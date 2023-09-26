Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Match Prediction GLAM 55 % Chance of Winning DER 45 % Bet Now! Glamorgan and Derbyshire will battle out in match 120 in the 2023 County Championship Division Two on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The match is slated to be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff and the scheduled start time is 3:00 pm IST.

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Glamorgan are coming off a draw against Yorkshire in the last match. After being asked to bowl first, Glamorgan bowlers had very little assistance from the surface and their bowlers had a long day out against Yorkshire. Shan Masood (192 runs) and George Hill (72 runs) powered Yorkshire's total to 500. Glamorgan were then bowled out for 273 runs in the second innings. Yorkshire enforced the follow-on and Glamorgan on the back, scintillating hundreds from Sam Northeast (162 runs) and Eddie Byrom (101 runs) bailed out Glamorgan from an eventual loss as the match ended in a draw.

Derbyshire drew the last match against Sussex at Derby. After opting to bowl first Derbyshire bowled out Sussex to 100 runs in the first innings on the back of four-wicket hauls from Samuel Conners and Zak Chappell. Luis Reece (86 runs), Matthew Lamb (37 runs) and Harry Came (26 runs) helped Derbyshire get a huge lead off 129 runs as the home side declared at 229/6. Sussex played out the rest of the match as the match ended in a draw.

Both teams will play their last match in this year's county season and both teams would love to end their season on a high with a win.

Glamorgan Chance of Winning: 55%

Derbyshire's Chance of Winning: 45%

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Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Wayne Madsen scored two fifties in two of the last three innings (93,93 and 11). Madsen is one of the most consistent scorers in the County Championship and he looks in good touch. We believe Madsen to come good and score over 50 runs @ 2.98 (Melbet) in the game against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff is an excellent batting track as the ball comes on to the bat nicely and. In the last two Division Two County Championship matches played at this venue, the team batting first scored over 400 runs in the first innings. As the game progresses the batsman have found it difficult to score runs on day 2 and day 3 and the conditions are expected to be overcast on day 1 and day 2 of the match. With the bonus points on offer for wickets taken and runs scored, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday, September 26 is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius and 80% humidity, 80% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and the match is expected to be interrupted by rain.

Glamorgan Players List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast. Thomas Rhys Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Dan Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie Mcllroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Tim van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan.

Glamorgan Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Eddie Byrom Batter Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Colin Ingram Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Wicket Keeper Ben Kellaway All-rounder James Harris Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Glamorgan Recent Form

Glamorgan lost one and drew four of the last five matches played in the 2023 County Champions Division Two. They are positioned 4th on the points table with one win, one loss and 11 draws in the 13 matches played in the season.

Derbyshire Players List

Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Lamb, Mitch Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Sam Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell.

Derbyshire Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket Keeper Wayne Madsen Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Anuj Dal All-rounder Alex Thomson All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler

Derbyshire Recent Form

Derbyshire lost one and drew four of the last five matches played in the County Championship Division Two 2023. They are positioned sixth with zero wins, four losses and eight draws in the 13 matches played in the season.

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head-to-head played between Glamorgan and Derbyshire, Glamorgan had won two matches, while the other three matches ended as draws. Glamorgan dominated against Derbyshire earlier in the season gaining a huge first innings lead but the match ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 5 matches

Glamorgan Won: 2 matches

Derbyshire Won: 0 matches

No Result: 3 matches

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Sam Northeast to score over 50 runs @ 2.80 (Melbet)

Sam Northeast scored a big hundred in the last match (166 runs) against Yorkshire. Considering his form in the last two matches, we predict Sam Northeast to score over 50 runs @ 2.80 (Melbet).

Glamorgan vs. Derbyshire Top Batters

Kiran Carlson to be the top batter for Glamorgan

Kiran Carlson has been phenomenal in the season, he has been the most consistent run-scorer for Glamorgan and is the leading run-scorer (1028 runs in 13 matches) this season. He has scored two half-centuries against Yorkshire in the last match. Considering his recent form, we back Carlson to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Glamorgan against Derbyshire.

Leus du Plooy to be the top batter for Derbyshire

Leus du Plooy has led from the front with the bat and he is the leading run-scorer for Derbyshire (1176 runs in 13 matches) in the season. In the last match, du Plooy scored a match-saving hundred and was the top scorer for Derbyshire. We back him to end his season on a high and be the top batter for Derbyshire.

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Jamie Mcllroy to be the top bowler for Glamorgan

Jamie Mcllroy has been the stand out performer with the ball for Glamorgan. He has picked up 23 wickets in 9 matches in the season. In the last two matches, Gugten has picked up eight wickets. We back Mcllroy to come good and be the top bowler for Glamorgan.

Samuel Conners to be the top bowler for Derbyshire

Sam Conners is coming off a phenomenal performance in the last game against Sussex (5/56). Conners has bagged 26 wickets in 11 matches and is the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire in the season. We back Conners to be the top bowler for Deebyshire against Glamorgan.