Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
GLAM
55%
Chance of Winning
DER
45%
First class
Sophia Gardens
Facts
- Kiran Carlson has scored 1028 runs in 21 innings and is the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan in the season.
- Leus du Plooy has scored 1176 runs in 19 innings for Derbshire in the season.
- Billy Root has scored 817 runs in 13 matches in the season.
- Luis Reece has scored 790 runs in 10 matches in the season.
- Tim van der Gugten has picked up 38 wickets in 12 matches and is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan in the season.
- Samuel Conners has picked up 26 wickets in 11 matches and is the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire in the season.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning
Glamorgan are coming off a draw against Yorkshire in the last match. After being asked to bowl first, Glamorgan bowlers had very little assistance from the surface and their bowlers had a long day out against Yorkshire. Shan Masood (192 runs) and George Hill (72 runs) powered Yorkshire's total to 500. Glamorgan were then bowled out for 273 runs in the second innings. Yorkshire enforced the follow-on and Glamorgan on the back, scintillating hundreds from Sam Northeast (162 runs) and Eddie Byrom (101 runs) bailed out Glamorgan from an eventual loss as the match ended in a draw.
Derbyshire drew the last match against Sussex at Derby. After opting to bowl first Derbyshire bowled out Sussex to 100 runs in the first innings on the back of four-wicket hauls from Samuel Conners and Zak Chappell. Luis Reece (86 runs), Matthew Lamb (37 runs) and Harry Came (26 runs) helped Derbyshire get a huge lead off 129 runs as the home side declared at 229/6. Sussex played out the rest of the match as the match ended in a draw.
Both teams will play their last match in this year's county season and both teams would love to end their season on a high with a win.
- Glamorgan Chance of Winning: 55%
- Derbyshire's Chance of Winning: 45%
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Betting Tips
Wayne Madsen scored two fifties in two of the last three innings (93,93 and 11). Madsen is one of the most consistent scorers in the County Championship and he looks in good touch. We believe Madsen to come good and score over 50 runs @ 2.98 (Melbet) in the game against Glamorgan.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction
The surface at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff is an excellent batting track as the ball comes on to the bat nicely and. In the last two Division Two County Championship matches played at this venue, the team batting first scored over 400 runs in the first innings. As the game progresses the batsman have found it difficult to score runs on day 2 and day 3 and the conditions are expected to be overcast on day 1 and day 2 of the match. With the bonus points on offer for wickets taken and runs scored, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday, September 26 is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius and 80% humidity, 80% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and the match is expected to be interrupted by rain.
Glamorgan Players List
Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast. Thomas Rhys Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Dan Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie Mcllroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Tim van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan.
Glamorgan Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Eddie Byrom
|
Batter
|
Zain-ul-Hassan
|
Batter
|
Colin Ingram
|
Batter
|
Sam Northeast
|
Batter
|
Kiran Carlson
|
Batter
|
Billy Root
|
Batter
|
Chris Cooke
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Ben Kellaway
|
All-rounder
|
James Harris
|
Bowler
|
Andy Gorvin
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Mcllroy
|
Bowler
Glamorgan Recent Form
Glamorgan lost one and drew four of the last five matches played in the 2023 County Champions Division Two. They are positioned 4th on the points table with one win, one loss and 11 draws in the 13 matches played in the season.
Derbyshire Players List
Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Lamb, Mitch Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Sam Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell.
Derbyshire Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Harry Came
|
Batter
|
Luis Reece
|
All-rounder
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
Matthew Lamb
|
Batter
|
Anuj Dal
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Thomson
|
All-rounder
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
Patrick Brown
|
Bowler
|
Samuel Conners
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Recent Form
Derbyshire lost one and drew four of the last five matches played in the County Championship Division Two 2023. They are positioned sixth with zero wins, four losses and eight draws in the 13 matches played in the season.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head Record
In the last five head-to-head played between Glamorgan and Derbyshire, Glamorgan had won two matches, while the other three matches ended as draws. Glamorgan dominated against Derbyshire earlier in the season gaining a huge first innings lead but the match ended in a draw.
- Matches Played: 5 matches
- Glamorgan Won: 2 matches
- Derbyshire Won: 0 matches
- No Result: 3 matches
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Sam Northeast to score over 50 runs @ 2.80 (Melbet)
Sam Northeast scored a big hundred in the last match (166 runs) against Yorkshire. Considering his form in the last two matches, we predict Sam Northeast to score over 50 runs @ 2.80 (Melbet).
Glamorgan vs. Derbyshire Top Batters
Kiran Carlson to be the top batter for Glamorgan
Kiran Carlson has been phenomenal in the season, he has been the most consistent run-scorer for Glamorgan and is the leading run-scorer (1028 runs in 13 matches) this season. He has scored two half-centuries against Yorkshire in the last match. Considering his recent form, we back Carlson to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Glamorgan against Derbyshire.
Leus du Plooy to be the top batter for Derbyshire
Leus du Plooy has led from the front with the bat and he is the leading run-scorer for Derbyshire (1176 runs in 13 matches) in the season. In the last match, du Plooy scored a match-saving hundred and was the top scorer for Derbyshire. We back him to end his season on a high and be the top batter for Derbyshire.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
Jamie Mcllroy to be the top bowler for Glamorgan
Jamie Mcllroy has been the stand out performer with the ball for Glamorgan. He has picked up 23 wickets in 9 matches in the season. In the last two matches, Gugten has picked up eight wickets. We back Mcllroy to come good and be the top bowler for Glamorgan.
Samuel Conners to be the top bowler for Derbyshire
Sam Conners is coming off a phenomenal performance in the last game against Sussex (5/56). Conners has bagged 26 wickets in 11 matches and is the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire in the season. We back Conners to be the top bowler for Deebyshire against Glamorgan.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Glamorgan
The odds in favour of Glamorgan to win the match are 1.73, while in favour of Derbyshire to win the match are 2.10. Both teams competed earlier in the season in a high-scoring game, where Glamorgan gained first innings lead. With both teams winless in their last two matches, expect the match to end in a draw. Glamorgan are expected to gain more points out of the competition than Derbyshire.
- Glamorgan to win the match @ 1.73 (Melbet)
- Derbyshire to win the match @ 2.10 (Melbet)