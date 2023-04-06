Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction GLAM 61 % Chance of Winning GLO 39 % Bet Now! Glamorgan will take on Gloucestershire in their first match of the County Championship 2023 season at Cardiff from Thursday, April 6. Gloucestershire finished 10th in division one last season and now find themselves relegated to division two for the new season, meanwhile, the hosts finished third in division 2 last season and just missed out on promotion to the first division. This time though they will try to start the tournament on a winning note and get the early lead in the table.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction

Gloucestershire are determined to prove themselves in division two after getting relegated from division one last season. They have made some changes in their squad and are hoping that it will work in their favour. The team is relying heavily on their captain, James Bracey, who has been a consistent performer with both bat and ball. Another key player for them will be their opener, Miles Hammond, who had a great season last year and will look to continue his form.

Glamorgan chances of winning - 61.43% Melbet

Gloucestershire chances of winning - 44.25% Melbet

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw, five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Both of these are strong teams but Gloucestershire has lots to prove. It could be a riveting game to start the season for both sides.

Match Toss Prediction

Looking at the last 5 county games played at Cardiff, the team winning the toss has opted to bat the first 4 times out of the 5. So, the chances are high that the toss-winning captain will choose to bat first. This decision could become critical, especially if the weather remains sunny and warm throughout the match. Both teams would want to get off to a good start in this first match of the 2023 county season to gain confidence and momentum for the long season ahead.

The weather report for the match at Cardiff looks good, with sunny skies and warm temperatures expected throughout the four days of play. As a result, the team winning the toss will likely opt to bat first, given the favourable conditions.

Weather Report

According to World Weather Online, Sofia Gardens will experience heavy cloud cover throughout the first day of the match. The maximum temperature expected during the day is 13C while the minimum during play is expected to be 9C. There is a chance of rain playing a part on Day 1 as well with 86% and 85% rain expected at 1PM and 3PM GMT respectively.

Glamorgan Player List

Squad

Eddie Byrom, Lukas Carey, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Joe Cooke, Tom Cullen, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Gorvin, James Harris, Michael Hogan, Alex Horton, David Lloyd, Jamie Mcilroy, Michael Neser, Sam Northeast, Sam Pearce, Tegid Phillips, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Callum Taylor, Timm van der Gugten, James Weighell

Glamorgan Predicted XI

David Lloyd Batsman Eddie Brown Batter Billy Root Batter Sam Northeast Batter Chris Cooke Batter and Wicket-keeper Andrew Salter All-rounder James Harris Bowler Sam Pearce Bowler Callum Taylor All-rounder Timm van der Gungten Bowler Joe Cooke Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan had a decent outing in the last season, finishing third in division two with five wins and six losses. They missed out on promotion by just one less win and will be determined to make amends this year. Their batting line-up was spearheaded by David Lloyd, who scored 965 runs in 16 innings at an average of 68.92. The bowling department was led by Michael Hogan, who picked up 55 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 18.67. With some new additions to the squad, Glamorgan will be looking to go one step further this season.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire Squad

James Bracey, Ben Charlesworth, Ian Coackbain, Ajeet Singh-Dale, Chris Dent, Zafar Gohar, Dominic Goodman, Miles Hammond, Marcus Harris, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Tom Lace, Will Naish, David Payne, Ollie Price, Tom Price, George Scott, Naseem Shah, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner, Ben Wells

Gloucestershire Predicted XI

Chris Dent Batsman Ben Charlesworth Batsman Miles Hammond Batter Marcus Harris Batter James Bracey Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ollie Price All-rounder Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Jack Taylor All-rounder Tom Price Bowler David Payne Bowler Zafar Gohar Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire had a disappointing season last year, finishing bottom of division one and getting relegated to division two. They only won one out of 14 matches, with five losses and eight draws. In terms of individual performances, young batsman James Bracey was a standout player for them, scoring 478 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.45. The bowling was led by Ryan Higgins, who picked up 35 wickets at an average of 23.02. With some changes in their squad, Gloucestershire will be hoping to turn their fortunes around this year and make a strong start in the opening match against Glamorgan.

Head to Head

Looking at the head-to-head record in the last 5 county championship games between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire, Glamorgan has won 1 of those matches, with 2 being drawn and 2 being won by Gloucestershire.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Glamorgan to win

This promises to be an exciting encounter between two strong sides. Glamorgan, with home advantage and a stronger squad on paper, will start as favourites. However, Gloucestershire can never be counted out and are sure to put up a fight. We predict that Glamorgan will edge out Gloucestershire in a closely-fought contest.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Top Team Batsmen

David Llyod to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Glamorgan's top batter to watch out for in this match will be David Lloyd. He had a decent outing last season, scoring 899 runs at an average of 39.08 However, he will be keen to score big runs this season and make an impact in the opening game. Lloyd will have a crucial role to play in setting the tone for the team's batting performance.

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s top batter

Gloucestershire's top batter to watch out for in this match will be opener Miles Hammond. He had a stellar season last year, scoring 1036 runs at an average of 57.55, making him the leading run-scorer for his team. Hammond will be aiming to continue his form and provide a solid start to the innings.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Top Team Bowlers

Michael Hogan to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Glamorgan's top bowler to watch out for in this match will be Michael Hogan. He is a seasoned campaigner and has been a consistent performer for the team in the past. Hogan took 45 wickets last season at an average of 23.51 and will be looking to continue his form in this match. He

Ryan Higgins to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

Gloucestershire's top bowler to watch out for in this match will be Ryan Higgins. He had an impressive season last year, taking 28 wickets at an average of 16.29Higgins will be looking to continue his form and trouble the opposition with his swing and pace.