Glamorgan vs Sussex Match Prediction GLAM 41 % Chance of Winning SUS 59 % Bet Now! Glamorgan will take on Sussex in their eighth match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sunday, June 25. Glamorgan finished third in Division Two last season and just missed out on promotion to Division One. Sussex had finished seventh in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Glamorgan are almost equal or may be a bit stronger when it comes to the batting prowess of the team, however, they fall a lot behind Sussex when it comes to the comparison of bowling prowess between the two teams.

On side, Glamorgan rely heavily on Timm van der Gugten and Michael Nesser, Sussex have the likes of Aristides Karvelas (17), Nathan McAndrew (18), Henry Crocombe (14) and Fynn Hudson-Prentice (17).

Further, the presence of Cheteshwar Pujara (545), Tom Aslop (518), James Coles (346), Olie Carter (348), Tom Haines (307) and Fynn Hudson-Prentice (287) in the batting department give Sussex even more advantage in the match.

Glamorgan would miss the services of Marnus Labucshagne who is playing in the Ashes 2023 for Australia. The same would make Glamorgan batting line-up weak. Only three more batters from the team have scored over 300 runs this season. These batters will be up against a very good bowling unit.

Taking in account all the aforementioned facts, Sussex are clearly the favourites to beat Glamorgan.

Glamorgan chances of winning - 41%

Sussex chances of winning - 59%

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Glamorgan vs Sussex Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Michael Nesser is one player who can give Glamorgan a massive boost in the upcoming match. He has scored 311 runs in five matches at an average of 51.83 and also picked 19 wickets at an average of 25.63.

Ollie Robinson will not be available for Sussex in the upcoming matches due to Ashes 2023 commitments and therefore the remaining pacers in the team would have to take more responsibility. Worcestershire scored 410 and 381/8 against Sussex in the last match. In a match prior to it, Glamorgan scored 737 runs against them.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

In the first here in Cardiff this season, Glamorgan opted to bowl first, however, the match ended in a draw. Glamorgan opted to bowl in the second match as well. The match again ended in a draw. In the third match at Sophia Garden, Glamorgan opted to bowl again and won the match by 10 wickets. The side winning the toss could opt to bowl once again here.

Weather Report

Partly sunny and warm with a high temperature of 24 degree celsius. Windy and warm with periods of clouds and sun on Day 2. Cloudy, windy and remaining warm and a little rain in the afternoon on Day 3. Mostly cloudy, a little rain in the morning followed by a shower in spots in the afternoon. The temperature on all the four days will hover between 22 to 25 degree celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Squad

David Lloyd, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Eddie Byrom, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia), Harry Podmore (Kent), Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy)

Glamorgan Playing XI

Edward Byrom Batter David Lloyd (cap) Batter Colin Ingram Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Batsman and Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten All-rounder James Harris Bowler Andrew Salter Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Fifth-placed Glamorgan have played as many as six draws in the season so far. They haven't lost a single match and registered a win against Worcestershire by 10 wickets.

Sussex Player List

Sussex Squad

Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Tom Clark, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Jack Carson, JP Sarro, Jamie Atkins, Sean Hunt, Alastair Orr, Henry Crocombe, Will Beer, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Alsop, Steve Smith (Australia - three County Championship games in May), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Shadab Khan (Pakistan - Vitality Blast), Nathan McAndrew (Australia - April to July, County Championship and Vitality Blast)

Sussex Predicted XI

Ali Orr Batsman Tom Haines All-rounder Tom Aslop Batter James Coles All-rounder Oliver Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Clark All-rounder Aristides Karvelas Bowler Nathan Mcandrew Bowler FJ Hudson-Prentice Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex are placed second in the 8-team points table and are unbeaten in the ongoing season of County Championship 2023. After starting off with a 2-wicket win over Durham, Sussex have settled for draws in each of their last six matches.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Head to Head

The last two matches between Glamorgan and Sussex have ended in a draw. Glamorgan won the third-last match by five wickets. The fourth-last match was a draw, while Sussex won the match prior to it by eight wickets.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

The Sussex unit has been in a blazing form. The last six innings have seen them score 348, 447/7, 481, 1/0, 430 and 373 runs. The Glamorgan bowling attack has mostly relied upon Timm van der Gugten and Michael Nesser and the Sussex batter would look to take advantage of the fact. Two Sussex batters have scored over 500 runs, while three have scored over 300 runs. There is a very high chance of Sussex scoring over 300 runs in the first innings of their upcoming match.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Top Team Batsmen

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Kiran Carlson is the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan with 668 runs under his belt at an average of 55.66. He has already slammed four hundreds. He has played a total of 73 first-class matches and scored 3967 runs at an average of 33.61. He has 11 hundreds and 15 fifties to his name in the format.

Tom Aslop to be Sussex's top batter

Tom Aslop will have a big role to play for Sussex in the upcoming match. It's uncertain if Cheteshwar Pujara will turn up for the squad. He is the second-highest run-scorer for his team currently. Aslop has scored 518 runs in seven matches at an average of 64.75. Two hundreds and two fifties have come off his bat so far.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Top Team Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Timm van der Gugten is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan. He has picked 31 wickets at an average of 22.09. He has already picked three five-wicket hauls in the County Championship 2023. The 32-year-old has played 74 first-class matches and picked 247 wickets at an average of 27.05.

Nathan McAndrew to be Sussex's top bowler

The Australian pacer is the second-leading wicket-taker for his side. He has picked 18 wickets in four matches at an average of 24.72. The four matches have seen him pick two five-wicket hauls. The 29-year-old missed a few matches due to the arrival of Steve Smith. Overall, McAndrew has played 31 first-class matches and picked 104 wickets at an average of 30.73.