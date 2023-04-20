Glamorgan vs Durham Match Prediction GLAM 57 % Chance of Winning DUR 43 % Bet Now! Glamorgan will take on Durham in their third match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at Sophia Garden in Cardiff from Thursday, April 20. Glamorgan finished third in Division Two last season and just missed out on promotion to Division One. Durham, on the other hand, finished sixth in the 8-team Division Two table.

Glamorgan vs Durham Chance of Winning

Durham are the more likely team to win the match against Glamorgan. The overall team composition of the two teams is the reason behind it. While both the teams are almost equals in terms of their batting departments, Durham are way ahead of Glamorgan in the bowling department.

Glamorgan bundled out Gloucestershire at 165 in the first innings of their first match. The batting unit then piled up 404 runs. David Lloyd and Sam Northeast feature in the line-up. Kiran Carlson and Billy Root slammed a hundred. TIm Van Der Gugten picked a five-wicket haul for the side. However, Gloucestershire bounced back to piled 569/7 in the second innings before reducing Glamorgan to 38/3 in the second. The inconsistency in the side is prevalent.

Durham, on the other hand, will enter the match with a lot of confidence. They defeated Worcestershire in the last match by 121 runs. Senior batter David Bedingham and Alex Lees scored 118 and 70 runs respectively in the first innings, while captain Scott Borthwick slammed a hundred in the second innings. Matthew Potts picked three wickets and Australian left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann picked a five-fer to bundle out Worcestershire for 192 in the second innings and help their team win the match.

Durham are high on confidence and have a better side to win the upcoming match.

Glamorgan chances of winning @ 57.80% (Melbet)

Durham chances of winning @ 47.53% (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw, five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Durham has got what it takes to finish at the top and in the top three at least. Glamorgan have a lacklustre bowling attack which will have to work hard if the side are to make any impact this season.

Match Toss Prediction

In the last County Championship match of the previous season, Durham elected to field first but ended up losing the match against Glamorgan by an innings and 24 runs. Glamorgan elected to field first in the first match at the venue this season. The match ended in a draw.

With overcast conditions expected from Day 2, the team winning the toss could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Rain is the forecast on Day 2, 3 and 4 of the County Championship 2023 match between Glamorgan and Durham. On the first day it will be mostly sunny with the temperature hovering around 14 degree celsius. The temperature will drop to 11-12 degree celsius for the next three days. The precipitation will be in excess of 60 percent on all the three final days on the match.

Glamorgan Player List

Squad

David Lloyd, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Eddie Byrom, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia), Harry Podmore (Kent), Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy)

Glamorgan Predicted XI

Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Edward Byrom Batter David Lloyd (cap) Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Batsman and Wicket-keeper Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Colin Ingram Batter James Harris Bowler Harry Podmore Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Three of the five last matches of Durham have ended in draws. They have won and lost one each.

Durham Player List

Durham Squad

Alex Lees, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Borthwick, Jack Burnham, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, David Bedingham (South Africa), Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia), Tristan Stubbs (South Africa - Vitality Blast)

Durham Predicted XI

Alex Lees (c) Batter Michael Jones Batter Ben Mckinney Batter David Bendingham Batter Ollie Robinson (w) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Graham Clark All-roundr Jonathan Bushnell All-rounder Brydon Carse Bowler Ben Raine All-rounder Matthew Potts Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have won three of their last five matches. Two other matches have ended in draws. They won their last match against Worcestershire by 121 runs.

Head to Head

Durham have won three of their last five matches against Glamorgan. The remaining two matches have ended in draws. Durjam won the last match between the two sides by 58 runs.

Glamorgan vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to win

Durham are the clear favourites to win the upcoming contest. The side have a supreme bowling unit consisting of the likes of express England international pacer Matthew Potts, very experienced Ben Raine and world-class left-arm spinner in Matthew Kunhnemann.

Durham batter David Bedingham and Scott Borthwick slammed a hundred in their previous match. Alex Lees also chipped in with a hundred. Durham look covered in all departments.

Glamorgan lack any massive firepower in the batting department and that might hurt them big time in the upcoming match.

Glamorgan vs Durham Top Team Batsmen

Billy Root to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Joe Root's brother Billy Root smashed a first innings hundred in the first innings against Gloucestershire. He followed it up with 39 unbeaten runs in the second innings. Eyes will be on him in the upcoming match as well. Overall, he has scored 2767 runs in 54 first-class matches at an average of 33.74.

David Bedingham to be Durham's top batter

David Bedingham will be the batter to watchout for Durham. He scored a hundred in his previous outing and followed it up with 86 in the second innings. Overall, he has 4926 runs in 49 matches at an average of 49.26.

Glamorgan vs Durham Top Team Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

The Netherlands pacer picked seven wickets in his previous outing and Glamorgan would be hoping for a similar performance from him. Overall, he has picked 223 wickets in 68 first-class matches at an average of 27.40.

Matthew Potts to be Durham's top bowler

Durham's 24-year-old pacer Matthew Potts is a sensational talent and has already made his England debut. He picked three wickets in each of the two innings against Worcestershire. He would look to make an impact against Durham.