Essex vs Surrey Match Prediction ESS 44 % Chance of Winning SUR 56 % Place a bet Batery 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Essex and Surrey will go head-to-head in the County Championship Division One from September 26 to 29, 2024. They will meet at County Ground, Chelmsford, with the match scheduled to commence at 3:00 P.M IST.

Essex vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Essex knocked down another pin in their previous outing against Warwickshire but it was the latter’s folly which allowed Essex to revel in success. Warwickshire were the first to bat and their first innings total of 78 was absolutely horrendous to say the least. Naturally, Essex took the lead with ease but their lead with 232 runs was not entirely convincing. Surprisingly, Shane Snater was the standout player from the lower order as he notched up 69 runs while the others made scant contributions. Warwickshire had a second shot at batting to redeem themselves but they ended up with yet another measly score of 114 which handed Essex victory by an innings and 40 runs.

Surrey had no intention of backing down despite having edged out a hefty lead in the standings, and their performance against Durham in the last match was stellar. The latter posted 262 runs on the scoreboard and Surrey made no haste in taking the lead by adding 415 runs to the board. Ryan Patel, Tom Lawes and Rory Burns were the top scorers for the team with individual totals of 134, 58 and 55 runs, respectively. Durham hit back with an additional 177 runs but it took virtually no effort for Surrey to make up the deficit and score 25 runs. Surrey added yet another dominant win to their tally with a ten-wicket victory.

Essex chance of winning - 44%

Surrey chance of winning - 56%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Essex vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have absolutely knocked it out of the park with their strong, consistent performances at the front of the pack. Over the course of the season, they have maintained steady form with remarkable partnerships of 87, 25, 41, 31, 26, 8, 86, 41 and 13 runs in the previous five matches. Considering how well they have kept up with themselves, the pair will be expected to do justice to the first wicket in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Surrey Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Essex vs Surrey Toss Prediction

The record at County Ground in Chelmsford this season is split between those batting and fielding first with two wins for each side while the remaining two matches were drawn. Although there is no decisive advantage, the toss winners elected to bat first in four out of six fixtures which makes it the favorite choice for the next match, too.

Weather Report

The rain is likely to cause disruptions at Chelmsford as there is a 70% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be expected to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Eathan Bosch.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Robin Das Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Noah Thain All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

In the last five matches, Essex have two wins, two defeats and a draw. Their bowling, especially, has been their greatest strength.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid, Dan Lawrence, Shakib Al Hasan.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Dan Lawrence Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Jordan Clark Bowler Thomas Lawes Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey emerged victorious in three of their previous five matches but they also suffered one defeat and a draw.

Essex vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Surrey lead their head-to-head tally against Essex with two wins in the last five meetings while the latter have one win.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 1

Surrey - 2

Draw - 2

Essex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Essex’s opening wicket has not been entirely prosperous, seeing as Dean Elgar and Robin Das have made little progress in their campaign. In the previous three games, they added 1, 17, 50 and 17 runs to the first wicket. After having opened together for a whole season, the two are expected to put on a better partnership. Surrey’s openers, on the other hand, do not have this issue and they have forged a stellar first partnership. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have collaborated for 87, 25, 41, 31, 26 and 8 runs in the last three matches. The improvement is apparent which makes them the superior first wicket in the upcoming match.

Essex vs Surrey First class County Ground in Chelmsford, null Essex Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.03 Bet now! Surrey Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.8 Bet now!

Essex vs Surrey Best Batters

Dean Elgar to be Essex’s Best Batter

Dean Elgar was not amongst the top batters for Essex in the previous outing versus Warwickshire considering he was dismissed for a lowly 17 runs. However, the opener continues to be the team’s leading run scorer with 962 runs in 20 innings. Averaging at 50.63, he is expected to come good in the upcoming match.

Rory Burns to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Rory Burns was up there with the top batsmen for Surrey in the last encounter against Durham where he scored 55 runs in the first innings, marking his fifth half-century of the season, and an unbeaten 13 in the second innings. With an average of 55.63, the opener will be anticipated to emerge as their standout batter.

Essex vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the previous game against Warwickshire, Jamie Porter was Essex’s top wicket-taker. He took three wickets in the first innings and went on to bag a whopping six-wicket haul in the following innings. He has a solid lead at the top with 55 wickets in 25 innings and an exceptional average of 19.29, making him the top contender for the next game.

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall has been absolutely relentless on the opposition and spares no one that has to face his bowling. In the last game against Durham, he picked four wickets in each of the two innings which bolstered his total haul to 52 wickets in 21 innings, all while maintaining an average of 16.15. Naturally, he is the top pick to come out on top once again.