pujara boasts 3 centuries and a half-century in these 8 innings, and he recently showcased his prowess with two centuries and a half-century in the One-Day Cup. In the middle order, James Coles and Hudson-Prentice are expected to play pivotal roles for Sussex. Coles notably scored 180 runs against Derbyshire and has accumulated 891 runs in 8 games. Hudson-Prentice, with 6 half-centuries in 10 games for Sussex, has contributed significantly with both bat and ball, amassing 831 runs and taking 17 wickets. His remarkable spell against Durham, where he claimed 4 wickets, was instrumental in securing Sussex's only victory of the season, making him a player to watch out for. The bowling attack for Sussex will be led by Nathan McAndrew and Aristides Karvelas. McAndrew has been impressive with 31 wickets in 7 games at an average of 24.19, while Karvelas has notched up 28 wickets in one fewer game. Additionally, Sussex has added Indian pacer Jaidev Unadkat to their squad. Unadkat, aged 31, brings extensive experience, having played 103 first-class matches, including four Tests for India. He has taken 382 first-class wickets at an average of 22.58, with an economy rate of 2.94. During his maiden Ranji Trophy-winning season, he claimed an impressive 67 wickets.

In their recent match against Yorkshire, Durham also faced a draw due to rain interruptions. Yorkshire batted first and posted a total of 340 runs. Durham's bowlers, Ben Raine and Matthew Potts, both impressed by taking 4 wickets each. Before the rain halted play, Durham managed to reach 105 for the loss of just one wicket, with Alex Lees notching up his 4th half-century of the season. In the current season, Durham has maintained a strong record with 5 wins, 5 draws, and 1 loss, comfortably leading the division with a 40-point gap over second-placed Worcestershire. They will heavily rely on their standout performer of the season, Alex Lees, who will be returning to action after a month's break. Lees is the top run-scorer in Division 2, accumulating 1152 runs in 17 innings at an impressive average of 72. He has also recorded 4 centuries and 4 half-centuries, along with the highest number of fours, 148. He undoubtedly remains a key player to watch out for. His opening partner, Michael Jones, has contributed 568 runs so far. However, Durham's skipper, Scott Borthwick, has struggled for form this season, amassing less than 400 runs with an average below 35. He is expected to bat at number three. In the middle order, David Bedingham and Oliver Robinson are expected to play anchor roles for Durham. Both players have delivered match-winning performances. Bedingham has scored 815 runs, including 4 centuries and 1 half-century, with an impressive average of 58.21. Robinson has also performed well, contributing 764 runs with three centuries and three half-centuries. Leading Durham's pace attack will be Ben Raine and Matthew Potts, who have jointly taken 94 wickets this season and are competing for the title of leading wicket-taker. Presently, Raine has 48 wickets, two more than his teammate. Apart from them, no other Durham bowler has made a significant impact in their bowling attack. With Brydon Carse representing the national team, the next bowler in line will be Parkinson, who has taken 11 wickets. Matthew Potts is a bowler to keep a close eye on in the upcoming matches.

Durham’s chance of winning: 69%

Sussex’s chance of winning: 31%

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Durham vs Sussex Betting Tips

Alex Lees has truly been outstanding in the County Championship 2023. He has notched up an impressive tally of 1152 runs in 11 matches, boasting an outstanding average of 72.00. This season, he has recorded four centuries and four half-centuries. Therefore, we have confidence that Alex Lees will exceed the 29.5 run mark in the first innings of the upcoming game.

Tom Haines, the 24-year-old batsman hammered 460 runs in 8 matches this term at an average of 32.85. He has struck four fifties at the moment and is one of the most consistent hitters for Sussex. He scored 11 & 64 runs against Durham when the sides met this season earlier. Bet on Haines to score over 22.5 runs in the first innings of the game.

Durham vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The Chester-le-Street pitch is renowned for its ability to provide support to both batsmen and bowlers, setting the stage for a captivating contest between the two. Typically, it offers a well-rounded playing surface that caters to the preferences of both sides, ensuring an exciting match for both players and spectators alike. In particular, fast bowlers tend to relish the initial overs when they have the new ball in hand. The pitch offers seam movement and occasional swing, which can pose challenges even for the most accomplished batsmen. In the context of six Tests played at this venue, the team batting first has emerged victorious on four occasions. On average, the first innings yields a score of 352 runs. Therefore, winning the toss and opting to bat first is the favoured choice. In the current County Championship season, Durham has secured two victories by batting first at this ground.

Weather Report

The temperature at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Sunday is expected to be around 24 degree Celsius and 67% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Borthwick, Jack Burnham, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, David Bedingham (South Africa), Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia), Tristan Stubbs (South Africa - Vitality Blast)

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alex Lees Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Batsman and Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Migael Pretorius Bowler Ben Raine All-rounder Matthew Parkinson All-rounder Bas de Leede All-rounder Mathew Potts Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham played two draws against Yorkshire and Derbyshire in their last two matches. In their third-last match, they defeated Gloucestershire by nine wickets. They settled for a draw in two matches before the match against Gloucestershire. The team kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Sussex. However, they went on to win four of their next five matches.

Sussex Player List

Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Tom Clark, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Jack Carson, JP Sarro, Jamie Atkins, Sean Hunt, Alastair Orr, Henry Crocombe, Will Beer, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Alsop, Steve Smith (Australia - three County Championship games in May), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Shadab Khan (Pakistan - Vitality Blast), Nathan McAndrew (Australia - April to July, County Championship and Vitality Blast)

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ali Orr Batsman Tom Haines All-rounder Tom Aslop Batter James Coles All-rounder Oliver Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Clark All-rounder Aristides Karvelas Bowler Nathan Mcandrew Bowler FJ Hudson-Prentice Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have won just one match in the season. The win came in the first match of their season against Durham. Sussex have settled for a draw in each of their next nine matches thereafter.

Durham vs Sussex Head-to-Head Record

Since 2019, the sides have met five times out of which both sides have won two games apiece. The other meeting between the two sides settled for a draw.

Durham Won: 2 matches

Sussex Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Durham vs Sussex Betting Odds

Durham to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

The leading team in the standings, Durham, managed to accumulate 106 runs for the loss of just one wicket in their recent match against Yorkshire. Unfortunately, they couldn't surpass the 300-run mark due to rain disrupting the course of play. In their penultimate game, Durham posted an impressive total of 575 runs against Derbyshire. In the match prior to that, they scored 453 runs in the first innings against Gloucestershire. The fourth-most recent match against Leicestershire saw them achieve scores of 517/6 and 343/4 in the two innings. Clearly, the Durham batsmen are in excellent form. Among their ranks, one player has exceeded 1000 runs, another has scored over 800 runs, one more has crossed the 700-run mark, and two others have contributed over 500 runs. Given this, the Sussex bowling unit, which may not pose a significant threat, is unlikely to hinder Durham from reaching the 300-run milestone.

Durham vs Sussex Top Batters

Ollie Robinson to be Durham's top batter

The Durham wicketkeeper-batter has played a total of 59 First-Class and scored 2969 runs at an average of 34.92. He has scored seven hundreds and 14 fifties in first-class cricket. In ten matches in the ongoing County Championship 2023 season, Robinson has scored 764 runs at an average of 58.76. The last four innings have seen him score 23, 7 and 167 not out and 102 runs.

Tom Alsop to be Sussex's top batter

Tom Alsop is set to assume a significant responsibility for Sussex in the forthcoming match. He presently stands as the top run-scorer for his team, having amassed 604 runs in ten matches at an impressive average of 46.46. So far, he has registered two centuries and two half-centuries, showcasing his batting prowess.

Durham vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham's top bowler

Ben Raine is set to play a pivotal role for Durham once again. Currently, he holds the distinction of being Durham's leading wicket-taker, having secured 48 wickets in eleven matches at an impressive average of 25.52. In his most recent appearance against Yorkshire, he shared the title of Durham's top wicket-taker, claiming four wickets while conceding 111 runs. In his overall first-class career, Raine has participated in 120 matches and amassed an impressive total of 414 wickets, maintaining an average of 25.74.

Nathan McAndrew to be Sussex's top bowler

The Australian fast bowler holds the distinction of being the top wicket-taker for his team. In seven matches, he has taken 31 wickets at an average of 24.19, with two instances of claiming five-wicket hauls. In his most recent appearance against Yorkshire, he secured two wickets during the match. It's worth noting that the 29-year-old missed several matches due to Steve Smith's inclusion in the team. In his overall career spanning 34 first-class matches, McAndrew has accumulated an impressive total of 117 wickets, maintaining an average of 29.92.