Essex vs Middlesex Match Prediction ESS 68 % Chance of Winning MID 32 % Bet Now! Middlesex will take on Essex in their 103rd match of the County Championship 2023 Division 1 at the Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford from September 4, 2023. The game will commence from 3:00 PM IST.

Essex vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

In the previous County Championship campaign, Essex secured the 4th position in Division 1, notching 7 wins, enduring 3 losses, and securing 4 draws. Their current season paints a brighter picture, positioned at an impressive 2nd place with 6 wins, a solitary loss, and 4 draws. Accumulating 166 points, their form is exceptional, underscored by a remarkable streak of 5 consecutive victories.

Conversely, Middlesex's performance saw them clinching the 2nd spot in Division 2 last season, boasting 6 wins, 2 losses, and 6 draws. However, their promotion to Division 1 has presented challenges this season. Struggling, they currently occupy the 8th position with 3 wins, 6 losses, and a draw, amassing 84 points. This tally might not instil high confidence in them as they approach their upcoming match.

In a prior encounter this season, Essex emerged victorious over Middlesex with a decisive 97-run lead. Laced by a proficient lineup of batsmen and bowlers, Essex has maintained their dominance throughout the competition. Their recent string of five consecutive victories further solidifies their standing as the stronger side leading into the forthcoming fixture.

Essex's chance of winning: 68%

Middlesex’s chance of winning: 32%

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Essex vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Ryan Higgins is doing excellent with the bat and the ball in the ranks of Middlesex. Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman are expected to score runs for the team. Whereas Ethan Bamber delivered a remarkable performance in his last game and will be relied upon to pick timely wickets.

On the other hand, Essex are on a whole different level. They have four batters in their squad with a total of score higher than that of the top run scorer from Middlesex. Tom Westley leads the batting department with the help of Matt Critchley, Alastair Cook and Dan Lawrence. Whereas Jamie Porter, Simon Harmer and Sam Cook have taken charge of their bowling order. Their contributions have made the team impenetrable.

Essex vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The ground at Chelmsford hosted five games this season so far. Although two games were drawn at the venue, the scores put up by the team batting first was very impressive. These two games were followed by two wins by the team batting first while one game was won by the team fielding first. Considering the facts, batting first at the venue will be the pick for the skippers upon winning the toss.

Weather Report

The pitch at Chelmsford is typically great for batting, with little help for the seam bowlers in the first half. As the match goes on, batting becomes difficult, and both spinners and seam bowlers will come into play. Since this is a fresh pitch, expect it to be full of runs. The temperature is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius on the match day with a little cloud cover. The skies will remain clear with no expectation of rain.

Essex Player List

Simon Harmer (c), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Luc Benkenstein, Nick Browne, Will Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Eshun Kalley, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Jamie Porter, Jamal Richards, Adam Rossington, Josh Rymell, Daniel Sams (Australia), Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Tom Westley

Essex Predicted XI

A Rossington Wicket-keeper Nick Browne Batter Alastair Cook Batter Matthew Critchely Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Westley (c) Batter Jamie Porter Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Michael Pepper Batter

Essex Team Form

Essex scored pretty low in their previous game. They were saved by their bowlers in the game. The batting unit needs to amp up their game.

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Josh De Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Pieter Malan (South Africa), Daniel O'Driscoll, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White

Middlesex Predicted XI

Stephen Eskinazi Batter Mark Stoneman Batter Max Holden All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder John Simpson (wk) Wicket-keeper Jack Davies Batter Sam Robson Batter Josh De Caires All-rounder Toby Roland-Jones (c) Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex won their last match against Warwickshire by 8 wickets. They displayed an aggressive bowling spell that bundled out the WAS line-up. However, the team needs to do better with their batting.

Essex vs Middlesex Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Essex won three games while the other two games ended up in a draw.

Essex Won: 3

Middlesex Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Essex vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Essex to face an early dismissal in the 1st innings

Essex has many talented batters in the team. However, their opening pair Nick Browne and Alastair Cook did not impress much. Together, they posted 0, 0, 106*, 15, 8 & 8 runs for their first wicket in their last three games (6 innings). Majority of the time, it was Nick Browne who went out cheaply in the game. Browne and Cook average at 25.35 & 35.05 respectively in the competition. Having said that, they are very likely to face an early dismissal considering Browne’s form.

Essex vs Middlesex Top Batters

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex's top batter

Ryan Higgins has emerged as the top scorer from Middlesex. He has scored 633 runs in 18 innings at an average of 39.56, laced with seven half-centuries. He scored 70 & 41 runs in his last outing against Essex.

Matt Critchley to be Essex's top batter

Matt Critchley is an aggressive batter from the ranks of Essex. He has mustered 769 runs in 20 innings at an average of 40.47. He scored 2 centuries and 5 fifties in the competition already. In his last clash against MID, he scored 55 & 53 runs in both the innings respectively.

Essex vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex's top bowler

Ethan Bamber is an exciting addition to MID’s bowling order. He has picked up 33 wickets in 16 innings for the team at an economy rate of 2.56. In his last outing against WAS, he racked up 9 wickets in the game. He can be a big threat for the ESS batting order.

Jamie Porter to be the top bowler for Middlesex

Jamie Porter is an impressive right-arm pacer in Essex. He has picked 47 wickets in his campaign so far at an economy rate of 3.09. This placed him second in the list of the top wicket takers in the competition. Porter was able to pick 10 wickets in his last outing against Hampshire, 50% of the wickets on his own!