Essex vs Warwickshire Match Prediction ESS 56 % Chance of Winning WAR 44 % Bet Now! Essex will take on Warwickshire in their eighth match of the County Championship 2023 season at the County Ground, Chelmsford from Sunday, June 25. Essex finished fourth in Division one where they won 7 of the 14 games they played. Warwickshire could manage only two wins and finished eight on the ten-team table in the County Championship 2022.

Essex vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Essex are the more likely team to beat Warwickshire in the upcoming match. The side is coming off a thumping 196-run win over Somerset and they would be aiming to register their second consecutive win now. Essex look a bit deteriorated as Chris Woakes would be unavailable for them. Hasan Ali has been picked in the Pakistan Test team for the Sri Lanka tour which starts in July. Warwickshire would hope Hasan Ali plays a game more before leaving. In case this does now happen, the bowling responsibility will fall completely on Chris Rishworth (35) and Oliver Hannon-Dalby (21).

The Warwickshire batting unit has relied heavily on Sam Hain and he happens to be the only Warwickshire batter with more than 310 runs this season. Facing the Essex bowling line-up consisting Sam Cook (24), Jamie Porter (27), Doug Bracewell (17) and Steve Harmer (26) will not at all be easy for them.

The Essex batting unit has become even more stronger with Alastair Cook's return to form. The side now has three batters who have scored over 500 runs.

Essex chances of winning - 56%

Warwickshire chances of winning - 44%

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Essex vs Warwickshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sir Alastair Cook slammed a hundred in his last outing against Somerset. His initial run in the tournament was poor, however, the former England captain has started to peak now. The last four innings have seen him score - 34, 128, 99 and 72 runs respectively. Essex would want him to carry his good form through the rest of the tournament.

Warwickshire pacer Hasan Ali has been picked in the Pakistan squad for the Sri Lanka tour which will kick off in July. The star cricketer would be looking to give his best shot in the upcoming match before leaving to join his national team. In the five matches so far this season, Ali has picked 22 wickets and scored 137 runs.

Essex vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Lancashire opted to bat first but the match ended in a draw. Same result followed after Essex opted to bat first in the second match at this venue. In the last match here, Essex opted to bat first and won the match by 196 runs. The trend of winning tosses and electing to bat first is expected to continue at the venue.

Weather Report

Warm with plenty of Sunshine on the opening day of the match. Clouds and sun with a maximum temperature of 26 degree celsius on Day 2. Warm with a blend of sun and cloud on Day 3. Warm with partial sunshine on the final Day 4. No rain forecast during the 4-day course of the match.

Essex Player List

Essex Squad

Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Will Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Eshun Kalley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Mark Steketee, Adam Rossington, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Sams

Essex Predicted XI

Nick Brown Batsman Alastair Cook Batsman Tom Westley (cap) Batter Paul Walter Batter Matthew Critchely All-rounder Michael Pepper (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Simon Harmar Bowler Doug Bracewell Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex defeated Somerset by 196 runs in their last match. They have lost just once match against Warwickshire by four wickets this season. Four draws have come their way. The side kicked off their campaign with a win over Middlesex by 97 runs.

Warwickshire Player List

Warwickshire Squad

Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Alex Davies, Jacob Bethell, Manraj Johal, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Rushworth, Hassan Ali (Pakistan - until the end of July), Glenn Maxwell (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Warwickshire Predicted XI

Rob YatesBatter

Alex Davies Batter Sam Hain Batter Will Rhodes (cap) All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Ed Barnard Bowler Michael Burgess (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Chris Ruthworth Bowler O Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire played a draw against Nottinghamshire in their last match. The last five matches have seen them win three matches and lose only one. In the ongoing season, they have lost just one match against Surrey by nine wickets.

Essex vs Warwickshire Head to Head

Warwickshire are unbeaten against Essex in their last five matches. Warwickshire have won each of their last two matches against Essex. The last five matches have seen them beat Essex three times.

Essex vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Essex to lose first wicket before score of 30.5

The Essex opening pair of Nick Browne and Alastair Cook have blown hot and cold in the ongoing season. In their third-last match against Warwickshire, they scored 13 runs together in the first innings. While, in the second, they partnered for six runs only. In their second-last match against Nottinghamshire, the first innings stand between the two was 16. In their last outing against Nottinghamshire, the first-innings partnership between the duo was 66 but it accounted for just five runs in the second. The very strong Somerset Warwickshire unit will look to break the opening pair early once again.

Essex vs Warwickshire Top Team Batsmen

Tom Westley to be Essex's top batter

The batter has scored 625 runs in seven matches at an average of 48.07 - the most by anyone in his team this season so far. A hundred and three fifties has come off his blade. In his last outing against Somerset, Westley scored 37 and 14 runs respectively. In the second-last outing against Nottinghamshire, he scored 66 and 95 runs respectively. Overall, he has featured in 219 matches and scored 12064 runs at an average of 35.69.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire's top batter

Sam Hain is currently the leading run-scorer for Warwickshire. He has scored 536 runs at an average of 76.57 in six matches. Two hundreds and a fifty has come off his bat this season already. Hain smashed a hundred against Nottinghamshire in his last match. Overall, he has scored 6597 runs in 113 first-class matches.

Essex vs Warwickshire Top Team Batsmen

Sam Cook to be Essex's top bowler

The right-arm pacer has impressed everyone in the ongoing season. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for his side with 24 scalps in six matches at an average of 18.87. Overall, the 25-year-old has picked 241 wickets in 67 matches at an average of 19.90.

Chris Rushworth to be Warwickshire's top bowler

The pacer registered a seven-wicket haul for just 38 runs in his second third match and fired his team to an innings and 84-run win over Hampshire. In the following match he picked four wickets in each of the two innings against Essex. In his last outing against Nottinghamshire, Rushworth picked five wickets across two innings. In five matches so far, he has picked 30 wickets at an average of 14.20.