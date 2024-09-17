Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Match Prediction GLAM 33 % Chance of Winning YOR 67 % Place a bet Batery 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Glamorgan and Yorkshire are poised to clash in the County Championship Division Two from September 17 to 20, 2024, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The match will commence at 3:00 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan could not keep it together against table toppers Sussex in the last match and ended up suffering their third defeat of the season. Glamorgan’s first innings was terrible as they were only able to secure a measly total of 186. Kiran Carlson and Dan Douthwaite were the only ones who could somewhat salvage the innings by contributing 56 and 41 runs, respectively. Glamorgan were not helped by the fact that the bowlers were unable to restrict Sussex which led to the latter taking the lead with 491 runs. The visitors did not have the best run at victory as they fumbled their chances by scoring an additional 218 runs. It was only because of Colin Ingram and Kiran Carlson’s efforts that they made it that far, having scored 71 and 66 runs, respectively. In the end, though, Glamorgan conceded defeat by an innings and 87 runs.

Yorkshire got an easy win in the bag as they went up against Leicestershire in the last match. The latter crushed their own chances right at the start since they got themselves all out for 98, an embarrassingly low total in any format of the game. Yorkshire had the chance to take the lead here and they wasted no time in doing so, having posted 379 runs on the board. Skipper Jonathan Tattersall’s century with 126 runs was the highest score of the match and helped in getting them over the line. Matthew Fisher was also right in the mix with 88 runs and this was enough to make Leicestershire crack under pressure as the latter were only able to secure an extra 209 runs at the second time of asking. This was still not enough to be on par with Yorkshire and the latter won by a significant margin of an innings and 72 runs.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 33%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 67%

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Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score low before first dismissal

Sam Northeast and Asa Tribe have opened for the team for the last two matches but their partnership has not quite soared yet. The trajectory of Glamorgan’s opening stands has dipped ridiculously low after the change in openers, having posted totals of 4, 8, 0, 5, 49, 24, 67, 63 and 30 runs. Given the way they have performed in the matches leading up to this fixture, not much is expected of Glamorgan’s opening pair in their forthcoming encounter.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first have the advantage at Sophia Gardens with two wins in five fixtures played here this season. Moreover, the teams opted to chase on four occasions thus far and the surface is more conducive to high scoring chases, making it the preferred strategy for the next match.

Weather Report

There is almost no threat of rain at Cardiff with a 10% chance of precipitation and a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius. The skies are likely to be mostly sunny.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane, Fraser Sheat, Ned Leonard, Asa Tribe.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Northeast (C) Batter Asa Tribe Batter Colin Ingram Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Billy Root Batter Ben Kellaway Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder James Harris Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

In the five fixtures prior to this, Glamorgan have had two defeats, two draws and a tie.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonathan Tattersall (c), Shan Masood, Adam Lyth, James Wharton, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke, Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr, Jonny Bairstow.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Jonathan Tattersall (C) Batter George Hill All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Ben Coad Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

All four of Yorkshire’s wins this season were taken within their previous five matches with one draw in the mix.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Glamorgan and Yorkshire have been more or less evenly matched in their head-to-head tally considering they have five consecutive draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 0

Yorkshire - 0

Draw - 5

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Sam Northeast and Asa Tribe’s first partnership for Glamorgan has not quite lived up to expectations and to make matters worse, none of their opening combinations have worked out in the last three games. The team have only managed totals of 4, 8, 0, 5 and 49 in the previous three matches while their upcoming adversary are in a different league. Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have done significantly better for Yorkshire, having scored 19, 68, 66, 26 and 17 runs in the three fixtures prior to this matchup. There is a rather obvious disparity in their performance and Yorkshire’s first wicket is favored in the upcoming game.

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Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram has consistently delivered for Glamorgan no matter the circumstance. He was dismissed for a mere 27 runs in the first innings against Sussex but went on to score his fourth half-century of the season in the following innings, having piled on 71 runs. He is virtually out of reach with 1170 runs in 15 innings and remains the top pick to be their standout batter once more.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth departed for a lowly ten in the last match against Leicestershire but he has a very substantial lead at the top with 967 runs in 19 innings so far which includes four centuries and four half-centuries. Averaging at 53.72, the opener will be expected to come into his own in the upcoming match.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Ben Kellaway to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Ben Kellaway has taken part in two innings for Glamorgan this season so far and managed to bag eight wickets with a bowling average of 25.12. He achieved his first fifer of the season in the last encounter against Sussex during his 43-over spell. He also delivered eight maidens and earned an economy rate of 3.30, making him the leading choice to be their premier bowler again.

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad has been demolishing the opposition right from the start and has been absolutely relentless in the tournament. He picked his third fifer of the season in the last game against Leicestershire and went on to take one more wicket in the second innings. With 44 wickets in 17 innings and an excellent average of 16.54, he is the leading contender for the next game as well.