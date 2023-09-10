Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Match Prediction GLAM 55 % Chance of Winning YOR 45 % Bet Now! Glamorgan, the host team, is eager to stage a remarkable return as they take on Yorkshire in the Division 2 match of the 2023 English County Championship at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, commencing on the Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

In the prior contest, Glamorgan faced a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Worcestershire in all aspects of the game. Captain Kiran Carlson is optimistic about a stronger showing from his team, both with the bat and the ball, in this upcoming home fixture. Regarding the batting lineup, Glamorgan's mainstays are expected to be Captain Kiran Carlson, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Edward Byrom, and wicket-keeper Chris Cooke, who will be relied upon to contribute significantly to the run tally. In the initial innings versus Worcestershire, Glamorgan managed only 170 runs in 48 overs. Chris Cooke played an innings of 38 runs off 44 balls, while Billy Root contributed an unbeaten 30 runs off 66 balls. In the second innings, Billy Root displayed good form, scoring an impressive 84 not out off 110 balls, featuring eleven boundaries. In the bowling department, Glamorgan will look to Timm van der Gugten, James Harris, Jamie Mcllroy, Zain-Ul-Hassan, and Kiran Carlson for pivotal breakthroughs. In the previous match, Jamie Mcllroy was the standout bowler for Glamorgan, taking eight wickets against Worcestershire. Additionally, Jamie Harris had a respectable outing, securing six wickets for Glamorgan in the same encounter against Worcestershire.

Conversely, Yorkshire secured a commanding 277-run victory over Derbyshire, thanks to outstanding performances from Matthew Revis, Jordan Thompson, and Shan Masood. Captain Shan Masood is eager to maintain their winning momentum when facing Glamorgan. In the batting lineup, Yorkshire's fortunes hinge on the contributions of captain Shan Masood, opening batsman Adam Lyth, James Wharton, Finlay Bean, Matthew Revis, George Hill, and Jonathan Tattersall. Matthew Revis was the standout performer with the bat in their previous match, crafting an impressive century that propelled Yorkshire to a formidable total of 520 runs. Additionally, Shan Masood, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Finlay Bean, and James Wharton all contributed with half-centuries in the same match against Derbyshire. Turning to the bowling department, Yorkshire will look to the talents of Matthew Fisher, Ben Coad, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, and Dominic Bess to provide crucial breakthroughs. In their prior outing, both Matthew Revis and Jordan Thompson demonstrated their bowling prowess by each claiming five wickets in the match.

Glamorgan's chance of winning: 55%

Yorkshire’s chance of winning: 45%

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Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Billy Root, 31, delivered an impressive performance during this season for Glamorgan, accumulating 768 runs in 19 innings at an outstanding average of 59.07. Notably, in the previous match against Worcestershire, he achieved scores of 30* and 84*. In his overall First-Class career spanning 107 innings, the English cricketer has tallied 3379 runs, maintaining a solid average of 35.56. With such a strong track record, it is anticipated that the 31-year-old Billy Root will easily exceed the target of 27.5 runs in the first innings of the upcoming game against Yorkshire.

Finlay Bean, 21, has displayed exceptional performance this season. In the ongoing campaign, the left-handed batsman has amassed an impressive total of 765 runs in just 10 matches, maintaining a remarkable average of 47.81. Notably, he has achieved three centuries for Yorkshire this season, indicating his consistent excellence with the bat. Based on his recent performance, where Bean scored 41 and 64 runs in the last game across both innings, there are high expectations that he will continue his fine form in the upcoming match as well. As a result, we anticipate Finlay Bean to exceed the 25.5 run milestone in the first innings of the match against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff provides favourable conditions for fast bowlers during the initial overs of the game, yet it also allows batsmen to execute their strokes due to the true pace and bounce offered by the surface. Spinners have found success here, aided by the ground's substantial size, which makes boundary-hitting a challenging task. Winning the toss will be crucial for both teams, as they would prefer to bat first and set a competitive total on the scoreboard.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday is expected to be around 25 degree Celsius and 79% humidity, 70% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. The weather outlook for all four days appears favourable, with the only concern being the likelihood of rain on the second and third days of the first-class match.

Glamorgan Player List

David Lloyd, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Eddie Byrom, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia), Harry Podmore (Kent), Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy)

Glamorgan Playing XI

Player Name Role James Harris All-rounder Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Batsman and Wicket-keeper Colin Ingram Batter Timm van der Gugten All-rounder James Mcllroy Bowler Eddie Byrom Batter Ben Kellaway Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan lost their first game of the 2023 County Championship campaign against Worcestershire in their previous encounter. Prior to that, the side has settled for a draw in back-to-back six games.

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Jonathan Tattersall, Mathew Pillans, Will Fraine, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Andrew Gale, Matt Milnes, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan (South Asian Cricket Academy), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Neil Wagner (New Zealand - first 10 County Championship matches), David Wiese (Namibia - Vitality Blast)

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Player Name Role Adam Lyth Batsman Finlay Bean Batsman Shan Masood Batter Jonathan Tattersall (C & WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper James Wharton All-rounder George Hill All-rounder Jordan Thompson All-rounder Matthew Revis Bowler Dom Bess All-rounder Ben Coad Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire just claimed their second win of the season against Derbyshire by 277 runs. Prior to that, they settled for a draw in back-to-back four matches. Overall, they have won just two matches, lost two and settled for a draw six times this season. One match against Gloucestershire was abandoned.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head Record

Since 2012, the sides have collided five times out of which Yorkshire have the upper hand with one win. All the remaining four games ended in draws.

Glamorgan Won: 0 match

Yorkshire Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Draw: 4 matches

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Glamorgan to score under 27.5 runs before their first dismissal in first innings

In their recent match against Worcestershire, Glamorgan managed to score just 3 runs in both innings before losing their first wicket. This trend of low scores in the first innings has been consistent in their last five games, with scores of 3, 19, 111, 10, and 14 runs respectively before losing their initial wicket. It's worth noting that in all but one of these five games, Glamorgan fell short of the 27.5 run mark. Glamorgan's opening pair, James Harris and Eddie Byrom, have been struggling this season and are averaging only 15.90 and 32.33, respectively. Given these statistics and the recent history of their first innings performances, it is highly likely that Glamorgan will once again fail to surpass the 27.5 run mark before losing their first wicket in the opening innings of this upcoming contest.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Kiran Carlson has emerged as the top run-scorer for Glamorgan in the ongoing season, amassing an impressive tally of 912 runs across 12 matches. This remarkable achievement is accompanied by a significant batting average of 48, highlighting his consistent and impactful performance. During this period, Carlson has notably recorded four centuries and three half-centuries, demonstrating his ability to excel at a high level. Expanding our perspective to encompass his overall first-class career, spanning 78 matches, Carlson has amassed a total of 4211 runs. His career batting average stands at 33.68, underlining his capacity to make consistent contributions with the bat. Impressively, he has registered 11 centuries and 18 half-centuries in this format, further emphasising his proficiency and potential as a dependable and formidable batsman for Glamorgan.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire's top batter

Adam Lyth has certainly been a significant asset as the opener for his team, amassing 832 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 52. His performance includes three centuries and three half-centuries, showcasing his consistency and ability to convert good starts into substantial scores. What's even more noteworthy is his outstanding first-class career record. Accumulating 13,335 runs in 219 matches at an average of 38.10, Lyth has demonstrated his longevity and skill in the format over the years. His ability to maintain a high level of performance, even at the age of 35, underscores his dedication and natural talent. It is evident that Lyth plays a pivotal role at the top of the batting order and is an integral part of his team's batting lineup.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Timm van der Gugten holds the position of the top wicket-taker for Glamorgan, having claimed 38 wickets in 12 matches during the ongoing season. His impressive performance comes with an average of 27.13. Furthermore, van der Gugten has already secured three five-wicket hauls in the County Championship 2023. The 32-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having participated in 79 first-class matches and securing a total of 254 wickets at an average of 27.66. Bet on Timm van der Gugten to be the best bowler for Glamorgan in the game.

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire's top bowler

Jack Brooks is currently in remarkable form and holds the distinction of being Yorkshire's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing County Championship season. He has managed to secure 28 wickets in just 8 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 19.85. This consistent ability to take wickets has become a pivotal asset for his team. When examining his overall first-class career statistics, which encompass 238 wickets in 61 matches at an average of 20.21, it is evident that Brooks has been a formidable force in the longer format of the game. His capacity to sustain such a low bowling average over an extended period underscores his skill and effectiveness as a pace bowler. Jack Brooks' exceptional performances are making a substantial impact on Yorkshire's County Championship campaign, and his contributions are likely to play a vital role in the team's success moving forward.