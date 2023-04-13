Essex vs Lancashire Match Prediction ESS 54 % Chance of Winning LAN 46 % Bet Now! Essex will take on Lancashire in their second match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at County Ground, Chelmsford from Thursday, April 13. Essex were placed 4th in Division one where they won 7 of the 14 games they played. Lancashire, on the other hand, had finished second - just 25 points behind table-toppers Surrey last year.

Essex vs Lancashire Match Prediction

Essex won their first match against Middlesex by 97 runs But that does not mean that they will be winning their upcoming match against Lancashire as well. They won the match against a side which has just been promoted to Division One. Middlesex lacked flavour in the bowling as well the batting department.

Lancashire, on the other hand, settled for a draw but a convincing one against a very strong team in Surrey which posted 442 in the first innings and declared at 292/6 in the second. Lancashire were bundled out for 291 in the first innings but bounced back and held fort in the second innings. Being set a 444-run target, they were three down for 247 when the match ended in a draw. Josh Bohannon scored a hundred, while Steven Croft remained unbeaten on 56.

The bowling unit consisting of spinner Matthew Parkinson (five-wicket haul in 2nd innings), Luke Wood, Tom Bailey (4 wickets in first innings), Colin De Grandhomme and Will Williams also got in the groove.

Essex, who were bowled out for 266 and 211 but still ended up winning the match, will have a tough time against Lancashire.

Essex chances of winning - 54.35% (Melbet)

Lancashire chances of winning - 51.81% (Melbet)

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Essex vs Lancashire Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2023

The team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw, five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Lancashire finished second in Division One last year, and this time around as well, the side looks geared up for a top three finish at least.

Essex have started on a winning note but consistency will be the key for them. Moving forward in the tournament will surely be facing tough competitions from teams like Somerset, Nottinghamshire and Kent.

Essex vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

In the last county match at the venue, Lancashire won the toss and elected to bat first to beat Essex by 38 runs. In the match prior to it, Essex elected to bat first against Somerset but the match ended in a draw. In the third last match at the venue, Gloucestershire won the toss and elected to bat first. However, Essex won the match by nine wickets.

However, rain is the forecast on the opening two days of the match and that can make teams elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

Rain is on cards on the first two days of the match. It will be mostly cloudy on the next two days with the precipitation level dropping to 20 percent. The temperature will hover between 11 to 16 degree celsius during the course of the 4-day play.

Essex Player List

Essex Squad

Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Will Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Eshun Kalley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Mark Steketee, Adam Rossington, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Sams

Essex Predicted XI

Nick Brown Batsman Alastair Cook Batsman Tom Westley (cap) Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Matthew Critchely All-rounder Adam Rossington (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Simon Harmar Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have won four of their last five matches in the County Championship. The period has seen them lose only one match. The side will enter the match against Lancashire on the back of two successive wins.

Lancashire Player List

Lancashire Squad

Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Phil Salt, James Anderson, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand)

Lancashire Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batsman Keaton Jennings (cap) Batsman Josh Bohannon All-rounder Steven Croft All-rounder Dane Vilas Batsman and Wicket-keeper George Bell (wk) All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Luke Wood All-rounder Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Matthew Parkinson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire are unbeaten in their last five matches. They have won three matches, while two games have ended in draws.

Essex vs Lancashire Head to Head

Essex have won three of their last five matches against Lancashire. Fifth-last match in 2017 ended in a draw. Lancashire won the last match by 38 runs.

Essex vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to win

Lancashire, who finished second last year in Division One of County Championship 2022, are firm favourites to beat Essex. The Lancashire squad is full of veteran England first-class cricketers in Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft and Dane Vilas. They also have exceptional young talents in Luke Wood and Matthew Parkinson. The side overall, is an experienced and confident unit and is expected to come hard against Essex who were bundled out for 266 and 211 against a not very strong side like Middlesex.

The batting unit is overly dependent on Dan Lawrence and Matthew Critchley. Once these two depart there is not much resistance in the squad. The bowling unit also lacks any big name and experience. Against a well warned up Lancashire, survival will not be easy for Essex.

Essex vs Lancashire Top Team Batsmen

Dan Lawrence is to be Essex’s top batter

Essex middle-order batter Dan Lawrence scored a hundred in the first innings of the 2023 season. He followed it up with 37 in the second innings. The 25-year-old batter has played a total of 108 first-class matches and scored 5701 runs at an average of 52.58. He has also played 11 Test matches for India.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire's top batter

The Lancashire captain scored 76 runs off 156 in the first innings of the match against Surrey. He stood at the wicket for 71 balls to score 16 runs in the second innings. The much-needed stay in the middle, helped Lancashire, who were asked to chase 444, to draw the match comfortably. Overall, the 30-year-old has scored 9403 runs in 160 first-class matches.

Essex vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Jamie Porter to be Essex's best bowler

Eyes will be on right-arm pacer Jamie Porter who picked six wickets in the first innings of Kent's match against Middlesex. He followed it up with another three wickets in the second innings at Lord's. Overall, the 29-year-old has played 111 first-class matches and picked 418 wickets at an average of 24.04.

Tom Bailey to be Lancashire's top bowler

The 31-year-old pacer picked four wickets against Surrey in the first innings. In his last three county matches last year, Bailey picked 13 wickets. Overall, he has featured in 87 first-class matches and picked 313 wickets at an average of 23.63.