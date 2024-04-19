Essex vs Lancashire Match Prediction ESS 60 % Chance of Winning LAN 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Essex and Lancashire will meet in the County Championship Division One from April 19 to April 22, 2024 at County Ground, Chelmsford. Their encounter is going to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Essex vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Essex kicked off their innings against Kent with a formidable total of 530 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets. Thanks to the contributions of Dean Elgar, Jordan Cox and Matt Critchley who scored 120, 67 and 151 runs, respectively, the team were able to prevent Kent from surpassing their target and quashed the latter’s chances even after they scored 413 runs. Essex furthered their lead in the second innings with a score of 257 runs and declared the innings as they were four wickets down. This time, Jordan Cox stepped up to the plate and smashed 116 runs with a remarkable strike rate of 130.33. Kent set out to chase down a mammoth of a deficit but the sides had to settle for a draw as their allotted four days were up.

Lancashire’s first and only innings against Hampshire was quite a success as they took Hampshire to the cleaners from the start of the game. Lancashire’s bowling attack were able to restrict Hampshire to 367 runs in the first innings and found themselves in a good position during the chase. Lancashire scored 484 runs with massive help from Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings and George Bell who added 55, 172 and 99 runs to the tally. Hampshire managed to score 179 runs but it did not amount to anything since they ran out of time and had to make peace with a draw.

Essex chance of winning - 60%

Lancashire chance of winning - 40%

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Essex vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score high before first dismissal

Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings have had their ups and downs on the opening front but their performance against Hampshire was incredibly impressive considering they scored 87 runs and lost their first wicket in the 22nd over. They set up individual totals of 55 and 172 runs, respectively, before their wickets were taken. Moreover, their three matches prior to their outing against Hampshire saw them score 26, 9, 194 and 84 runs together. Despite the temporary dip in between, the pair will be relied upon to score big before their first dismissal against Essex.

Essex vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

Chasing is, by no means, a difficult feat at this venue but batting first is arguably a better position as it allows the batters to secure big totals. This was reiterated by Essex who opted to bat first against Kent which led them to unleash their full potential with an unattainable target in the first innings. Although Kent were on the verge of chasing it down, Essex made sure that they did not concede their advantage. Batting first is a likely outcome of the toss in Chelmsford.

Weather Report

There is a 20% chance of precipitation and the skies are predicted to be mostly cloudy. The temperature will likely remain around 13 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Paul Walter Batter Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have already registered a victory this season in their first match against Nottinghamshire. Their second victory was on the horizon but the team was ultimately bound by time.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Dane Vilas, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Jack Morley, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Tom Bruce, Nathan Lyon.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter George Balderson All-rounder Tom Bruce Batter George Bell Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Tom Bailey Bowler Jack Blatherwick Bowler Will Williams Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

After Lancashire’s first match of the season ended without a result, they could not overcome Hampshire in the second match as they ran out of time. Their batters, particularly, look to be in decent form.

Essex vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Essex has an upper hand over Lancashire with three victories in their last five matches against each other. The latter emerged victorious once while the remaining fixture was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 3

Lancashire - 1

Draw - 1

Essex vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Essex

In both of Essex’s innings against Kent, Feroze Khushi turned out to be the weak link since he was dismissed early in the innings on both occasions. While Dean Elgar impressed with his century in the first innings, having scored 120 runs, and showed a dip in form in the second innings as he scored 34 runs, Feroze Khushi failed to make any impact whatsoever which is reflected in his single digit scores, including a golden duck in the first innings. Together, they scored one run and 31 runs before their first dismissal. Lancashire’s opening pair of Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings posted a combined score of 87 runs against Hampshire before the former’s wicket fell. Lancashire are, without a doubt, on course to establish a competitive first wicket partnership and outscore Essex’s opening order.

Essex vs Lancashire First class County Ground in Chelmsford, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now!

Essex vs Lancashire Best Batters

Jordan Cox to be Essex’s Best Batter

Jordan Cox was unrelenting against Kent in the previous game. During the first innings, he scored a half-century with 67 runs. In the following innings, he upped himself with a score of 116 and remained not out. With a total of 267 runs and an average of 89.00, he will be expected to come out on top again.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

The skipper was a major reason for the tremendous success of Lancashire against Hampshire as he scored 172 runs in their sole innings and emerged as the team’s leading batter. Jennings leads Lancashire’s run charts with 182 runs in two innings with an average of 91.50. The likelihood of him being their leading batter again is on the cards.

Essex vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Jamie Porter took the lead as Essex’s leading wicket-taker in the last match, having picked six wickets across two innings. His second innings versus Kent was particularly commendable as he claimed four wickets in 11 overs. He leads the team’s bowling attack with 11 wickets in four innings and will be relied upon to continue to show top form.

Nathan Lyon to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Nathan Lyon was Lancashire’s top bowler in their previous encounter against Hampshire. In the first innings, he claimed three wickets and went on to add two more to his tally in the following innings. He has proven to be consistent in the past and will be expected to be their premier bowler once more.