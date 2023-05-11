Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Match Prediction GLAM 56 % Chance of Winning WOR 44 % Bet Now! Glamorgan will take on Worcestershire in their fifth match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff from Thursday, May 11. Glamorgan finished third in Division Two last season and just missed out on promotion to Division One. Worcestershire won four and lost three matches to finish fourth in the Division Two season last year.

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Glamorgan are unbeaten at the moment and will be favourites to win their upcoming match against Worcestershire. Marnus Labuschagne has hit top form and scored a fifty and a hundred in the side's last match against Yorkshire. Billy Root, Chris Cooke and Kiran Carlson have also scored over 200 runs. Sam Northeast is also in the squad, and will be dangerous for the opposition once he gets going. Timm van der Gugten and Michael Neser have picked 21 and 12 wickets respectively.

On the other hand, Worcestershire have blown hot and cold. Their first innings collapsed for 264 in the first innings. In the match prior to it they were bundled out for 157 in the first innings. Against Durham they were rolled over 192 in the first innings. Four of their batters have scored over 200 runs but one two are averaging over 40. Pacers Ben Gibbon and Josh Tongue have picked 13 and 11 wickets respectively but are averaging over 30.

The aforementioned facts make it clear that Glamorgan are the favourites in the upcoming match against Worcestershire.

Glamorgan chances of winning - 56%

Worcestershire chances of winning - 44%

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Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Worcestershire's batting unit has collapsed time and again and the bowling unit has also not done an exceptional job. The team will need to improve in both the departments. Also, Jack Leach will be departing for England duty soon and that can dent their bowling department also.

Glamorgan are unbeaten at the moment but they also need to win matches. They lack that flair in the batting departments and the batters also haven't hit top gear. They too need to step up in both departments for a top finish.

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

Glamorgan opted to bowl in the first match at this venue this season and the match ended in a draw. Glamorgan opted to bowl first in the second match here but another draw match was witnessed. The trend is expected to continue.

Weather Report

A couple of showers on Day 1 with a temperature of 16 degree celsius. Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 18 degree celsius. Sun and some clouds on Day 3. Day 4 can see occasional rain and drizzle with 68 percent precipitation level.

Worcestershire Squad

Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Brett D’Oliveira, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul-Hassan

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Jake Libby Batter Ed Pollock Batter Azhar Ali Batter Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D’Oliveria (c) All-rounder Ben Cox (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ben Gibbon All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler Josh Tongue Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have settled for draws in their last two matches. In total three of their last last five matches have ended in draws. They have won and lost a match each.

Glamorgan Player List

Glamorgan Squad

David Lloyd, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Eddie Byrom, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia), Harry Podmore (Kent), Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy)

Glamorgan Predicted XI

Edward Byrom Batter David Lloyd (cap) Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Batsman and Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Michael Nesser Bowler Andrew Salter Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have settled in each of their last five matches.

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Glamorgan and Worcestershire have won a match each in their last five encounters against each other. Glamorgan won the last second-last match by three wickets. The fourth-last match was won by Worcestershire by 155 runs. Three matches ended in draws.

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Glamorgan to win

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Top Team Batsmen

Azhar Ali to be Worcestershire's top batter

The Pakistan star has played four matches this season and scored 270 runs at an average of 38.57. A hundred and a fifty has come off his blade so far this season. He has played 252 first-class matches and scored 15985 runs at an average.

Marnus Labuschagne to be Glamorgan's top batter

Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan at the moment. He has scored 321 runs at an average of 80.25. He slammed a fifty in the first innings and then followed it up with unbeaten 170 against Yorkshire in the last match. Overall, he has scored 9871 runs in 131 matches at an average of 47.45.

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire top bowler

Ben Gibbon to be Worcestershire's top bowler

The left-arm pacer has played four matches this season and picked 13 wickets at an average of 33.53. In the last match against Sussex, he picked two wickets in the only innings he bowled against them. Overall, he has played 11 matches and scored 33 wickets at an average of 34.81.

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan's top bowler

The pacer has picked 21 wickets from the first four matches at an average of 21.09. In his last match against Yorkshire, he picked six wickets including a four-wicket haul in the first innings. Overall, he has played 71 matches and picked 237 wickets at an average of 27.17.