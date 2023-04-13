Durham vs Worcestershire Match Prediction DUR 58 % Chance of Winning WOR 42 % Bet Now! Durham will take on Worcestershire in their second match of the County Championship Two 2023 season at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street from Thursday, April 13 at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time. In the previous season, Durham finished at a spot above them on six. They won and lost three matches each. Worcestershire, on the other hand, won four and lost three matches to finish fourth in the Division Two season last year.

Durham vs Worcestershire Match Prediction

The contest between Durham and Worcestershire will be an intriguing one. Durham have a strong bowling unit, while Worcestershire have a strong batting unit. Durham have the likes of pacers Ban Raine and Matthew Potts in their ranks. They also got the service of left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who looked mighty impressive, on his debut Test series against India earlier this year. The unit bundled out Sussex for 335 in the first innings and had them eight down while defending 231.

Worcestershire piled up 473 runs in the first innings against Derby and later chased down the target with eight wickets in hand. They have Jake Libby, Azhar Ali, Jack Haynes and Ed Pollock in their batting ranks. Captain Brett D'Oliveira also chipped in with 89 in the first innings. Matthew Waite slammed a hundred at number eight. The bowling unit consisting of Jack Leach, Josh Tongue, Oliveria, Ben Gibbon and Matthew White also rallied together and bundled out a decent Derby batting unit for 321 and 343.

A tough contest will be on the cards but Worcestershire is likely to edge out Durham because they have a decent bowling unit accompanied with a very potent batting line-up.

Durham chances of winning - 58.82% (Melbet)

Worcestershire chances of winning - 47.17% (Melbet)

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Durham vs Worcestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Durham might have lost their first match but they will be a strong contender to finish at the top of the Division Two. They have a very good set of players and their team combination is expected to keep them in good stead in the longer run.

Worcestershire won their first match by eight wickets. The batting unit consists of big names like Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Azhar Ali, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose and Brett DOliveira. But the same cannot be said about the bowling unit. They will need to sort out the issue to finish up the table.

Durham vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

In the last County Championship match at the venue Durham elected to field first and won the match by an innings and 140 runs. In the match prior to it Middlesex had opted to field first. The match ended in a draw. Earlier, home side Durham elected to field first again. The match against Derbyshire ended in a draw again.

Considering the pattern, the team winning the toss would be opting to bowl first again.

Weather Report

Rain is on cards on the first two days of the match. Day 3 will be witnessing sunshine. It could again be mostly cloudy on the final Day 4. The temperature on the first two days will hover around 11. In the next two days the temperature can rise to 13 to 16 degree celsius.

Durham Player List

Durham Squad

Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (wk), Ollie Robinson (wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Oliver Gibson

Durham Predicted XI

Alex Lees (c) Batter Michael Jones Batter Ben Mckinney Batter David Bendingham Batter Ollie Robinson (w) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Graham Clark All-roundr Jonathan Bushnell All-rounder Brydon Carse Bowler Ben Raine All-rounder Matthew Potts Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have lost two and won two of their last five County Championship matches. The team would be entering the next match on the back of two successive defeats.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire Squad

Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Brett D’Oliveira, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul-Hassan

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Jake Libby Batter Ed Pollock Batter Azhar Ali Batter Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D’Oliveria (c) All-rounder Gareth Roderick (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ben Gibbon All-rounder Matthew Waite Bowler Josh Tonhue Bowler Joe Leach Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire are unbeaten in their last five County Championship matches. They have played three draws, and won two matches. The last three matches have seen them win two times.

Durham vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Durham have not won a single match against Worcestershire in their last five outings. The side has won three matches, while two matches (the last two) have ended in draws.

Durham vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to win

Worcestershire could be the likely winners of the match because of their overall team composition. A very potent batting unit accompanied with a bowlers who rallied together to deliver for their team in the first match can just be enough to pip Durham,

Durham too have an excellent bowling unit comprising Ben Raine, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse and Matthew Kuhnemann but the batting unit holds the key. It's not that there is a shortage of firepower in the batting department for Durham but consistency would be the key. The side scored 376 in the first innings of their first match before getting bundled out for 189 in the second. The likes of David Bedingham and Alex Lees will have to take a lot of responsibility.

However, the current form of Worcestershire batters puts their team ahead of Durham in the match.

Durham vs Worcestershire Top Team Batsmen

David Bedingham to be Durham's top batter

The 28-year-old right-hand batter scored 10 and 15 runs in the previous match but he is expected to come good against Worcestershire. The right-hand batter has played a total of 68 first-class matches and scored 4722 runs at an average of 48.18

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire's top batter

Opener Jake Libby could emerge as the contender to score most runs for Worcestershire in the upcoming match. The right-hand batter scored 42 and 104 unbeaten runs against Derbyshire in the first match. Overall, he has played a total of 90 first-class matches and scored 5010 runs at an average of 35.78.

Durham vs Worcestershire top bowler

Ben Raine to be Durham's top bowler

The right-arm pacer picked four wickets across the two innings in the match against Sussex. The 31-year-old has played a total of 110 first-class matches and picked 370 wickets at an average of 25.76.

Matthew Waite to be Worcestershire's top bowler

The 27-year-old could emerge as the highest-wicket taker for Worcestershire. He picked 4-wickets in the first innings against Derbyshire. He also grabbed a wicket in the second innings. Overall, he has picked 44 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 27.75.