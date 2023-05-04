Essex vs Surrey Match Prediction ESS 42 % Chance of Winning SUR 58 % Bet Now! Essex will take on Surrey in their fourth match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at the County Ground, Chelmsford from Thursday, May 4. Essex finished fourth in Division one where they won 7 of the 14 games they played. Surrey, on the other hand, finished at the top of the Division One points table with eight wins in 14 matches last season.

Essex vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Surrey are the current table-toppers in Division One table and will be the favourites to win their match against Surrey. The side has won their last two matches and are high on confidence. Their first match against Lancashire was a draw.

The star-studded batting line-up features the likes of Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley and Rory Burns. The likes of Cameron Steel and Jamie Smith have also chipped in with handy contributions. The batting unit has the potential to handle any pressure and bounce from a very difficult situation. Pacers Daniel Worrall, Kemar Roach, Sean Abbott, Tom Lawes and Jordan Clark have done a terrific job and put up a good challenge for Essex.

Essex also have a competitive batting unit consisting of Matt Critchley, Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence and Nick Browne - all these four batters have scored handy runs. Alastair Cook is also in the squad but has scored 99 runs only from the first three matches. The Essex pace trio of Sam Cook and Jamie Porter have picked 10 and 13 wickets respectively. Off-spinner Simon Harmer has also picked 11 wickets. However, Surrey have a visible edge in the batting and pace bowling department. The same are expected to keep them in good stead against the side.

Essex chances of winning - 42%

Surrey chances of winning - 58%

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Essex vs Surrey Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Both Essex and Surrey have the potential to finish high on the table. They are unbeaten in the tournament so far after three rounds of matches.

Essex vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

In the first match played at this venue in this season, Lancashire elected to bat first against Essex and the match ended in a draw. In the last match at this venue previous season, Lancashire had elected to bat first and won the match against Essex by 38 runs. The team winning the toss would be electing to bat first according to us.

Weather Report

Periods of clouds and sun on Day with no rain forecast. The precipitation level on the following day will be 84 percent and that may see a couple of showers on Day 2. The same is the forecast for Day 3. A little morning rain has been predicted for Day 4 with precipitation level of 19 percent. The temperature during these four days will hover around 17-19 degree celsius.

Essex Player List

Essex Squad

Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Will Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Eshun Kalley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Mark Steketee, Adam Rossington, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Sams

Essex Predicted XI

Nick Brown Batsman Alastair Cook Batsman Tom Westley (cap) Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Matthew Critchely All-rounder Michael Pepper (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Simon Harmar Bowler Doug Bracewell Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have won two of their last five matches. They lost have lost one match during the period (the fifth last match). In the last three matches, they have played two draws and won one match.

Surrey Player List

Surrey Squad

Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach (West Indies - first six rounds of County Championship), Sean Abbott (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Tom Latham (New Zealand - County Championship, five games across June and July), Sunil Narine (West Indies - Vitality Blast)

Surrey Predicted XI

Rory Burns Batsman Dom Sibley Batsman Ollie Pope Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Ben Foakes Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith Batter Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Kemar Roach Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have won three of their last five matches. They lost a match and played one draw. The last three matches have seen them win twice and play a draw once. They have won their last two matches.

Essex vs Surrey Head to Head

Essex have won two of their last three matches. Two matches have ended in draws. Surrey won the last match by six wickets in 2022.

Essex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to win

Table-toppers Surrey look set to win their upcoming match against Essex because of a stronger batting and pace unit. Five batters in the Surrey unit have scored over 150 runs from the first three matches. One more batter has scored 141 runs. The presence of international stars Sibley, Pope, Foakes, Burns and pacer Roach is a huge plus for the side who have won their last two matches.

Essex have settled for two draws after winning their first match. The batting unit was bundled out for 219 in the first innings against Lancashire in their second match. The bowling unit leaked close to 400 runs on two out of the last three occasions. Despite having a good team overall, Essex will face a tough challenge from Surrey who would be aiming for their third consecutive win.

Essex vs Surrey Top Team Batsmen

Dan Lawrence to be Essex's top batter

Dan Lawrence, who has scored 196 runs in two matches at an average of 49, can emerge as the top batter for Essex. In his last outing against Lancashire, he scored 39 and 15 runs respectively. Overall, he has scored 5755 runs in 109 first-class matches.

Ollie Pope to be Surrey's top batter

Ollie Pope is the leading run-scorer for his side with 272 runs in three matches at an average of 19.21. In his last outing against Warwickshire, he could score only eight runs in the only innings he got to bat. Overall, he has scored 6001 runs in 82 first-class matches at an average of 50.42.

Essex vs Surrey Top Team Bowlers

Sam Cook to be Essex's top bowler

Sam Cook has picked 10 wickets at an average of 14.50 in two matches this season. The 25-year-old pacer picked six wickets including a five-wicket haul in the first innings of his last outing against Lancashire. Overall, he has scored 227 wickets in 63 first-class matches at an average of 19.77.

Kemar Roach to be Surrey's top bowler

Kemar Roach picked six wickets in the first two matches before picking as many as eight wickets in his last match against Warwickshire. He now has 14 wickets at an average of 19.21 in three matches. Overall, he has picked 502 wickets in 153 first-class matches at an average of 25.87.