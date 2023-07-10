Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Match Prediction GLAM 55 % Chance of Winning LEI 45 % Bet Now! Glamorgan will take on Sussex in their ninth match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Monday, July 10. Glamorgan finished third in Division Two last season and just missed out on promotion to Division One. Leicestershire finished last in the 8-team Division Two table last year. In the 14 matches they played, they lost nine matches and did not win a single game.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Glamorgan despite being ranked lower than Leicestershire are more likely to win in the upcoming fixture. An interesting contest is on the cards between second-placed Leicestershire and fourth-placed Glamorgan. Leicestershire batting unit is nothing but splendid but their bowling unit is highly vulnerable. The same was evident in their last meeting against Durham where they survived narrowly despite piling up 422 runs in the first innings. After Durham declared their second innings on 343/4, Leicestershire were eight down for 259 when the match ended in a draw. The side is heavily dependent on 37-year-old pacer Chris Wright - their leading wicket-taker - who picked just one match against Durham.

The absence of Marnus Labuschagne is hurting Glamorgan but the likes of captain Kiran Carlson (754 runs), Billy Root (492), Chris Cooke (444), Eddie Byrom (290 runs in five matches at an average of 41.42) and Sam Northeast (371) are expected to hold fort against a weak Leicestershire bowling attack.

Their bowling unit also almost handed them a win against Sussex in their last match, Chasing 359, Sussex were nine down for 273 when the match ended in a draw. Timm van der Gugten, Mitchell Swepson, James Harris form a decent or at least a stronger bowling attack than that of Leicestershire's. In case Michale Nesser turns up, Glamorgan will grow in strength in both the departments.

Glamorgan chances of winning - 55%

Leicestershire chances of winning - 45%

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Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Michael Nesser's cover Mitchell Swepson picked seven wickets in his first match of the season against Sussex. The leg-spinner picked three wickets in the first innings and four in the second. Glamorgan's bowling unit lacks firepower and the side would want Swepson, who has picked 192 wickets in 63 first-class matches, to keep delivering in the remaining matches of the season.

37-year-old Chris Wright has been the pick of the bowlers for Leicestershire in the ongoing season. However, he picked only one wicket in his last outing. Wiaan Mulder, their second-highest wicket-taker did not bowl at all. The same made run-scoring easy for Durham. The likes of Matt Salisbury and Callum Parkinson will have to raise their bars quickly.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

In the first here in Cardiff this season, Glamorgan opted to bowl first, however, the match ended in a draw. Glamorgan opted to bowl in the second match as well. The match again ended in a draw. In the third match at Sophia Garden, Glamorgan opted to bowl again and won the match by 10 wickets. In the last match here, Glamorgan opted to bat against Sussex and the match ended in a draw. The team winning the toss may opt to bat once again.

Weather Report

Intervals of clouds and sun with a couple of thundershowers on Day in Cardiff according to AccuWeather. Partly sunny and breezy with a couple of showers around on Day 2. Morning showers; otherwise, more clouds than sun on Day 3. Intervals of clouds and sunshine on Day 4.

Glamorgan Player List

Squad

David Lloyd, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Eddie Byrom, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia), Harry Podmore (Kent), Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy)

Glamorgan Playing XI

Edward Byrom Batter Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Andre Salter Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson (CAP) Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Batsman and Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten All-rounder James Harris Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have won just one match against Worcestershire by 10 wickets. The same came three matches ago. The side has settled for a draw in each of their remaining seven matches.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Callum Parkisnon, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Bidinger Batter Lewis Hill Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Peter Handscomb Batsman and Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Tom Scrivern All-rounder Chris Wright All-rounder Callum Parkinson Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire played a draw against Durham in their last match against Durham. In their second-last match, they defeated Gloucestershire by five wickets. Leicestershire suffered a 3-wicket defeat against Worcestershire in their third last match. The second-place side in Division Two has won two matches, lost one and played as many as five draws.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Glamorgan are unbeaten and have won four of their last five matches against Leicestershire. The last match between Glamorgan and Leicestershire ended in a draw earlier this season.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

The glittery batting unit of Leicestershire are most certainly going to score over 300 runs in the first innings. The reason behind it is simple. Three batters from their sides have scored over 600 runs, one has scored over 550 runs and one has crossed the 400-run mark. The likes of Chris Wright and Sol Budinger have also scored 289 and 375 runs respectively. The Glamorgan bowling unit relies heavily on Timm van der Gugten who has picked 34 wickets. Their second-highest wicket-taker Michael Neser (19) hasn't turned up in the last two matches. The odds of Leicestershire scoring over 300 runs in the first innings is really high.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Top Team Batsmen

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Kiran Carlson is the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan with 754 runs under his belt at an average of 53.85 in eight matches. He has already slammed four hundreds and a fifty. He has played a total of 74 first-class matches and scored 4053 runs at an average of 33.77. He has 11 hundreds and 16 fifties to his name in the format.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire's top batter

Rishi Patel is the leading run-scorer for Leicestershire at the moment. He has scored 703 runs in eight matches at an average of 50.21. Three hundreds and two fifties have come off his blade in the season so far. Overall, Rishi has featured in 28 first-class matches and scored 1434 runs at an average of 31.17. He has hit a total of three hundreds and two fifties in the format.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Top Team Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Timm van der Gugten is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan. He has picked 34 wickets at an average of 22.32 in eight matches. He has already picked three five-wicket hauls in the County Championship 2023. The 32-year-old has played 75 first-class matches and picked 250 wickets at an average of 27.02.

Chris Wright to be Leicestershire's top bowler

Chris Wright is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire at the moment. He has picked 28 wickets in eight matches at an average of 29.07. However, he managed to pick only one wicket in his last outing against Durham. He would be aiming for a strong bounce back. Overall, the veteran cricketer has played 197 first-class matches and picked 568 wickets at an average of 32.49.