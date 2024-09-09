Essex vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction ESS 65 % Chance of Winning NOT 35 % Place a bet Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.533 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Essex and Nottinghamshire are poised to clash for the second time this season in the County Championship Division One from September 9 to 12, 2024. Their encounter will be hosted at County Ground, Chelmsford, with a scheduled start time of 3:00 P.M IST.

Essex vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Essex’s aspiration of usurping those ahead of them in the standings was crushed by Worcestershire in their last outing in a close contest. Worcestershire batted first and Essex’s bowlers managed to restrict them to 266 to make life easier during the chase. Essex were able to take the lead comfortably and some of the standout players who made this possible were Michael Pepper, Tom Westley, Shane Snater and Robin Das who scored 112*, 68, 53 and 46, respectively. With 404 runs on the board, Essex mounted pressure on Worcestershire who were able to post an additional 321 runs on the board. To Essex’s dismay, they could not hold their nerve in the final innings chase and ended up getting bundled out for 140 after all that grunt work, culminating in a 43-run defeat.

Nottinghamshire were lucky to draw with the most daunting team in the tournament, Surrey, which limited the damage and prevented them from suffering another loss. In this high scoring endeavor between the sides, Surrey scored 525 while batting first but it did not entirely deter Nottinghamshire who responded with 405 runs. Freddie McCann’s third innings of the season was a remarkable feat for him and the team as he single handedly scored 154 runs while Haseeb Hameed and Jack Haynes amassed 68 runs each. Moreover, wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne was also phenomenal in his first outing with an unbeaten 50. Surrey went on to add 177 runs before declaring the total and Nottinghamshire were on the verge of tasting success for the second time this season before a lack of time thwarted their hopes. Openers Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater secured an undefeated stand of 121 but this thrilling showdown concluded in a draw.

Essex chance of winning - 65%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 35%

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Essex vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score high before first dismissal

Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater are, arguably, among the most consistent and fierce opening duos in the tournament this season. Taking their previous five fixtures into account, where they added 4, 121, 11, 52, 10, 40, 26, 172 and 77 runs to the first wicket, it is glaringly obvious that their partnership is nearly impossible to break up easily. The level of consistency they have displayed is quite rare and the pair will be expected to put on another spectacle in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Essex vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford has witnessed a mixture of results this season - in the five games hosted here thus far, there have been two draws, two wins for the teams fielding first and a solitary win for the teams batting first. Despite that, the toss winners opted to bat first four out of five times until now which makes it the preferred strategy for the next game, too.

Weather Report

A 50% chance of disruption is forecasted at Chelmsford with a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius. The rain is likely to have an impact on the match.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Eathan Bosch.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Robin Das Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex’s trajectory has become rather bleak in the last five matches as they have a single win, two draws and two defeats. However, they have beaten Nottinghamshire once this season and will be expected to do so again.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Benjamin Martindale, Jack Haynes, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Loten, Tom Moores, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson, Will Young, Freddie McCann, Kyle Verreynne, Robert Lord, Farhan Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Robert Lord Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have nearly a flatline in the last five games with four draws and a loss.

Essex vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Essex are marginally ahead of Nottinghamshire in their head-to-head tally, having won two out of their last five encounters while the latter have one victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 2

Nottinghamshire - 1

Draw - 2

Essex vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Essex saw a sudden spike in performance from Dean Elgar and Robin Das as they scored 50 runs together in the first innings against Worcestershire. However, they regressed to paltry showings immediately with a total of 17 runs in the following innings. In the two matches prior to that, they scored 7, 12 and 11 runs together which does not bode well for them at all. On the other hand, Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have maintained a remarkable partnership with stands of 4, 121, 11, 52, 10 and 40 runs in the last three games. Needless to say, Nottinghamshire’s openers are much better equipped to outgun Essex’s opening wicket in the next match.

Essex vs Nottinghamshire First class County Ground in Chelmsford, null Essex Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.5 Bet Now!

Essex vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Jordan Cox to be Essex’s Best Batter

Jordan Cox is now Essex’s second highest run scorer with 918 runs in 15 innings and an average of 65.57. Although his performance in the last game against Worcestershire was rather underwhelming, having scored three and 11 runs, he remains one of the most daunting batters from the team with four centuries and two half-centuries. He is the leading choice for the upcoming match.

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Haseeb Hameed scored two back-to-back half-centuries in the last game against Surrey, having scored 68 and 61 runs. He is the team’s top batter with 909 runs in 21 innings and an excellent average of 53.47. His display against Surrey makes him the top contender for the next fixture against Essex, too.

Essex vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Jamie Porter achieved his second fifer of the season in the first innings against Worcestershire during his 17-over spell, which also included five maidens and a stellar economy rate of 3.05. He is Essex’s top bowler with 40 wickets in 21 innings and an average of 23.27, making him the top pick for the next game as well.

Farhan Ahmed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Farhan Ahmed made a truly remarkable start to his season as he took part in his first match against Surrey. He bagged a commendable seven-wicket haul in the first innings with an economy rate of 2.76 and added three more wickets to the tally in the following innings. With a total of ten wickets in two innings and a bowling average of 21.70, he will be expected to emerge as their premier bowler once more.