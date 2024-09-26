Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction

GLAM

54%

Chance of Winning

GLO

46%

Batery

1.85
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Melbet

1.94
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.875
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First class

Sophia Gardens

Glamorgan and Gloucestershire will lock horns in the County Championship Division Two from September 26 to 29, 2024. They are going to meet at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, with the match scheduled to commence at 3:00 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • Glamorgan’s Colin Ingram is the leading run scorer of the County Championship Division Two with 1267 runs in 17 innings.
  • James Bracey is the top run-getter for Gloucestershire with 1040 runs in 20 innings.

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Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan’s campaign was headed into the ground from the start of the season and it only worsened in the previous match against Yorkshire. The latter scored 361 runs while batting first but Glamorgan showed absolutely no resilience as they got dismissed for 239. Colin Ingram’s innings was the only noteworthy performance considering he made a well-crafted 82. However, things went further downhill for them when Yorkshire went on to add 273 runs to their tally. Glamorgan were now under tremendous pressure and notwithstanding it, they were bowled out for 209. In the end, they conceded defeat by a whopping 186 runs.

Gloucestershire fell prey to table toppers Sussex in the last match where they lost by an embarrassing margin. They were terrible right off the bat as they found themselves bundled out for 109 while Sussex took the lead by posting 311 runs. Gloucestershire were more or less done for at this point and after scoring 195 runs, they were all out once again which led to defeat by an innings and seven runs.

  • Glamorgan chance of winning - 54%
  • Gloucestershire chance of winning - 46%

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Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score under 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Gloucestershire have a new opening pair with the introduction of Chris Dent and Joe Phillips to the front and since they have only played one match so far, it is difficult to gauge their form. However, Gloucestershire’s first wicket has been on a decline with scores of 0, 43, 26, 0, 8, 68, 0 and 3 in the previous five fixtures. Apart from the occasional competitive total, there has been a recurring problem of underperformance which is likely to plague their next match, too.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 25.5

1.87
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Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 20.5

1.87
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Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

The surface at Sophia Gardens is more conducive to those fielding first, evidenced by the fact that the toss winners elected to do so on five out of six occasions. Although half the matches concluded in draws, the fielding sides edged out two wins while the teams batting first have one win this season. Chasing is going to be the sought after option in the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

The weather has the potential to disrupt the game since the forecast shows a 50% likelihood of precipitation. Showers are predicted at Cardiff with a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane, Fraser Sheat, Ned Leonard, Asa Tribe.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Northeast (C)

Batter

Asa Tribe

Batter

Colin Ingram

Batter

Kiran Carlson

All-rounder

Ben Kellaway

Batter

Chris Cooke

Wicket-keeper

Timm van der Gugten

Bowler

Mason Crane

Bowler

James Harris

Bowler

Andy Gorvin

Bowler

Ben Morris

Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan do not have a particularly good track record this season and they come into this match on the back of three defeats, a tie and a draw in the previous five fixtures. Their batting department, specifically, needs improvement.

Gloucestershire Player List

Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster, Archie Bailey.

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Dent

Batter

Joe Phillips

Batter

Oliver Price

All-rounder

Miles Hammond

Batter

James Bracey

Wicket-keeper

Graeme van Buuren (C)

Batter

Tom Price

All-rounder

Zafar Gohar

Bowler

Zaman Akhter

Bowler

Ed Middleton

Bowler

Dominic Goodman

Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have a tie, two draws, a win and a loss in the last five matches.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Amidst a series of draws in their previous five head-to-head meetings, Gloucestershire edged out with a single ten-wicket victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 0

Gloucestershire - 1

Draw - 3

Tie - 1

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Glamorgan and Gloucestershire’s first wickets have both taken a hit in terms of form and their inability to rack in big runs has been a hindrance to their progress. Sam Northeast and Asa Tribe have had a few games to settle in but their opening totals of 16, 0, 4, 8 and 0 in the last three matches do not inspire confidence. Gloucestershire’s revamped opening order with Chris Dent and Joe Phillips is yet to prove beneficial but the team have secured stands of 0, 43, 26, 0 and 8 runs in the previous three matches. However, the bookmakers believe that Glamorgan have the firepower to make it click and outperform Gloucestershire’s first partnership.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire

First class

Sophia Gardens, null

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Glamorgan

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1.85
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1.94
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Gloucestershire

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1.926
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Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram has shown absolutely no intention of slowing down as he continues to demolish the opposition with his supreme run-making ability. He scored his fifth half-century of the season in the previous outing versus Yorkshire, having scored 82 runs in the first innings. With a grand total of 1267 runs in 17 innings and an astronomical average of 90.50, he remains the top pick for the next match.

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

James Bracey continues to build a gap at the top of Gloucestershire’s standings with 1040 runs in 20 innings and an average of 61.17. His performance in the previous game against Sussex was below par as he was dismissed for nine and two but the wicket-keeper batter is anticipated to come back stronger in the upcoming game.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

James Harris to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

James Harris stands as Glamorgan’s leading wicket-taker with 30 wickets in 15 innings and an average of 36.13. After taking a single wicket in his first spell against Yorkshire, he went on to achieve his first fifer of the season in the following innings. Given his stellar performance in the last match, he is the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.

Zafar Gohar to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Zafar Gohar emerged as Gloucestershire’s top bowler in the last match against Sussex where he brought back an impressive six-wicket haul. He is among the top wicket-takers for the team with 19 wickets in seven innings and an average of 23.52, making him a top contender for the match against Glamorgan.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Glamorgan

Gloucestershire and Glamorgan have had less-than-ideal campaigns this season as they occupy sixth and seventh place on the Division Two points table, respectively. The last time both sides met this season, their clash ended in a thrilling high-scoring tie but this time around, the bookmakers back Glamorgan to clinch victory.
  • Glamorgan to win @ 1.85 (Batery)
  • Gloucestershire to win @ 1.95 (Batery)
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