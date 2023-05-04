Essex vs Surrey Match Prediction
ESS
42%
Chance of Winning
SUR
58%
Great Britain
County Ground in Chelmsford
Essex finished fourth in Division one where they won 7 of the 14 games they played. Surrey, on the other hand, finished at the top of the Division One points table with eight wins in 14 matches last season.
Facts
- Ben Foakes has scored 208 runs in two matches for Surrey.
- Daniel Worrall with 16 scalps in three matches is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey currently.
- Matt Critchley has scored 222 runs in three matches at an average of 55.50 and is the leading run-scorer for Essex.
Essex vs Surrey Chance of Winning
Surrey are the current table-toppers in Division One table and will be the favourites to win their match against Surrey. The side has won their last two matches and are high on confidence. Their first match against Lancashire was a draw.
The star-studded batting line-up features the likes of Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley and Rory Burns. The likes of Cameron Steel and Jamie Smith have also chipped in with handy contributions. The batting unit has the potential to handle any pressure and bounce from a very difficult situation. Pacers Daniel Worrall, Kemar Roach, Sean Abbott, Tom Lawes and Jordan Clark have done a terrific job and put up a good challenge for Essex.
Essex also have a competitive batting unit consisting of Matt Critchley, Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence and Nick Browne - all these four batters have scored handy runs. Alastair Cook is also in the squad but has scored 99 runs only from the first three matches. The Essex pace trio of Sam Cook and Jamie Porter have picked 10 and 13 wickets respectively. Off-spinner Simon Harmer has also picked 11 wickets. However, Surrey have a visible edge in the batting and pace bowling department. The same are expected to keep them in good stead against the side.
Essex chances of winning - 42%
Surrey chances of winning - 58%
Essex vs Surrey Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.
Both Essex and Surrey have the potential to finish high on the table. They are unbeaten in the tournament so far after three rounds of matches.
Essex vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction
In the first match played at this venue in this season, Lancashire elected to bat first against Essex and the match ended in a draw. In the last match at this venue previous season, Lancashire had elected to bat first and won the match against Essex by 38 runs. The team winning the toss would be electing to bat first according to us.
Weather Report
Periods of clouds and sun on Day with no rain forecast. The precipitation level on the following day will be 84 percent and that may see a couple of showers on Day 2. The same is the forecast for Day 3. A little morning rain has been predicted for Day 4 with precipitation level of 19 percent. The temperature during these four days will hover around 17-19 degree celsius.
Essex Player List
Essex Squad
Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Will Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Eshun Kalley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Mark Steketee, Adam Rossington, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Sams
Essex Predicted XI
|
Nick Brown
|
Batsman
|
Alastair Cook
|
Batsman
|
Tom Westley (cap)
|
Batter
|
Dan Lawrence
|
Batter
|
Matthew Critchely
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Pepper (wk)
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Simon Harmar
|
Bowler
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Doug Bracewell
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Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
|
Shane Snater
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Porter
|
Bowler
Essex Team Form
Essex have won two of their last five matches. They lost have lost one match during the period (the fifth last match). In the last three matches, they have played two draws and won one match.
Surrey Player List
Surrey Squad
Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach (West Indies - first six rounds of County Championship), Sean Abbott (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Tom Latham (New Zealand - County Championship, five games across June and July), Sunil Narine (West Indies - Vitality Blast)
Surrey Predicted XI
|
Rory Burns
|
Batsman
|
Dom Sibley
|
Batsman
|
Ollie Pope
|
Batter
|
Ryan Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Foakes
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Jamie Smith
|
Batter
|
Cameron Steel
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Abbott
|
All-rounder
|
Kemar Roach
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Worrall
|
Bowler
Surrey Team Form
Surrey have won three of their last five matches. They lost a match and played one draw. The last three matches have seen them win twice and play a draw once. They have won their last two matches.
Essex vs Surrey Head to Head
Essex have won two of their last three matches. Two matches have ended in draws. Surrey won the last match by six wickets in 2022.
Essex vs Surrey Betting Odds
Surrey to win
Table-toppers Surrey look set to win their upcoming match against Essex because of a stronger batting and pace unit. Five batters in the Surrey unit have scored over 150 runs from the first three matches. One more batter has scored 141 runs. The presence of international stars Sibley, Pope, Foakes, Burns and pacer Roach is a huge plus for the side who have won their last two matches.
Essex have settled for two draws after winning their first match. The batting unit was bundled out for 219 in the first innings against Lancashire in their second match. The bowling unit leaked close to 400 runs on two out of the last three occasions. Despite having a good team overall, Essex will face a tough challenge from Surrey who would be aiming for their third consecutive win.
Essex vs Surrey Top Team Batsmen
Dan Lawrence to be Essex's top batter
Dan Lawrence, who has scored 196 runs in two matches at an average of 49, can emerge as the top batter for Essex. In his last outing against Lancashire, he scored 39 and 15 runs respectively. Overall, he has scored 5755 runs in 109 first-class matches.
Ollie Pope to be Surrey's top batter
Ollie Pope is the leading run-scorer for his side with 272 runs in three matches at an average of 19.21. In his last outing against Warwickshire, he could score only eight runs in the only innings he got to bat. Overall, he has scored 6001 runs in 82 first-class matches at an average of 50.42.
Essex vs Surrey Top Team Bowlers
Sam Cook to be Essex's top bowler
Sam Cook has picked 10 wickets at an average of 14.50 in two matches this season. The 25-year-old pacer picked six wickets including a five-wicket haul in the first innings of his last outing against Lancashire. Overall, he has scored 227 wickets in 63 first-class matches at an average of 19.77.
Kemar Roach to be Surrey's top bowler
Kemar Roach picked six wickets in the first two matches before picking as many as eight wickets in his last match against Warwickshire. He now has 14 wickets at an average of 19.21 in three matches. Overall, he has picked 502 wickets in 153 first-class matches at an average of 25.87.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Surrey
Table-toppers Surrey look set to win their upcoming match against Essex because of a stronger batting and pace unit. Five batters in the Surrey unit have scored over 150 runs from the first three matches. One more batter has scored 141 runs. The presence of international stars Sibley, Pope, Foakes, Burns and pacer Roach is a huge plus for the side who have won their last two matches.
Essex have settled for two draws after winning their first match. The batting unit was bundled out for 219 in the first innings against Lancashire in their second match. The bowling unit leaked close to 400 runs on two out of the last three occasions. Despite having a good team overall, Essex will face a tough challenge from Surrey who would be aiming for their third consecutive win.
Essex to win - 2.104 (Melbet)
Surrey to win - 1.73 (Melbet)Bet Now!