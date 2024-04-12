Essex vs Kent Match Prediction ESS 69 % Chance of Winning KEN 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Essex and Kent are going to take on each other from April 12 to April 15, 2024, in the County Championship Division One. They will meet at County Ground, Chelmsford, with their match scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Essex vs Kent Chances of Winning

Essex found a way to stake their claim over Nottinghamshire on the latter’s home turf during the first match of their campaign. The former batted first and scored 253 runs which was not an entirely convincing first innings total. Nottinghamshire took the lead but only marginally as they were dismissed for 293 runs. The second time around, Essex took it upon themselves to secure a score of 374 runs before they declared the total. Nottinghamshire had a tough chase ahead of them, especially since the fourth innings is infamous for producing the least amount of runs. Naturally, their batting order came crashing down one by one and they were bowled out for 80, losing by a margin of 254 runs.

Kent put up a close fight against Somerset in their previous match where the former batted first and posted a total of 284, which is quite mediocre. Somerset set out to chase it down and ended up surpassing it greatly since they stopped at nothing and finished with 403 runs on the board. Kent responded by adding 290 runs to their tally but the match was drawn at this stage since the sides ran out of time.

Essex chance of winning - 69%

Kent chance of winning - 31%

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Essex vs Kent Betting Tips

Essex to score high before first dismissal

Dean Elgar and Feroze Khushi helped in setting up decent totals against Nottinghamshire in the last game as the openers scored 36 runs in the first innings with individual scores of 80 and 18, respectively, while the second innings saw the team secure a partnership of 53 runs where Elgar amassed 26 and Khushi scored 32 runs. In the last three matches of the previous season, Essex’s opening partnerships were 14, 0, 0, 4, 122 and 64 runs. Although their performance took a hit in two of those matches, Essex are likely to establish decent opening stands against Kent.

Essex vs Kent Toss Prediction

Although batting at County Ground, Chelmsford, is a good option since it allows batters to notch up big runs early in the innings, fielding is still more conducive at the pitch. As the track settles in, the bowlers will find that they have an advantage here. The toss winning skipper will likely choose to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

There is a minimal 10% chance of precipitation on match day and the skies are anticipated to be mostly cloudy with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Tom Westley (C) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have already proved to be a force to be reckoned with after their first match of the season, showing that nothing has changed from their 2023 season.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Aron Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Joey Evison, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Matt Parkinson, George Garrett.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Jack Leaning All-rounder Joe Denly Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Joey Evison Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler George Garrett Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent are undoubtedly in good form but, judging by their match against Somerset, it might not be quite enough to overcome Essex.

Essex vs Kent Head-to-Head

Essex has a leg up on Kent in their last five outings, having won three of them. Two of their matches concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 3

Kent - 0

Draw - 2

Essex vs Kent Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Dean Elgar and Feroze Khushi opened the batting for Essex and did not fail to make an impact against Nottinghamshire as they collaborated for 36 runs in the first innings and 53 runs in the following innings. Kent’s opening duo smashed 59 runs against Somerset during the first innings but Ben Compton and Tawanda Muyeye failed to keep up their momentum in the next innings as they scored a mere ten runs before the first dismissal. Although they have the potential to give Essex a run for their money, the latter are projected to establish a competitive first wicket partnership.

Essex vs Kent First class County Ground, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.625 Bet Now!

Essex vs Kent Best Batters

Dean Elgar to be Essex’s Best Batter

Dean Elgar currently leads Essex’s run charts with 106 runs after two innings. During the first innings against Nottinghamshire, he opened the batting with 80 runs and went on to add 26 runs to the tally in the following innings. He is in good form and will be anticipated to remain at the top.

Joe Denly to be Kent’s Best Batter

Joe Denly stands as Kent’s top batter after the first game, having amassed 129 runs in two innings. His first innings against Somerset was forgettable as he departed for 19 but he turned things around in the following innings given that he scored 110 runs. He will be expected to lead the team’s run charts once more.

Essex vs Kent Best Bowlers

Sam Cook to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Sam Cook was phenomenal against Nottinghamshire and started off the season with ten wickets under his belt across two innings. He took four wickets in 18 innings during the first innings and added six more to his tally in 14 innings during the second innings. He was nearly invincible and will be backed to come out on top again.

Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Nathan Gilchrist bagged a three-wicket haul during the first match of the season. In his 19.1-over spell, he allowed 64 runs and bowled three maidens in the process, resulting in an economy rate of 3.33. This performance makes him a dependable player to bet on in the next match, too.