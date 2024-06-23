Essex vs Durham Match Prediction ESS 62 % Chance of Winning DUR 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Essex and Durham will face each other at County Ground, Chelmsford, in the County Championship Division One from June 23 to June 26, 2024. The match is scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Essex vs Durham Chances of Winning

Essex are in top form as they enter the second leg of the season and their morale is likely at an all-time high after a staggering victory over Kent. They batted first and notched up a whopping 591 runs in the first innings. Jordan Cox’s double century with 207 runs made the others’ contributions look unimpressive as Shane Snater, Michael Pepper, Dean Elgar and Nick Browne also did a marvelous job with scores of 83*, 82, 77 and 65, respectively. The bowlers also made life difficult for Kent by bowling them out for 394 runs in the first innings but completely demolished the opposition’s chances by forcing them out for 101 in the following innings. Essex enjoyed a victory by an innings and 96 runs.

Durham achieved their second win of the season in style against a dogged Somerset where they bundled out the latter for 171 runs in the first innings. This gave them the edge to take over but their total of 265 did not seem like it was enough of a lead over Somerset. Much of the credit goes to David Bedingham who has been their linchpin this season with a fifth century, having scored 101 runs. Durham sealed the deal in the third innings by somehow finding a way of dispatching Somerset for a miserly score of 88 which led to a victory by an innings and six runs.

Essex chance of winning - 62%

Durham chance of winning - 38%

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Essex vs Durham Betting Tips

Essex to score high before first dismissal

Essex’s opening partnerships have been absolute masterclasses in opening batting, largely thanks to the fact that Dean Elgar holds down the fort regardless of who he is partnered up with. While his opening partners have changed from time to time, the team has boasted big totals before the first dismissal on several occasions. Barring two somewhat gainless performances in the mix, Essex has secured first wicket stands of 146, 16, 0, 14, 11, 64 and 62 runs in the last five matches. Their displays have been extremely convincing and they will be up for a fruitful showing in the next encounter.

Essex vs Durham Toss Prediction

The toss winner would not think twice before electing to field first at County Ground in Chelmsford since the chasing side has won two out of three matches played at the venue this season. First innings totals have been on the lower side more often than not and the surface allows high scoring chases as well. This makes fielding first a very lucrative option at this wicket.

Weather Report

There is no possibility of a downpour at Chelmsford and clear, sunny skies are predicted on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Browne Batter Dean Elgar Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler Sam Cook All-rounder Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex are vying for a hat trick with two wins on the bounce prior to this game. They are a daunting side and have the potential to hand Durham a devastating blow.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Scott Boland, Peter Siddle, Ben Stokes.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Scott Borthwick (C) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ben Stokes All-rounder Graham Clark Batter Callum Parkinson Bowler Paul Coughlin Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have performed quite well this season but are lacking in firepower compared to Essex. This sets them back quite a bit.

Essex vs Durham Head-to-Head

Essex have an edge over Durham with two victories in their previous five fixtures against each other. The remaining three matches were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 2

Durham - 0

Draw - 3

Essex vs Durham Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Essex are starting to unlock their full potential on the opening front. Their biggest problem at the moment is the fact that Dean Elgar is their only mainstay opener while his partner changes nearly every match. The last match against Kent was phenomenal as he opened alongside Nick Browne to add 146 runs to the first wicket. This is a massive deviation from the rest of their opening totals, having scored 16, 0, 14 and 11 runs in the two games prior to that. Alex Lees and Scott Borthwick have been the unchanging opening pair for Durham this season but their partnerships vary a great deal, reflected in stands of 3, 34, 83 and 45 in the previous three matches. However, against a ravaging Essex, Durham’s chances of a big opening total seem slim.

Essex vs Durham First class County Ground in Chelmsford, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now!

Essex vs Durham Best Batters

Jordan Cox to be Essex’s Best Batter

Jordan Cox was beyond sensational in the last match against Kent where he was almost single handedly responsible for their massive total, having achieved a double century with 207 runs. Moreover, he is Essex’s leading batter with 731 runs in 11 innings and an average of 73.10. With three centuries and two half-centuries, he is a highly dependable choice for the next match.

David Bedingham to be Durham’s Best Batter

David Bedingham has been a surefire payout in nearly every match until now given that he has scored 795 runs in ten innings which comprises five centuries and a half-century. In the previous encounter against Somerset, he scored 101 runs and emerged as the top run scorer of the match. He also has an exceptional average of 88.33, making him the leading choice yet again.

Essex vs Durham Best Bowlers

Matt Critchley to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Matt Critchley has picked 20 wickets in nine innings thus far and delivered two stunning spells against Kent last time around. He brought home his second fifer of the season in the first innings against Kent and went on to add two more wickets to the tally in the following innings. With an average of 24.55, he is the top pick for the next game.

Ben Stokes to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Stokes has done wonders for Durham so far as their second highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets in just four innings. He picked four wickets in each of the two innings against Somerset and did so in such short spans of time. He has an average of 16.40 and an overall economy rate of 3.89. With the kind of performances he has displayed thus far, there is no reason to entrust anyone but him to be Durham’s premier bowler.