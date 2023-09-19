Essex vs Hampshire Match Prediction ESS 55 % Chance of Winning HAM 45 % Bet Now! Essex plays host to Hampshire in match 116 of the County Championship Division One 2023 on Tuesday, 19 September 2023. The match is slated to be played at the County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford and the scheduled start time is 3:00 pm IST.

Essex vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Essex are coming off a massive win against Middlesex in the last match. Batting first Essex scored 304 runs in the first innings with the help of gritty half-centuries from Nick Browne (59) and Alastair Cook (58). Led by Jamie Potter's six-wicket haul and Sam Cook's three-wicket haul, Essex bowled out Middlesex to 179 runs in the first innings and gained a massive lead of 125 runs. In the third innings Alastair Cook (84), Matthew Critchley (65) and Tom Westley (47) extended the lead to 444 runs. Chasing down a massive target Middlesex were bundled out for 147 runs on the back of Simon Harmer's five-wicket haul and Umesh Yadav's three-wicket haul.

After a horrendous loss against Essex, Hampshire bounced back with a win over Somerset by 185 runs. Hampshire scored 308 runs in the first innings and then bowled out Somerset to 137 runs in the second innings. Hampshire extended the lead in third innings adding another 330 runs in the third innings. In the fourth innings, Somerset were bowled out for 316 runs handing Hampshire a huge win by 185 runs. Nick Gubbins (188 runs) and Liam Dawson (7 wickets) were the standout performers for Hampshire.

Essex's chance of winning: 55%

Hampshire's chance of winning: 45%

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Essex vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Alastair Cook scored 58 and 84 in the first and second innings against Middlesex in the last match. We believe Cook to come good and score an aggregate of over 150 runs in the match against Hampshire.

Essex vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

The surface at the County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford is a balanced track with assistance to both the batters and bowlers. In the last five County Championship Division One matches played at Chelmsford, the team batting first won two matches, the team bowling first won two matches and one match ended as a draw. The average scores in the last three matches at this venue are

1st Innings - 323 runs

2nd Innings - 265 runs

3rd Innings - 327 runs

4th Innings - 88 runs

Based on the recent outcomes and the way the pitch has played out, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at the County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius with a 60% chance of precipitation, 78% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 36 kilometres per hour on day one with a high probability of rain interruption. The temperature is going to be hovering around 22-18 degrees Celsius on days 2,3 and 4 of the match with frequent rain interruptions during the match hours.

Essex Players List

James Allison, Dan Lawrence, Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Alastair Cook, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Luc Benkenstein, Matthew Critchley, Simon Harmer, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, William Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Eshun Kalley, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Umesh Yadav

Essex Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nick Browne Batter Alastair Cook Batter Tom Westley Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Adam Rossington Wicket Keeper Simon Harmer All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Recent Form

Essex won four of the last five matches played in the 2023 County Championship. They are positioned second with six wins, one loss and five draws in 12 matches.

Hampshire Players List

Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas.

Hampshire Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Toby Albert Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince Batter Tom Prest Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown Wicket Keeper James Fuller All-rounder Keith Barker Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Recent Form

Hampshire won two out of the last three matches played in the County Championship this season. They are positioned fifth with six wins, four losses and two draws in 12 matches.

Essex vs Hampshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between Essex and Hampshire in the County Championship Division One, Essex won three matches, Hampshire won one match, and one match ended in a draw. Essex has a slight edge over Hampshire in recent history, with a winning record of 3-1.

Essex vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Essex to score over 11.5 runs in the first five overs @ 1.70 (Parimatch)

Essex openers tend to attack and capitalize on bad deliveries. In the last two matches they scored over 11 runs in the first five overs and we predict Essex to score over 11 runs @ 1.70 (Parimatch) against Hampshire.

Essex vs Hampshire Top Batters

Tom Westley to be the top batter for Essex

continues to rack up runs smashing the bowlers with ease in the 2023 County Championship. Leading the side from the front he has scored 985 runs in 12 matches at an average of 46.90 in the season and in the last two matches he has scored 85 runs in tough batting conditions. Westley has struggled to score runs in the last two innings, but we back him to bounce back and be the top batter for Essex against Hampshire.

Nick Gubbins to be the top batter for Hampshire

Nick Gubbins has been the most reliable and consistent run-scorer for Hampshire in the County Championship this season. He has scored 921 runs in 12 matches at an average of 54.17 and he top-scored in the last two matches smashing (70 vs Essex and 188 runs vs Somerset). We back Gubbins to come good and be the top batter for Hampshire against Essex.

Essex vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Simon Harmer to be the top bowler for Essex

Simon Harmer is one of the most reliable strike bowlers for Essex in the 2023 County Championship. He bowls unplayable lines and lengths and is hard to pick and he is the second-highest wicket taker bagging 51 wickets in 12 matches. Harmer has a very good record against Hampshire and in the last three matches, he has picked up 31 wickets. We back Harmer to continue his good run of form against Hampshire and be the top bowler.

Kyle Abbott to be the top bowler for Hampshire

Kyle Abbott continues to pick up wickets consistently for Hampshire in the County Championship this season. He has bagged 38 wickets in 11 matches and is the second-highest wicket-taker for Hampshire this season. Abbott has picked up 13 wickets against Essex in the last three head-to-head encounters. We back Abbott to continue his good run against Essex and be the top bowler for Hampshire.