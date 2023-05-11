Durham vs Yorkshire Match Prediction DUR 55 % Chance of Winning YOR 45 % Bet Now! Durham will take on Yorkshire in the County Championship 2023 Division Two match at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street from Thursday, May 11. Durham finished sixth in the 8-team Division Two table last year. Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two after a horrid run in the 2022 season. They won only one of their 14 matches and finished ninth in the 10-team Division One.

Durham vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Cricket is a game of momentum and that is clearly on Durham's side at the moment. Table-toppers Durham have just been phenomenal after losing their first match against Sussex. From there on their batting and bowling unit have been very consistent winning two of the next three matches.

Yorkshire also lost their first match against Leicestershire by three wickets before playing two draws. Their second match with Gloucestershire was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Adam Lyth is the only Yorkshire batter with more than 200 runs and an average of more than 37. No bowler from the team has an average less than 20. The same are the reasons why Yorkshire have failed to win matches.

Durham, on the other hand, have a total of five batters with more than 200 runs. Four of them are averaging over 40 and one just marginally short of 40. The pace unit consisting of Ben Raine, Matthew Potts, Paul Coughlin and Brydon Carse is the most dreaded one in Division two. All the aforementioned facts hint towards a solid Durham win against Yorkshire in the upcoming match.

Durham chances of winning - 55%

Yorkshire chances of winning - 45%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw, five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Durham has got what it takes to finish at the top and in the top three at least. An in-form batting unit accompanied with a lethal pace attack are expected to keep them in good stead.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, are currently seventh on the points table and are yet to win a match. They are lacking spark in both the departments and a top finish looks difficult.

Match Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue Worcestershire elected to field first but lost the match against the hosts Durham by 121 runs. In the second match at this venue this season, Durham opted to bat and won the match by an innings and seven runs. The team winning the toss, could look to bat first again in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Partly sunny with no chances of rain on Day 1 of the match. Partial sunshine with a temperature of 28 degree celsius on Day 2 as well. Periods of clouds and sun with a temperature of 30 degree celsius on Saturday. Day 4 could witness a couple of thunderstorms. The precipitation level will be around 60 percent.

Durham Player List

Durham Squad

Alex Lees, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Borthwick, Jack Burnham, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, David Bedingham (South Africa), Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia), Tristan Stubbs (South Africa - Vitality Blast)

Durham Predicted XI

Alex Lees Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Graham Clark All-rounder Liam Trevaskis Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Ben Raine All-rounder P Coughlin All-rounder Matthew Potts Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have won two of their last three matches. One match in between has ended in a draw. The side lost two matches prior to it.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Jonathan Tattersall, Mathew Pillans, Will Fraine, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Andrew Gale, Matt Milnes, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan (South Asian Cricket Academy), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Neil Wagner (New Zealand - first 10 County Championship matches), David Wiese (Namibia - Vitality Blast)

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batsman Finlay Bean Batsman Dawid Malan Batter James Wharton Batter Matthew Milnes All-rounder Shai Hope (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper George Hill All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Jordan Thompson All-rounder

Yorkshire Team Form

The last two matches of Yorkshire have ended in draws. Yorkshire have lost two matches prior to it.

Durham vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Yorkshire are unbeaten in their last five matches against Durham. In fact, they have won four of their last five matches against the opposition.

Durham vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Durham

Durham are the favourites to win their upcoming match against Yorkshire. Table-toppers Durham have won two of their last three matches and upbeat batting and bowling units are on fire. Five Durham batters have scored over 200 runs in comparison to two from Yorkshire. Four batters from Durham with over 200 runs are averaging over 40 and one just marginally below it. On the flip side just one Yorkshire batter is averaging over 40.

Further, the pace unit of Durham is just exceptional. The likes of Raine, Potts, Coughlin and Carse have picked 16, 16, 10 and 11 wickets respectively. Ben Coad and Jordan Thompson have picked 11 and 10 wickets respectively for Yorkshire.

Clearly, Durham are ahead of Yorkshire in both the departments of the game.

Durham vs Yorkshire Top Team Batsmen

David Bedingham to be Durham's top batter

The 29-year-old batter could emerge as the top-batter for his side in the upcoming match. In 71 first-class matches so far, he has scored 4958 runs at an average of 48.60. In four matches this season, he has scored 261 runs at an average of 43.50.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire's top batter

Adam Lyth has been the most consistent batter for Yorkshire in the season so far. He has scored 305 runs in three matches at an average of 61. A fifty and a hundred has come off his blade this season. Overall, he has played 112 matches and scored 12808 runs at an average of 37.78.

Durham vs Derbyshire Top Team Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham's top bowler

The fast bowler will again be a bowler to watchout for in the match. In his last outing against Derbyshire, he picked three wickets each in both the innings. Overall, he has picked 16 wickets in four matches at an average of 24.00 this season. He has featured in 113 first-class matches and picked 382 wickets at an average of 25.70.

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire's top bowler

Eyes will be on Ben Coad, the Yorkshire pacer who has taken eight wickets in his last two matches. In three County Championship matches this season, he has picked 11 wickets at an average of 20.90. The 29-year-old has played 56 first-class matches and picked 221 wickets at an average of 20.29.