Essex vs Somerset Match Prediction ESS 45 % Chance of Winning SOM 55 % Bet Now! Essex will take on Somerset in their seventh match of the County Championship 2023 season at the County Ground, Chelmsford from Sunday, June 11. Essex finished fourth in Division one where they won 7 of the 14 games they played. Somerset finished seventh after six wins in seven matches in County Championship Division One 2022.

Essex vs Somerset Chance of Winning

High on confidence Somerset are most likely to win their upcoming match against Essex. Essex defeated Middlesex by an innings and 13 runs in their last match. Captain Tom Abell and Tom Kohler-Cadmore 77 and 68 runs each, while George Bartlett scored a hundred.

In the bowling department Matt Henry picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings, while Craig Overton picked a five-fer in the second innings. The all-rounder performance will give Somerset a major boost against Essex who haven't won any of their last five matches.

Jack Leach won't be available for Somerset in the next match but the pace unit of Henry, Overton, Peter Siddle and Lewis Grergory is expected to do the job for the team.

Essex, on the other hand, will be without their star batter Dan Lawrence who will be on England duty. Also, Tom Westley is the only batter in the team to average over 35 after six rounds of matches. The bowling unit has done a sober job but it's the batting unit of Essex which has not clicked together and that could cause a lot of problems for the team in the upcoming match.

Essex chances of winning - 45%

Somerset chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Essex vs Somerset Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Somerset, the number five ranked team in Division One, has the perfect opportunity to peak in the tournament now. The star players of all the teams are on England duty now. Jack Leach is the only player who will be missing from the Somerset squad. The rest of the team look set to make inroads in the next half of the match.

Essex will be without England international Dan Lawrence. The batting unit is a concern and it will take a lot of effort to fix it. The bowling unit has done well but would need help from their batters to break into the top-five of the County Championship Division One.

Essex vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Lancashire opted to bat first but the match ended in a draw. Same result followed after Essex opted to bat first in the second match at this venue. The trend of winning tosses and electing to bat first is expected to continue at the venue.

Weather Report

It will be mostly sunny in Chelmsford on the opening day of the match. The maximum temperature will reach up to 20 degree celsius. It will be partly sunny on the following day with no chances of rain. Periods of clouds and sun on Day three with a high temperature of 18 degree celsius. No rain and a temperature of 16 degree celsius on the final Day 4 as well.

Essex Player List

Essex Squad

Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Will Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Eshun Kalley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Mark Steketee, Adam Rossington, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Sams

Essex Predicted XI

Nick Brown Batsman Alastair Cook Batsman Tom Westley (cap) Batter Paul Walter Batter Matthew Critchely All-rounder Michael Pepper (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Simon Harmar Bowler Doug Bracewell Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex haven't won any of their last five matches. They have lost two of their last three matches. Out of their last five County Championship matches, three have ended in draws.

Somerset Player List

Somerset Squad

Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies, Josh Davey, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Shoaib Bashir (Berkshire), Peter Siddle (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Cameron Bancroft (Australia - County Championship, until May 17), Matt Henry (New Zealand - County Championship and Vitality Blast, May 11 until the end of July)

Somerset Predicted XI

Tom Lammonby Batsman Sean Dickson Batsman Cameron Bancroft Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter George Bartlett Batter James Rew (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Josh Davey All-rounder Peter Siddle Bowler Josh Davey Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset won their last match against Middlesex by an innings and 13 runs. Overall, three of his last five matches have ended in draws. The side lost their fifth-last match against Nottinghamshire by 165 runs.

Essex vs Somerset Head to Head

Essex have won two of their last three matches against Somerset. The remaining three matches including the last one have ended in draws.

Essex vs Somerset Betting Odds

Essex to lose first wicket before score of 30.5

The Essex opening pair of Nick Browne and Alastair Cook have blown hot and cold in the ongoing season. In their second-last match against Warwickshire, they scored 13 runs together in the first innings. While, in the second, they partnered for six runs only. In their last match against Nottinghamshire, the first innings stand between the two was 16. Essex have lost their first wicket inside 30 runs in three of their last four occasions. The very strong Somerset bowling unit will look to break the opening pair early once again.

Essex vs Somerset Top Team Batsmen

Tom Westley to be Essex's top batter

The batter has scored 574 runs in six matches at an average of 52.18 - the most by anyone in his team this season so far. A hundred and three fifties has come off his blade. In the last outing against Nottinghamshire, he scored 66 and 95 runs respectively. Overall, he has featured in 219 matches and scored 12064 runs at an average of 35.69.

James Rew to be Somerset's top batter

The batter is the leading run-scorer for his side at the moment. He has scored 564 runs in six matches at an average of 62.66. Three hundreds and a fifty has come off his blade in the season so far. Overall, the 19-year-old left-hand batter has scored 903 runs at an average of 47.52 in 14 first-class matches.

Essex vs Somerset Top Team Batsmen

Sam Cook to be Essex's top bowler

The right-arm pacer has impressed everyone in the ongoing season. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side with 21 scalps in five matches at an average of 18.28. Overall, the 25-year-old has picked 238 wickets in 66 matches at an average of 19.86.

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset's top bowler

The pacer is the leading wicket-taker for his team at the moment. He has picked 23 wickets in five matches at an average of 21.34. Overall, the 31-year-old has featured in 114 first-class matches and picked 341 wickets at an average of 26.48.