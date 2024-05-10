Glamorgan vs Sussex Match Prediction GLAM 40 % Chance of Winning SUS 60 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.571 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Glamorgan and Sussex are going to lock horns in the County Championship Division Two from May 10 to May 13, 2024. They will take on each other at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Glamorgan’s first innings as the visiting team against Yorkshire was a bit of a disaster given that they could pile on just 221 runs. Yorkshire quickly dispatched the opposition by scoring 519 runs with no intention of slowing down and eventually declared the score, which put Glamorgan under tremendous pressure. Owing to the efforts of skipper Sam Northeast and Colin Ingram, who scored 142 and 113 runs, respectively, Glamorgan were able to get up to 372 runs in the second innings. At this point, however, they reached the end of day four which concluded the match in a draw.

Conversely, Sussex absolutely bested Derbyshire on the latter’s home soil by some margin. Sussex allowed Derbyshire to score just 246 runs in the first innings and took it upon themselves to make sure their rivals did not stand a chance. During their chase, Sussex scored 479 runs with massive help from Cheteshwar Pujara, James Coles, Tom Alsop and Tom Haines who scored 113, 72, 64 and 58 runs, respectively. Derbyshire did not withstand the pressure and amassed a mere 109 runs before Sussex closed the door on them.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 40%

Sussex chance of winning - 60%

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Glamorgan vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score low before first dismissal

Sussex opening wicket has been their achilles heel this season since Tom Clark has been a weak link in the partnership. There has been a stark contrast between his performance and that of Tom Haines who has put quite a dent in the oppositions’ bowling attacks. Clark has scored 80 runs in five innings, which is astonishingly low for an opening batter while Haines is the team’s top run scorer with 316 runs and an average of 76.14. It is quite unlikely that Sussex will post a competitive first wicket total unless Clark finds a way out of his slump.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Toss Prediction

A solitary match was held at Sophia Gardens in the tournament this season and it was between Glamorgan and Derbyshire. Although the latter won the toss and elected to field first, it did not seem to serve them as well as they expected. The home team still had an edge on their opposition but it did not amount to anything since the match concluded in a draw. Judging by the way Glamorgan made use of the surface while batting first, the toss winning skipper might just opt to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions are projected at Cardiff with a mere 10% possibility of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Billy Root Batter Sam Northeast (C) Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Colin Ingram All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Thomas Bevan Bowler James Harris Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler Mir Hamza Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have to kick it up a notch if they want to give Sussex a fair fight but their current form says otherwise, especially after four consecutive draws.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Alsop Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Danny Lamb Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have an absolute cakewalk ahead of them as they have proven time and again that they are a formidable side to go up again. Their batting order is in good hands and if they can keep up their momentum, they could have another win in the bag.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Glamorgan edged out one win over Sussex in their last five outings while the other four matches concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 1

Sussex - 0

Draw - 4

Glamorgan vs Sussex Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Despite Sussex’s ability to set up unattainable totals, their opening wicket is somewhat lacking in the matches they have played so far. Tom Clark and Tom Haines are tasked with opening the innings for the team but the latter is the only one making an impact. Clark is still in search of his form and his struggles are pretty evident considering his dismal average of 16.00 as an opening batter. Together, the pair have scored 18, 8, 17, 0 and 55 runs in the last four matches. However, when compared with Glamorgan who have been much more consistent, Sussex’s opening wicket needs a revamp. Glamorgan’s openers have also produced middling totals together, having scored 18, 56, 3, 46, 31, 27, 16 and 2 in four matches but they are quite steady, making them more likely to surpass Sussex’s first wicket partnership.

Glamorgan vs Sussex First class Sophia Gardens, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.30 Bet Now! Sussex Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.571 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Sussex Best Batters

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Sam Northeast has extended his lead as the top run-getter for the team, having amassed 562 runs in right innings. He achieved his second ton of the season against Yorkshire where he scored an unbeaten 142. He has been in a league of his own and will remain the top pick for the next match as well.

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Cheteshwar Pujara has participated in four innings for Sussex and has managed to accumulate 281 runs along the way. He was the leading run scorer for their team against Derbyshire in their previous outing, having scored 113 runs. He has an average of 93.66 and will be anticipated to come out on top once more.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mason Crane has captured 11 wickets in a mere four innings in the season so far, making him Glamorgan’s leading wicket-taker. This is largely thanks to his performance in the last match against Yorkshire where he bagged a five-wicket haul in their solitary innings, which earned him an economy rate of 6.56. He will be expected to emerge as their premier bowler in the next game, too.

Jayden Seales to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Jayden Seales has built quite a gap over the rest of the bowlers in the team and stands as their top wicket-taker with 18 wickets in eight innings. He claimed a single wicket against Derbyshire in the first innings but it was his time to shine in the second innings as he picked up a fifer in just eight overs. He remains the leading choice against Glamorgan.