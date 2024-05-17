Glamorgan vs Middlesex Match Prediction GLAM 45 % Chance of Winning MID 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Glamorgan and Middlesex will meet at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, in their next outing in the County Championship Division Two. Their match will take place between May 17 and May 20, 2024, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Glamorgan overcame Sussex to clinch their first victory of the season in their previous encounter. Sussex were terribly off game in the match and it was quite clear from the start that they could not do much to salvage their position. Batting first, they were limited to 278 runs and Glamorgan seized this chance to get past their rivals as they piled on 411 runs during the chase. Sussex could not respond in the third innings either and all hope was lost as they got dismissed for 188. It did not take much exertion from Glamorgan to snatch the lead back since the asking rate was ridiculously low and they only needed 55 runs to win, leading them to register a nine-wicket win.

Middlesex’s previous outing against Leicestershire was constantly interrupted by rain and the match was not played out to fruition. After the first day was lost to a washout, Leicestershire kicked off the second day by adding 306 runs to the scoreboard. Sam Robson and Leus du Plooy’s centuries allowed Middlesex to surpass Leicestershire’s target and stretch out their lead, considering the two batters scored 162 and 131 runs, respectively. Play could not be resumed on the final day due to another downpour and the match was drawn.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 45%

Middlesex chance of winning - 55%

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Glamorgan vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score low before first dismissal

Middlesex’s openers started their season with a brilliant opening stand of 79 runs against Glamorgan but their partnerships kept getting worse over the course of the season. In their last four matches, the openers have scored 27, 55, 5, 18, 1 and 33 runs together. They have not found consistency yet and they are expected to secure another low total in the next game.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

Sophia Gardens has been host to two fixtures in the tournament so far and both times, the toss winning captain opted to field first. The first time around, it did not amount to anything since Glamorgan and Derbyshire drew their match but it worked perfectly into Glamorgan’s hands in their match against Sussex where they took advantage of home soil and bested the latter. The toss winner will want to stick with chasing in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests that the temperature is likely to remain around 20 degrees Celsius while the gray clouds are not necessarily an indicator of rain, seeing as there is a minimal 10% chance of rainfall.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Billy Root Batter Mason Crane Bowler Sam Northeast (C) Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Colin Ingram All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Zain-ul-Hassan All-rounder James Harris Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Mir Hamza Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan’s bowling unit was on the money as they took on Sussex in the last game and if they keep up their form in the next game, too, they would have the potential to have a proper contest against Middlesex.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Leus du Plooy, Henry Brookes.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Sam Robson Batter Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Stephen Eskinazi Batter Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex’s batters have been at the top of their game all season and the team has been a part of several high-scoring games so far.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Middlesex overcame Glamorgan on three occasions in their previous five head-to-head meetings while two of their matches were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 0

Middlesex - 3

Draw - 2

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Billy Root has been Glamorgan’s linchpin as an opener and while he opened the innings with Zain-ul-Hassan, they could not achieve the ideal partnership that was expected of them. In the last three matches, they opened together against Northamptonshire and scored 3 and 46 runs, which was not particularly terrible. However, the team obtained consistent results when Root was paired with Eddie Byrom and in the last two matches, they added 15, 33, 18 and 56 runs to the first wicket. For Middlesex, Mark Stoneman and Nathan Fernandes were not able to maximize their partnership and having opened the innings in two out of the last three matches, they scored 55, 5, 18 and 1 before their first dismissal. The arrival of Sam Robson did not change much as they achieved a partnership of 27 runs in the last game. Glamorgan seem to have a better track record when it comes to the opening wicket.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex First class Sophia Gardens, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram has solidified his position as the team’s leading batter with 637 runs in eight innings and a phenomenal average of 106.16. So far, he has achieved three centuries, including one in the previous game against Sussex where he scored 170 runs, and two half-centuries. He has been the mainstay for Glamorgan and he is absolutely the leading choice for the next game, too.

Sam Robson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Sam Robson stepped in as the opening batter for Middlesex and in his second innings this season, he amassed a century for the team with 162 runs against Leicestershire. With 205 runs in two innings and an average of 102.50, he is the top pick for the next match as well as he is expected to wreak havoc on the opposition.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Mir Hamza to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mir Hamza kicked it up a notch against Sussex in the last game where he picked four wickets in the first innings and dealt even more damage to the opposition as he took three more in the second innings. With a total of 11 wickets in seven innings, he is the second highest wicket-taker for the team and will be expected to be their premier bowler again.

Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Ethan Bamber claimed the top spot among the wicket-takers of his team after his four-wicket haul against Leicestershire in the previous game. He bowled three maidens in 23.2 overs and earned an economy rate of 2.91. With 13 wickets under his belt in eight innings, he is the top choice for the upcoming match.