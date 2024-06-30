Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction GLO 38 % Chance of Winning GLAM 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.679 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Glamorgan and Gloucestershire will square off at College Ground, Cheltenham, in the County Championship Division Two. Their match is going to take place from June 30 to July 3, 2024, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan played against Northamptonshire in the last game and it did not amount to anything since a draw was reached. Northamptonshire scored 279 runs while batting first which Glamorgan took advantage of to snatch the lead. Marnus Labuschagne’s 93, Kiran Carlson’s 71, Chris Cooke’s 58 and Mason Crane’s unbeaten 56 helped Glamorgan boast 490 runs. However, Northamptonshire upped the ante and scored 472 runs before declaring. Glamorgan were not far off from reaching the target as they piled on 207 runs in the fourth innings but having reached the end of day four, the sides were in a stalemate.

Gloucestershire registered their second defeat of the season against Yorkshire in the previous game. Yorkshire posted 456 runs on the board and Gloucestershire fell behind despite utilizing two whole innings to catch up. Apart from Ben Charlesworth and Oliver Price who scored 45 and 47 runs, respectively, the others were of no help and it resulted in a dismissal for 197 runs. Following on, Gloucestershire added 237 runs to the tally with the help of the lower order but a pasting was inevitable, having lost by an innings and 22 runs.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 62%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 38%

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Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score high before first dismissal

As long as Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth open the innings for Gloucestershire, their first wicket is in safe hands. They rarely disappoint and have taken the team’s opening partnerships to new heights with the compatibility they bring to the table. They have opened together for Gloucestershire in the last four games and ended up with first wicket totals of 62, 6, 15, 316, 44 and 98. Subpar scores are few and far between for these two and they have proved time and again that the firepower they possess is not something to be trifled with, which makes it likely that they are on for a big showing once more.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

College Ground in Cheltenham played host to two games in the previous season and on both occasions, the first innings total was on the wrong side of 400. High scoring chases are supported at this venue but while one match was drawn, the other one was won by the team batting first. The toss winning skipper will want to bat first and set a big target.

Weather Report

There is a slight 10% chance of rain at Cheltenham which is not likely to disrupt the match, and the temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Billy Root Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Sam Northeast (C) Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten Bowler Harry Podmore Bowler James Harris Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan were in a tight chase against Northamptonshire and they were not shy of getting the job done had time permitted. Their batting lineup, in particular, is quite formidable.

Gloucestershire Player List

Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren (C) Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Ed Middleton Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler Dominic Goodman Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire’s defeat against Yorkshire puts them in a dicey situation and the way they stand, it is unlikely that they could get past Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Glamorgan and Gloucestershire have one win apiece in the last five outings with three drawn fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 1

Gloucestershire - 1

Draw - 3

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Both teams have been at the top of their game when it comes to opening partnerships. In Glamorgan’s case, Billy Root has a tendency of showing massive inconsistency in form which affects the opening totals. Alongside Eddie Byrom, the pair have scored 63, 30, 90, 4, 44 and 35 runs together in the previous three games. Although Gloucestershire’s openers are also a tad unstable in the totals they set up for the team, they are expected to outdo Glamorgan’s opening duo. In the last three matches, Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth have added 62, 6, 15 and 316 runs to the first wicket which shows everything there is to know about their left-hand right-hand combination.

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Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Marnus Labuschagne to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Marnus Labuschagne has 330 runs in six innings so far with a brilliant average of 55.00. He scored two back-to-back half-centuries against Northamptonshire in the previous outing, having amassed 93 runs in the first innings and 64 runs in the second innings. He was, naturally, the team’s top run-getter and the same is expected of him this time around as well.

Graeme van Buuren to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Graeme van Buuren was a let down in the last match against Yorkshire where he scored 11 runs and 4 runs in the first and second innings, respectively. However, he still has a hefty lead as the top run scorer of the team with 599 runs in 11 innings. He also has an average of 59.90 which is difficult to ignore and remains a dependable player despite a setback.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mason Crane is the joint highest wicket-taker for Glamorgan with 23 wickets in 11 innings so far. He went wicketless in his six-over spell in the first innings against Northamptonshire but he returned to take a three-wicket haul in the following innings. He also has an overall economy rate of 4.12 which makes him a lucrative option for the next match.

Ajeet Singh Dale to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Ajeet Singh Dale is the second highest wicket-taker for Gloucestershire with 14 wickets in 11 innings. He was the top bowler for the team against Yorkshire where he picked three wickets in his 24-over spell, delivered seven maidens and allowed 70 runs which resulted in an economy rate of 2.91. He is expected to come out on top against Glamorgan.