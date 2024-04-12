Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Match Prediction

GLAM

69%

Chance of Winning

DER

31%

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1.44
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1.58
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1.5
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First class

Sophia Gardens

Glamorgan and Derbyshire are going to square off in the County Championship Division Two from April 12 to April 15, 2024. The stage is set for their clash at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, and the action will begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • Sam Northeast, Glamorgan’s skipper, leads the run charts of the County Championship Division Two with 349 runs in two innings.
  • Glamorgan has a slight advantage over Derbyshire in their previous five outings with a scoreline of 1-0.

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Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan’s first innings against Middlesex was unexpected but a welcome surprise considering the team notched up 620 runs and only lost three wickets in doing so during the first game of the season, setting a precedent for the way they would want the rest of the season to go. Sam Northeast was, undoubtedly, the most valuable player of the match with his knock of 335 runs but the contributions of Billy Root and Colin Ingram cannot be discarded as they scored 67 and 132 runs, respectively. Despite this incredible total on the board, Glamorgan fumbled and failed to defend it, allowing Middlesex to score 655 runs immediately after the fact. In the end, they settled for a draw.

Derbyshire’s last match versus Gloucestershire did not materialize due to a massive washout. However, there is not much to be said about their form since they concluded the 2023 season with zero victories to their credit. They lost four fixtures during the season and drew ten of their matches. They faced Glamorgan once in the previous season and luckily enough, they drew the match. This season, Glamorgan has proved to be on a different plane which will make life difficult for Derbyshire.

  • Glamorgan chance of winning - 69%
  • Derbyshire chance of winning - 31%

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Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Sam Northeast to score big for Glamorgan

Sam Northeast pulled off a truly sensational innings in their previous encounter versus Glamorgan. His performance made the rest of his squad’s contribution look like peanuts as he went on to score 335 runs during the opening game. In 2023, Northeast amassed 646 runs in 20 innings, having achieved two centuries and two half-centuries. The last match was no mean feat and the form he has shown makes it likely that he will be in a good position to score big once more.

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Batters tend to be circumspect at Sophia Gardens since the bowlers have a major advantage here. It takes time for the batters to settle in and it is by no means difficult to set up high totals at the venue. That said, chasing remains a better option here and in two out of the last three matches, the toss winner has opted to field first.

Weather Report

Temperature of around 17 degrees Celsius will likely be experienced at the venue and there is a slight 10% chance of rain.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza.

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan

All-rounder

Billy Root

Batter

Sam Northeast (C)

Batter

Kiran Carlson

All-rounder

Colin Ingram

All-rounder

Chris Cooke

Wicket-keeper

Daniel Douthwaite

Bowler

James Harris

Bowler

Craig Miles

Bowler

Mir Hamza

Bowler

Jamie McIlroy

Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan seem to have made good use of the break before the start of the season to recuperate and find a different approach. So far, the odds look to be in their favor.

Derbyshire Player List

Leus du Plooy (c), Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came

Batter

Luis Reece

All-rounder

Brooke Guest

Wicket-keeper

Leus du Plooy (C)

Batter

Matthew Lamb

Batter

Mitchell Wagstaff

All-rounder

Anuj Dal

Bowler

Alex Thomson

Bowler

Zak Chappell

Bowler

Samuel Conners

Bowler

Pat Brown

Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire were in dismal form last season and it seems unlikely that they underwent a drastic change like Glamorgan leading up to the next game. The way it currently stands, the odds do not point in their favor.

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Glamorgan have clinched victory once in their last five matches versus Derbyshire while the latter has not won at all. The remaining four matches were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 1

Derbyshire - 0

Draw - 4

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Although Glamorgan was able to set up a formidable total against Middlesex, their opening partnerships seemed to be their Achilles heel. In the previous match, Zain-ul-Hassan and Billy Root scored a meager 16 runs in the first innings and downgraded to just two runs in the second innings. Derbyshire, on the other hand, have beaten Glamorgan’s opening order before in their final outing of the 2023 season. During the match, Glamorgan’s openers scored 45 and 48 runs while Derbyshire’s superior opening duo of Harry Came and Luis Reece achieved partnerships of 80 and 132 runs. It would be safe to presume that Derbyshire will have no trouble doing so in the next match, too.

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire

First class

Sophia Gardens, null

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Glamorgan

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1.44
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1.58
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Derbyshire

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2.625
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Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Glamorgan’s skipper single handedly carried his team and did the bulk of their scoring against Middlesex where he amassed 335 runs with a strike rate of 81.31. He is, without a doubt, in invincible form and will be expected to be their standout batter once more against Derbyshire.

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Luis Reece accumulated 1048 runs in 19 innings during the 2023 season. Derbyshire’s match against Gloucestershire was abandoned but he continues to be the top pick this time around as well. He enters the tournament this year off of a brilliant campaign last season and will be expected to perform at a high level against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Kiran Carlson delivered 47 overs during the team’s match versus Middlesex and managed to bag three wickets during the process. He also allowed 147 runs and bowled five maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 3.12. This spell makes him a top contender to be the team’s leading bowler in the next game.

Alex Thomson to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Alex Thomson picked up 31 wickets in the previous edition of the tournament. He achieved this feat after having participated in 16 innings. Since Derbyshire’s first match was abandoned without a ball bowled, he will remain the top choice for the upcoming fixture, too.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Glamorgan

Both sides were equally terrible in the previous season but the only redeeming quality for Glamorgan was that they managed to register one victory while Derbyshire had nada. However, Glamorgan seems to have come back with a vengeance after their brilliant innings against Middlesex. It would be shocking if they lost to Derbyshire after their last game, making Glamorgan the team that is projected to reign supreme in the upcoming match.
  • Glamorgan to win @ 1.44 (Parimatch)
  • Derbyshire to win @ 2.52 (Parimatch)
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