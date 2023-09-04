Essex vs Middlesex Match Prediction
ESS
68%
Chance of Winning
MID
32%
First class
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- The last clash between the sides this season was won by Essex by 97 runs.
- In the last five clashes between the sides, Essex leads the tally by 3-0.
Essex vs Middlesex Chance of Winning
In the previous County Championship campaign, Essex secured the 4th position in Division 1, notching 7 wins, enduring 3 losses, and securing 4 draws. Their current season paints a brighter picture, positioned at an impressive 2nd place with 6 wins, a solitary loss, and 4 draws. Accumulating 166 points, their form is exceptional, underscored by a remarkable streak of 5 consecutive victories.
Conversely, Middlesex's performance saw them clinching the 2nd spot in Division 2 last season, boasting 6 wins, 2 losses, and 6 draws. However, their promotion to Division 1 has presented challenges this season. Struggling, they currently occupy the 8th position with 3 wins, 6 losses, and a draw, amassing 84 points. This tally might not instil high confidence in them as they approach their upcoming match.
In a prior encounter this season, Essex emerged victorious over Middlesex with a decisive 97-run lead. Laced by a proficient lineup of batsmen and bowlers, Essex has maintained their dominance throughout the competition. Their recent string of five consecutive victories further solidifies their standing as the stronger side leading into the forthcoming fixture.
Essex's chance of winning: 68%
Middlesex’s chance of winning: 32%
Essex vs Middlesex Betting Tips
Ryan Higgins is doing excellent with the bat and the ball in the ranks of Middlesex. Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman are expected to score runs for the team. Whereas Ethan Bamber delivered a remarkable performance in his last game and will be relied upon to pick timely wickets.
On the other hand, Essex are on a whole different level. They have four batters in their squad with a total of score higher than that of the top run scorer from Middlesex. Tom Westley leads the batting department with the help of Matt Critchley, Alastair Cook and Dan Lawrence. Whereas Jamie Porter, Simon Harmer and Sam Cook have taken charge of their bowling order. Their contributions have made the team impenetrable.
Essex vs Middlesex Toss Prediction
The ground at Chelmsford hosted five games this season so far. Although two games were drawn at the venue, the scores put up by the team batting first was very impressive. These two games were followed by two wins by the team batting first while one game was won by the team fielding first. Considering the facts, batting first at the venue will be the pick for the skippers upon winning the toss.
Weather Report
The pitch at Chelmsford is typically great for batting, with little help for the seam bowlers in the first half. As the match goes on, batting becomes difficult, and both spinners and seam bowlers will come into play. Since this is a fresh pitch, expect it to be full of runs. The temperature is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius on the match day with a little cloud cover. The skies will remain clear with no expectation of rain.
Essex Player List
Simon Harmer (c), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Luc Benkenstein, Nick Browne, Will Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Eshun Kalley, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Jamie Porter, Jamal Richards, Adam Rossington, Josh Rymell, Daniel Sams (Australia), Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Tom Westley
Essex Predicted XI
|
A Rossington
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Wicket-keeper
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Nick Browne
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Batter
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Alastair Cook
|
Batter
|
Matthew Critchely
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Batter
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Westley (c)
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Batter
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Jamie Porter
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Bowler
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Simon Harmer
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Bowler
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Sam Cook
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Bowler
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Shane Snater
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Bowler
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Michael Pepper
|
Batter
Essex Team Form
Essex scored pretty low in their previous game. They were saved by their bowlers in the game. The batting unit needs to amp up their game.
Middlesex Player List
Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Josh De Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Pieter Malan (South Africa), Daniel O'Driscoll, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White
Middlesex Predicted XI
|
Stephen Eskinazi
|
Batter
|
Mark Stoneman
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
John Simpson (wk)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jack Davies
|
Batter
|
Sam Robson
|
Batter
|
Josh De Caires
|
All-rounder
|
Toby Roland-Jones (c)
|
Bowler
|
Tom Helm
|
Bowler
|
Ethan Bamber
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex won their last match against Warwickshire by 8 wickets. They displayed an aggressive bowling spell that bundled out the WAS line-up. However, the team needs to do better with their batting.
Essex vs Middlesex Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Essex won three games while the other two games ended up in a draw.
Essex Won: 3
Middlesex Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 2
Essex vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Essex to face an early dismissal in the 1st innings
Essex has many talented batters in the team. However, their opening pair Nick Browne and Alastair Cook did not impress much. Together, they posted 0, 0, 106*, 15, 8 & 8 runs for their first wicket in their last three games (6 innings). Majority of the time, it was Nick Browne who went out cheaply in the game. Browne and Cook average at 25.35 & 35.05 respectively in the competition. Having said that, they are very likely to face an early dismissal considering Browne’s form.
Essex vs Middlesex Top Batters
Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex's top batter
Ryan Higgins has emerged as the top scorer from Middlesex. He has scored 633 runs in 18 innings at an average of 39.56, laced with seven half-centuries. He scored 70 & 41 runs in his last outing against Essex.
Matt Critchley to be Essex's top batter
Matt Critchley is an aggressive batter from the ranks of Essex. He has mustered 769 runs in 20 innings at an average of 40.47. He scored 2 centuries and 5 fifties in the competition already. In his last clash against MID, he scored 55 & 53 runs in both the innings respectively.
Essex vs Middlesex Top Bowlers
Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex's top bowler
Ethan Bamber is an exciting addition to MID’s bowling order. He has picked up 33 wickets in 16 innings for the team at an economy rate of 2.56. In his last outing against WAS, he racked up 9 wickets in the game. He can be a big threat for the ESS batting order.
Jamie Porter to be the top bowler for Middlesex
Jamie Porter is an impressive right-arm pacer in Essex. He has picked 47 wickets in his campaign so far at an economy rate of 3.09. This placed him second in the list of the top wicket takers in the competition. Porter was able to pick 10 wickets in his last outing against Hampshire, 50% of the wickets on his own!
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Essex
Jamie Porter claimed 10 wickets for the match for the third time in his career as Essex boosted their County Championship title hopes while destroying Hampshire's chances in the previous outing. In the game, Hampshire went in to bat first and secured 120 & 131 runs in their both innings. It was an easy target for Essex who claimed the victory in the end by 6 wickets. It was not their best batting performance but Jamie Porter made sure with his bowling to keep Hampshire at bay.
Middlesex claimed their third win of the season after they won their last fixture against Warwickshire by 8 wickets. MID began in the relegation zone but never looked back after bundling Warwickshire out for 60 on day one. Ethan Bamber was instrumental in MID’s win as he picked 9 wickets in the game. WAS scored 60 & 232 runs in both innings. Their cheap dismissals in the first innings helped MID to gain an edge in the game and eventually won the game by 8 wickets.
Essex will have a huge advantage of playing at home. They have not lost a single game at Chelmsford this season and will look to continue the same. The team has a better line-up of players who are expected to perform similarly as they did in the last clash against Middlesex in the season. In that game, Essex went in to bat first and scored 266 & 211 runs in both the innings. Chasing the target, Middlesex fell short by 97 runs and lost the game. In their last five clashes in the format, Essex leads the tally by 3-0. This is a huge determinant of Essex’s dominance over Middlesex, making them the match favourites.
Essex to win the match @ 1.48 (Parimatch)
Middlesex to win the match @ 2.54 (Parimatch)Bet Now!