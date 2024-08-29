Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Match Prediction GLAM 45 % Chance of Winning LEI 55 % Place a bet Batery 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Glamorgan and Leicestershire’s second head-to-head meeting of the season will take place between August 29 and September 1, 2024. The match is going to be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, and the action will kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan were defeated in unseemly fashion at the hands of Derbyshire last time out and they have no one to blame but themselves. It was evident from the start that they were not on the right track since they posted a meager total of 168 in the first innings. Derbyshire posed a rather severe threat by taking the lead and piling on 429 runs during the chase and it was Glamorgan’s turn to undo the meal they made of the match. However, they were just not in the groove as they ended up getting bundled out for 287 in the second innings despite Kiran Carlson’s 56 and Colin Ingram’s 53. There was no coming back from this and Glamorgan succumbed by a ten-wicket margin.

Leicestershire’s high scoring endeavor was barreling toward a deadlock considering they had adequate competition from Gloucestershire. Leicestershire managed to score 402 runs in the first innings and it was a result of the entire lineup pulling their weight. Opener Ian Holland was the standout batter with 104 runs but Rehan Ahmed and Tom Scriven were in the mix with 60 runs each while Liam Trevaskis and Rishi Patel contributed 50 and 47 runs, respectively. Surprisingly, Gloucestershire were able to surpass this target by scoring 544 runs before declaring, to which Leicestershire responded by adding 304 runs to the original tally. However, the match was stopped here due to the time constraint, resulting in a standstill.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 45%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 55%

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Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

While Rishi Patel has solidified his position at the front of the pack for Leicestershire, his partner tends to oscillate between Ian Holland and Sol Budinger. Regardless of who opens for the team, Leicestershire’s first wicket is always thriving and it is evidenced by scores of 66, 142, 17, 36, 5, 57, 37, 15 and 38 runs before the first dismissal in the five matches prior to this. Their partnership is expected to continue to flourish as the season progresses.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The surface at Sophia Gardens is not necessarily known to be batting-friendly since the first innings totals tend to be quite low and attainable. In all four games played here, the first innings scores were below 280 which does not make the pitch particularly favorable for the batters. Moreover, the chasing side have two wins here this season and the toss winner of the next game will want to avail the advantage and field first.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions at Cardiff will likely not interfere with the outcome of the match since there is a 20% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is predicted to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane, Fraser Sheat, Ned Leonard.

Predicted Playing XI

Billy Root Batter Ben Kellaway Batter Sam Northeast (C) Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Colin Ingram Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

In the last five games, Glamorgan faced two setbacks including their last outing against Derbyshire. Having registered two draws and a tie in between, their chances of winning appear rather bleak.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Lewis Hill (C) Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Peter Handscomb Wicket-keeper Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Louis Kimber Batter Liam Trevaskis Bowler Ben Green All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire registered one victory in the previous five games but they also reached three draws and lost a match. Their batting department is quite well-rounded at the moment.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Leicestershire do not have a single victory over Glamorgan in their previous five encounters against each other. The latter hold the lead with two wins.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 2

Leicestershire - 0

Draw - 3

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Eddie Byrom was replaced by Ben Kellaway in the last match as Billy Root has cemented his place as Glamorgan’s mainstay opener. Glamorgan have had opening stands of 5, 49, 24, 67, 63 and 30 in the last three games which are rather impressive partnerships. Leicestershire’s openers perform at a similar high level but their consistency makes them that much more remarkable. They boast first wicket totals of 66, 142, 17, 36, 5 and 57 in the previous three fixtures and will be backed to outperform Glamorgan’s opening wicket in the upcoming match.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire First class Sophia Gardens, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram scored his third half-century of the season in the last game versus Derbyshire after adding just ten runs to the scoreboard in the first innings. He redeemed himself with a knock of 53 in the second innings which bolstered his overall tally to 815 runs in 12 innings. With an outstanding average of 81.50, he will be endorsed to be their standout player.

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb is leagues ahead of the batters from the team with 709 runs in 12 innings, making him Leicestershire’s top run-getter so far. After a paltry score of five in the first innings against Gloucestershire, he scored 63 not out in the second innings, claiming his sixth half-century of the season. Naturally, he is the leading choice for the upcoming fixture, too.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mason Crane is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan with 27 wickets in 14 innings thus far, out of which three were taken in the previous match against Derbyshire. He was the top bowler for the team since his 17.1-over spell yielded an economy rate of 2.50. He remains the top pick for the next match.

Ben Green to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Ben Green was the top bowler for the team in their previous outing against Gloucestershire, having claimed two wickets in 22 overs with an economy rate of 4.50. He has ten wickets in seven innings and will be expected to hold down the fort in the absence of the team’s elite.