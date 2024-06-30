Durham vs Worcestershire Match Prediction DUR 69 % Chance of Winning WOR 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.451 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durham and Worcestershire are going to meet in the County Championship Division One from June 30 to July 3, 2024, with their clash being held at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The match will commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Durham vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Durham’s performance against Essex last time around was quite praiseworthy even though their match was ultimately drawn. Durham were the first to bat as the visiting team and it was a good outing for them because they posted 587 runs on the board before they were bowled out. Wicket-keeper batter Ollie Robinson came into his own with a well made 198 but he was unfortunately dismissed at this juncture, leaving him short of a double century. Alex Lees also amassed his second century of the season with a knock of 113 while Colin Ackermann and David Bedingham added valuable totals of 73 and 65, respectively. Durham’s bowlers kept Essex down to 339 which allowed them to secure an additional 184 runs before they declared. Essex had no way of making up the deficit but the time that they were allotted ran out, leading to a draw.

Worcestershire’s hapless state only worsened after their previous game against Surrey. The latter batted first and scored 490 runs which, in hindsight, was more than enough to keep Worcestershire at bay. Worcestershire were only able to score 212 runs during their chase and it was Jake Libby’s effort alone which got them so far, having crafted 77 as the opening batter. The rest were a no-show which forced Worcestershire to follow on. Their second innings was sloppy to say the least as they were dismissed for 273 despite Gareth Roderick, Kashif Ali and Adam Hose’s contributions of 63, 66 and 64 runs, respectively. It all went down the drain since Worcestershire ended up losing by an innings and five runs.

Durham chance of winning - 69%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 31%

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Durham vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal

Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby have been the mainstay batters on the opening front for Worcestershire but their partnership has not come alive yet this season. There is still some improvement that is required for them to achieve new heights but their performances so far have been quite uninspiring. In the last five matches, they have added 30, 33, 3, 17, 11, 31 and 23 runs to the first wicket. Their showings are quite stagnant and it is unlikely that they could withstand Durham’s bowling in the next match.

Durham vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground has favored the chasing side quite a bit this season. The last match held here between Durham and Somerset was won by the former while chasing and the surface seemed to be more advantageous for the bowlers. The first match did not have a definitive outcome but the team chasing was able to secure a relatively convincing total. In the next match, the toss winner will want to field first and make use of the wicket.

Weather Report

With a 20% forecast of rain, the weather is not likely to play a part in the match. Cloudy conditions are predicted with the temperature expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Scott Boland, Peter Siddle, Ben Stokes.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick (C) Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Colin Ackermann All-rounder Bas de Leede All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have registered two victories so far but they have the potential to vie for a better position on the table.

Worcestershire Player List

Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir, Rob Jones, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith, Yadvinder Singh, Ethan Brookes, Tom Taylor, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby (C) All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Rob Jones Batter Adam Hose Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Ben Allison Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire cannot do much to help themselves out of this situation and it is only going to get harder for them to bag a win as the season progresses.

Durham vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Durham are ahead of Worcestershire in the previous five head-to-head games with two wins while the latter have none. Three matches were drawn between the sides.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 2

Worcestershire - 0

Draw - 3

Durham vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Skipper Scott Borthwick opened alongside Alex Lees for the entirety of the season but demoted himself down to third since their opening partnerships have not been up to the mark, naming Michael Jones as his replacement. It was an upheaval but it is likely that they will settle in and start making an impact. In the last three games, Durham has secured opening stands of 61, 0, 3, 34 and 83 runs. For Worcestershire, Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby have opened the innings more often than not and they have notched up partnerships of 30, 33, 3, 17 and 11 runs in the previous three matches. Durham’s opening duo, despite having undergone a revamp, are better equipped for a big knock than Worcestershire’s openers.

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Durham vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Ollie Robinson to be Durham’s Best Batter

Ollie Robinson pulled off a staggering innings against Essex where he was dismissed for 198 runs in the first innings, missing out on a double-century by a hair. Although his second innings was not quite as brilliant, having been out for four runs, he has made his way to second place among the batters of the team with 744 runs in 11 innings. He is the top pick for the upcoming game.

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Jake Libby was the top run scorer for the team in the first innings against Surrey where he amassed 77 runs, marking his fourth half-century of the season. His second stint was a bit of a let down as he departed for 28 runs but continues to reign supreme as the leading batter for Worcestershire with 489 runs in 12 innings. He is the top choice for the match against Durham.

Durham vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Matthew Potts to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Matthew Potts was the top wicket-taker for Durham with six wickets across two innings against Essex in the last game, having picked four in the first innings and two more in the second innings. He is the second highest wicket-taker overall with 17 wickets in ten innings, and he will be expected to be their premier bowler once again in the next match.

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor took part in his first County match of the season against Surrey and ended up as the team’s leading wicket-taker. In his 24-over spell, he delivered four maidens and picked three wickets while keeping his economy rate down to 4.12. He is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.