Essex vs Worcestershire Match Prediction ESS 63 % Chance of Winning WOR 37 % Place a bet Batery 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From August 29 to September 1, 2024, Essex and Worcestershire are set to square off in the County Championship Division One. They will be hosted at County Ground, Chelmsford, with the action scheduled to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Essex vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Essex and Hampshire were on for a draw before the match even began with no play on day one. This thwarted their chances of getting a headstart but Essex still managed to make hay as they posted 438 runs in the first innings before declaring the total. Impressively, Jordan Cox and Dean Elgar stole the show with individual scores of 141 and 136 runs, respectively, while skipper Tom Westley aided the team’s total by adding 64 runs. Hampshire were just as strong as Essex and did not let a daunting score stop them from giving the latter a run for their money. Hampshire piled on 424 runs during their chase but this thrilling fight never saw a conclusive end since they ran out of time and had to settle for a draw.

Worcestershire’s second win of the season came rather easily against Kent whose biggest folly was that they tripped up in the first innings and got taken to the cleaners for 171. This allowed Worcestershire to build a massive lead by scoring 447 during their chase - the entire top and middle order made this possible as all of them pulled their weight. Upon his return, skipper Brett D'Oliveira missed out on a ton by a razor thin margin, having been dismissed for 97, while Gareth Roderick, Ethan Brookes and Rob Jones furthered the teams chances of winning by scoring 63, 50 and 49 runs, respectively. Kent took them up on this challenge and came back stronger in the second innings as they scored 376 runs but it was not enough to keep Worcestershire from making up the 102-run deficit, leading to an eight-wicket win for the latter.

Essex chance of winning - 63%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 37%

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Essex vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby have, undoubtedly, had their ups and downs in terms of opening totals but they have shown a positive development in the last five games. Although it started out a tad rocky, they have steadily gotten better with stands of 89, 13, 15, 56, 30, 33, 3, 17 and 11 runs. This fosters faith in their ability to keep improving and doing more for Worcestershire’s opening wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Essex vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford has seen two victories for the chasing side and two draws in the four games played here this season. Even though the surface is known for assisting the batters, the teams fielding first have found themselves on the winning side 50% of the time so far. In three out of four games, the toss winners chose to bat first but this time, they are likely to pivot and field first instead.

Weather Report

Sunny and clear conditions are on the cards at Chelmsford with a lowly 10% likelihood of rain. The temperature is expected to touch 23 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Eathan Bosch.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Robin Das Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have two wins, two draws and a defeat in their previous five fixtures but after their batting display against Hampshire, it is quite evident that they are in the hunt for another victory.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Jake Libby, Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir, Rob Jones, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith, Yadvinder Singh, Ethan Brookes, Tom Taylor, Shoaib Bashir, James Hartshorn.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Rob Jones Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Ethan Brookes All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Joe Leach Bowler Adam Finch Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire went winless for eight games but enter this fixture on the back of two consecutive victories. However, they still pale in comparison to Essex’s firepower.

Essex vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Essex won three games on the bounce against Worcestershire before drawing the last two matches in their previous five head-to-head fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 3

Worcestershire - 0

Draw - 2

Essex vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Essex continue to make the mistake of appointing new openers to partner Dean Elgar and it is costing them dearly. In the previous three matches, the team have had opening partnerships of 7, 12, 11, 27 and 23 runs which is not enough to put them in a comfortable position. On the other hand, Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby are a recognized opening pair for the team and they have collaborated for stands of 89, 13, 15, 56, 30 and 33 in the last three games, making them a far superior first wicket duo.

Essex vs Worcestershire First class County Ground in Chelmsford, null Essex Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.35 Bet Now!

Essex vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Jordan Cox to be Essex’s Best Batter

Jordan Cox took the lead as Essex’s top run scorer after his sensational knock of 141 in their sole innings against Hampshire. He now has 904 runs in 13 innings with an incredibly impressive average of 75.33. With four centuries and two half-centuries under his belt, he is anticipated to come out on top once again.

Kashif Ali to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Kashif Ali has extended his lead at the top with 682 runs in 13 innings and an average of 62.00. Although he departed early in the first innings against Kent last time out, having scored a mere 17 runs, he returned in the second innings to amass his fifth half-century of the season with an unbeaten 52. He is, undoubtedly, the top pick for the next match as well.

Essex vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Matt Critchley to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Matt Critchley took his third fifer of the season in the solitary spell against Hampshire where he delivered 15.5 overs, allowed 96 runs and earned an economy rate of 6.06. He is currently tied as Essex’s second highest wicket-taker with 32 wickets in 14 innings and an average of 26.09. Given his performance in the last game, he will be expected to lead the way once more.

Joe Leach to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Joe Leach was absolutely destructive in the last outing against Kent and he wreaked havoc on the opposition with his six-wicket haul in the first innings. He was not quite as aggressive the second time around, having taken a single wicket, but he stands as Worcestershire’s second highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets in 14 innings. He is the leading choice for the next game, too.