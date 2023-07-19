Essex vs Kent Match Prediction ESS 65 % Chance of Winning KEN 35 % Bet Now! Essex will lock horns with Kent in their tenth match of the County Championship 2023 season at the County Ground, Chelmsford from Wednesday, July 19. Essex finished fourth in Division one where they won 7 of the 14 games they played. Kent had finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season.

Essex vs Kent Match Prediction

Essex are very likely to beat Kent in their upcoming fixture. Their rain-marred match earlier this season ended in a draw, however, the weather conditions for the upcoming match also looks favourable.

Essex are high on confidence with three back-to-back wins. On the flip side, eight-placed Kent lost their match against Warwickshire by an innings and 46 runs.

The difference in the quality of the two sides is immense. Essex's batting group consisting of Dan Lawrence (627), Matt Critchley (622), Alastair Cook (571), and Tom Westley (891) has looked unstoppable this season. Their pace unit consisting of Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Doug Bracewell and off-spinner Simon Harmer have picked 34, 30, 23 and 36 wickets respectively.

Kent also have a decent batting group. Five of their batters have scored over 400 runs but they have been very inconsistent. Also, their bowling unit has also let them down time and again. Their leading wicket-taker Wes Agar did not feature in the last match. Their second-highest wicket-taker Joey Evison has registered 14 scalps in nine matches at an average of 42.21.

Essex, a more consistent and well rounded side will enter the match against Kent as the favourites.

Essex chances of winning - 65%

Kent chances of winning - 35%

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Essex vs Kent Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Former England captain Alastair Cook is still going strong at 38. In the County Championship 2023, Cook has scored 571 runs in nine matches at an average of 35.68. He scored only 11 runs in his last outing. The veteran southpaw would be aiming to score high against Kent.

Arshdeep Singh featured in the three matches for Kent and picked right wickets at an average of 42. In the last match, he managed to pick just one wicket. Better bowling performance would be expected from him. Kent are in dire need of a pacer who can lift the morale of their bowling unit.

Essex vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Lancashire opted to bat first but the match ended in a draw. Same result followed after Essex opted to bat first in the second match at this venue. In the second-last match here, Essex opted to bat first and won the match by 196 runs. In the last match, Essex opted to bat first and won the match against Warwickshire by nine wickets. There is a high chance that the team winning the toss would opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Periods of clouds and sunshine on Day 1 in Chelmsford according to AccuWeather. The high temperature would go up to 22 degree celsius. Mainly cloudy with a little rain on Day 2. Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers in the afternoon. The temperature would dip to 19 degree celsius. Some sunshine giving way to clouds with a little rain in the afternoon on final Day 4.

Essex Player List

Essex Squad

Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Will Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Eshun Kalley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Mark Steketee, Adam Rossington, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Sams

Essex Predicted XI

Nick Brown Batsman Alastair Cook Batsman Tom Westley (cap) Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Matthew Critchely All-rounder William Buttleman (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Simon Harmar Bowler Doug Bracewell Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have won each of their last three matches. They defeated Lancashire by 46 runs in their last match. Earlier, they defeated Warwickshire by nine wickets and Somerset by 196 runs. Essex have lost just one out of their nine matches. They have won four games and four games have ended in draws.

Kent Player List

Kent Squad

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaasen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskarn Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist

Kent Predicted XI

T Muyeye Batsman Ben Compton Batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Joe Dendly Batsman Jordon Cox (wk) Batsman and wicket-keeper Jack Leaning (Cap) All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Hamidullah Qadri All-rounder Matthew Quinn Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Arashdeep Singh Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent suffered an innings and 46-run defeat against Warwickshire in their last match. In their second-last match, they beat Northamptonshire by an innings and 15 runs. They lost two consecutive matches prior to the game against Northamptonshire. Overall, Kent have lost five of their nine games so far in this season. They have won two games and settled for a draw twice.

Essex vs Kent Head to Head

Kent and Essex clashed against each other in the third of the County Championship 2023. The match ended in a draw. In the second-last match, Essex registered an innings and 260-run win over Kent. Overall, in the last five matches Essex have defeated Kent three times. The remaining two matches have ended in draws.

Essex vs Kent Betting Odds

Essex to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Essex have won each of their last three matches. Their batting group has played a solid part in their dominance. 292/8, 282, 85/1, 457, 170/7, 462/9, 362/8 and 298 are their scores in last eight innings.

It's very likely that they would cross the 300-run mark in the first innings with a lot of ease. Their opposition Kent leaked 549/7 runs in their last outing against Warwickshire before going to lose the match by an innings margin. Earlier, Northamptonshire scored 369 runs in the second innings of their match against Kent. Kent faced Surrey in their third-last match. Despite bundling them out for 145 in the first innings, they failed to defend a 501-run target in the second innings.

Kent bowlers have been inconsistent while Essex batting group consisting of Dan Lawrence (627), Matt Critchley (622), Alastair Cook (571), and Tom Westley (891) have been dominant in their approach. They are very likely to guide Essex to score over 300 runs in the first innings.

Essex vs Kent Top Team Batsmen

Tom Westley to be Essex's top batter

The batter has scored 891 runs in nine matches at an average of 55.68 - the most by anyone in his team this season so far. Three hundred and three fifties has come off his blade. In his last outing against Lancashire, Westley scored 135 and 5 runs in the first and second innings respectively. Overall, he has featured in 222 first-class matches and scored 12381 runs at an average of 36.09.

Ben Compton to be Kent's top batter

Ben Compton is the leading run-scorer for his team with 501 runs in nine matches at an average of 33.40. He has hit one hundred and three fifties in the season. The last seven innings have seen him score 26, 9, 4, 9, 17, 1 and 4 runs. The 29-year-old would be aiming to bring his campaign back on track in the next game against Essex. The 29-year-old has played 37 first-class matches and scored 2985 runs at a very impressive average of 50.59. Compton has 11 hundreds and 11 fifties to his name in the format.

Essex vs Kent Top Team Bowlers

Sam Cook to be Essex's top bowler

The right-arm pacer has impressed everyone in the ongoing season. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for his side with 30 scalps in eight matches at an average of 20.60. In his last outing against Lancashire, he picked five wickets including a 4-wicket haul in the first innings. Overall, the 25-year-old has picked 247 wickets in 69 matches at an average of 20.09.

Wes Agar to be Kent's top bowler

Australian pacer Wes Agar picked a five-wicket haul in his last match against Northamptonshire. The last two matches have seen him pick as many as nine wickets. Agar is the leading wicket-taker for Kent in the ongoing season. He has picked 21 wickets in six matches at an average of 28.33. Overall, Agar has picked 99 wickets in 30 matches. He did not play in the last match for Kent but is expected to turn up for the game against Essex.