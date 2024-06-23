Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction GLAM 60 % Chance of Winning NOR 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Glamorgan and Northamptonshire are poised to take on each other in the County Championship Division Two from June 23 to June 26, 2024. They will be hosted at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan found themselves in yet another deadlock which concluded their first leg of the tournament. They went up against Leicestershire where they were able to notch up 387 runs in the first innings. Eddie Byrom was in rare form as he led from the front with 86 runs while Kiran Carlson and Sam Northeast pitched in with individual totals of 80 and 61 runs, respectively. Leicestershire set out to chase and managed 343 runs before they declared the total which gave Glamorgan the edge to run away with the lead. During the latter’s second innings, they added 157 runs to the scoreboard but were forced to settle at this juncture due to a dearth of time.

Northamptonshire had no luck against Yorkshire in their last outing which marked a winless first half for the Luke Procter-led side. Yorkshire batted first and scored 362 runs while Northamptonshire trailed behind in their chase with 301 runs on the board. Luke Procter was the standout batter for the team in the first innings with a score of 116 but Yorkshire still held the advantage as they added 264 runs to the tally before declaring. Northamptonshire set out to chase again and it was all to no avail since opener Ricardo Vasconcelos’ unbeaten 129 was the only thing that propelled. With 250 runs in the fourth innings, the match came to a close with no conclusive outcome.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 60%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 40%

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Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score high before first dismissal

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay make for a solid opening pair and it is reflected in their partnerships thus far. In the previous five games, they have collaborated for 56, 13, 99, 90, 12, 31, 80 and 20 runs. They have had a few lows along the way but for the most part their partnership has flourished from the beginning of the season. This makes them a favorable duo and they are anticipated to come good in the upcoming match, too.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

Sophia Gardens has hosted two matches this season and on both occasions, the chasing side emerged triumphant. In both the games, the toss winners elected to field first and for good reason because the first innings totals were laughably low for this format. The teams fielding first pulled off exceptional chases which the toss winning skipper of the next match will take into consideration before opting for the same strategy.

Weather Report

A 20% chance of rainfall looms over Cardiff with cloudy skies on the horizon. The temperature on match day is likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Billy Root Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Sam Northeast (C) Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Zain-ul-Hassan All-rounder Mason Crane Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler James Harris Bowler Mir Hamza Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan’s sole victory this season was against a vastly superior Sussex which shows that they have a fighting spirit.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan, George Bartlett, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, George Scrimshaw, Liam Patterson-White, Siddarth Kaul.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Emilio Gay Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder Karun Nair Batter George Bartlett Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler Siddarth Kaul Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire will be hopeful for a win this season as they enter this game but they have not posed much of a challenge so far, putting them slightly on the backfoot.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire have an additional victory over Glamorgan in their previous five head-to-head matches, having won twice while the latter won once.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 1

Northamptonshire - 2

Draw - 2

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Glamorgan’s opening order lacks stability since they have been trying out different combinations to gauge which clicks best for them. However, it has resulted in tumultuous opening stands of 90, 4, 44, 35, 15 and 33 runs in the previous three matches. In this regard, Northamptonshire have a lot more consistency as Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay are a recognized pair who have added 56, 13, 99, 90, 12 and 31 runs to the first wicket. There are undeniably some fluctuations in performance but they are far more reliable than Glamorgan’s first wicket, making Northamptonshire’s opening duo the favorite for the next game.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire First class Sophia Gardens, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Sam Northeast stands as the second highest run scorer for Glamorgan with 688 runs in 14 innings. He scored a half-century in the first innings against Leicestershire where he amassed 61 runs. He also managed to add 41 runs to the tally in the second innings. With an average of 76.44, he is the top pick for the next match.

Ricardo Vasconcelos to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Ricardo Vasconcelos has amassed 527 runs in eight innings thus far which is inclusive of two centuries and a half-century. In the last game against Yorkshire, he scored 34 runs in the first innings but went on to achieve his second ton of the season in the following innings where he scored an unbeaten 129 runs. He remains the leading choice against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Timm van der Gugten did a phenomenal job in Glamorgan’s last match against Leicestershire which was his first game of the season. He achieved a fifer during his solitary spell where he delivered 26 overs, bowled seven maidens and conceded 65 runs which earned him an economy rate of 2.50. He is the top choice for the upcoming match as well.

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire with a total of 24 wickets in 11 innings. He performed well against Yorkshire in their last outing wherein he bagged two wickets in the first innings and three more in the following innings. Moreover, he remains highly economical with an overall economy rate of 3.05. He will be expected to lead the charge next time, too.