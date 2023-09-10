Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction GLO 47 % Chance of Winning DER 53 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire is set to square off against Derbyshire in the 49th match of the County Championship Division Two in 2023. The fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire suffered a significant defeat against Leicestershire in their previous game and are eager to stage a comeback. The team has struggled to capitalise on their home conditions, raising questions about their performance in this upcoming match. James Bracey, the team's leader, anticipates a spirited effort from his players, especially since they have yet to secure a victory this season, with a disappointing loss against Leicestershire by 8 wickets fresh in their memory. Facing a formidable opponent with a strong batting lineup, Bracey is hopeful for an improved display from his bowlers. Batting has been a particular challenge for the team, and they rely heavily on the top-order duo of Ben Charlesworth and Chris Dent. Additionally, experienced players like Miles Hammond, Oliver Price, and Harry Tector must deliver in this crucial contest. Gloucestershire boasts depth in their batting lineup, with key contributions expected from James Bracey, Zafar Gohar, and Josh Shaw. The bowling attack has also faced its share of struggles, and Gloucestershire will be banking on Zaman Alhter and Josh Shaw to provide early breakthroughs in this game. Dominic Goodman and Luke Charlesworth are tasked with using the older ball to exert pressure on Derbyshire's batsmen, while Oliver Price is expected to play a significant supporting role in the bowling department.

Derbyshire also faced a defeat in their previous match against Yorkshire. Notably, Derbyshire's batsmen have displayed commendable form, which is a significant positive for the team heading into this upcoming contest. Leus du Plooy is determined to secure his team's first victory of the season, despite their inconsistency and moments of individual brilliance in past games. In their last encounter against Yorkshire, Derbyshire suffered a substantial 277-run loss. However, du Plooy, the team's captain, has been a consistent performer and aims to lead by example in pursuit of victory. The opening partnership has been a concern in most games, and a strong start is crucial. Harry Came and Mitchell Wagstaff are tasked with providing that foundation. Leus du Plooy and Wayne Madsen, in the middle order, have been reliable contributors and will seek to build partnerships alongside Brooke Guest. The lower middle order, featuring Matthew Lamb, Alex Thomson, and Anuj Dal, needs to step up for the team's success. In the bowling department, Derbyshire has faced issues with consistency. Zak Chappell and Samuel Conners are entrusted with making an impact with the new ball to put the team in a favourable position. George Scrimshaw and Anuj Dal showed promise in the last game and carried confidence into the upcoming match. Additionally, the team will rely on Alex Thomson to play a crucial supporting role in the bowling lineup.

Gloucestershire's chance of winning: 47%

Derbyshire’s chance of winning: 53%

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Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Oliver Price, 22, has accumulated 568 runs in the current campaign, the second most by a Gloucestershire batter. With the help of two fifties and as many centuries, Price maintained an healthy average of 40.57 in the competition. This makes us believe that he will surpass the 24.5 run mark once again in this contest.

Wayne Masden, the 39-year-old Derbyshire batter has been in scintillating form this year, scoring 768 runs in 16 innings at an average of 48.00. He just scored 93 runs in both innings of the previous game he played against Yorkshire. We predict Masden to surpass the 29.5 run mark in this contest.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

The Bristol County Ground offers a balanced playing field for both batsmen and bowlers, making it a favourable venue. Batsmen can accumulate runs comfortably once they settle in, thanks to the relatively small boundaries. Fast bowlers have enjoyed success on this ground, although spinners have often faced challenges. Conditions are expected to be demanding for batsmen in this game, and they will need to exercise caution, particularly against the new ball, before they can play more freely. The team batting first would consider it a positive achievement to surpass the 350-run mark in their first innings, given the challenging conditions. The unpredictable weather adds an element of uncertainty, making batting conditions initially difficult. Bowlers are likely to have the upper hand on the opening day of the match. Consequently, the toss-winning side is likely to opt for bowling first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 76% humidity, 70% precipitation and a wind blowing at 16 km/h. We expect cloud cover over Bristol in this game.

Gloucestershire Player List

Chris Dent, Tom Lace, Miles Hammond, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, James Bracey, Goodman, George Scott, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)

Gloucestershire Predicted XI

Player Name Role Zaman Akhter Bowler Chris Dent Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Harry Tector Batter Mils Hammond All-rounder James Bracey (c) All-rounder Oliver Price All-rounder Luke Charlesworth Bowler Zafar Gohar Bowler Dominic Goodman Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire lost their last game against Leicestershire by 8 wickets. They lost their second-last game against Worcestershire by 110 runs. In their third-last match against Glamorgan, they settled with a draw. In their fourth-last match, they suffered a 9 wicket defeat at the hands of Durham. Overall, the side has played six draws this season and lost five matches.

Derbyshire Player List

Ben Aitchison, Harry Came, Michael Cohen, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Alex Hughes, Suranga Lakmal, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Mattie McKiernan, Dustin Melton, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Thomas Wood

Derbyshire Predicted XI

Player Name Role Harry Came Batsman Mitchell Wagstaff Batsman Brooke Guest (wk) Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter Leus du Plooy (c) Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Anuj Dal All-rounder Alex Thomson Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Sam Conners Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire lost their last game against Yorkshire by 277 runs. Prior to that, they settled for a draw in each of their last four matches. Overall the team has lost four matches and played seven draws in the ongoing season.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head Record

Since 2017, the sides have collided five times out of which Gloucestershire have the upper hand with two wins while Derbyshire only got a single win. The remaining two games ended in draws.

Gloucestershire Won: 2 matches

Derbyshire Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Draw: 2 matches

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Derbyshire is highly likely to surpass the 300-run mark in the first innings of their upcoming match against Glamorgan. Despite scoring 247 runs in their previous game, their performance in the two matches preceding that was exceptional, with first-innings scores of 340 and 443 runs. In the fourth-to-last match against Sussex, they managed to score 407 and 361 runs while losing eight wickets. This trend suggests that the team's batsmen are currently in excellent form. Key players such as Leus du Plooy (1052 runs), Wayne Madsen (768 runs), Brooke Guest (603 runs), and Haider Ali (481 runs) are expected to pose a significant challenge for the Glamorgan bowlers, making it likely that Derbyshire will achieve a score exceeding 300 runs in their first innings.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire's top batter

Miles Hammond currently occupies the position of the leading run-scorer for his team at this moment. His impressive record includes amassing a total of 725 runs in 11 matches, maintaining a commendable average of 40.27. Throughout the season, Hammond has notched up eight half-centuries. In his most recent game, he showcased his batting prowess by contributing 46 runs during the second innings. His overall first-class career statistics are equally remarkable, with a cumulative total of 3122 runs in 61 matches, yielding an average of 30.91. Therefore, we expect him to play the role of the top batsman for Gloucestershire in the upcoming game.

Leus du Plooy to be Derbyshire's top batter

Leus du Plooy's performance in the current cricket season stands out as truly remarkable. He has amassed 1052 runs in just nine matches, maintaining an astonishing average of 80.92. What makes his performance even more impressive is his ability to consistently convert his starts into substantial scores. Notably, he has already recorded three centuries and four half-centuries in this tournament, showcasing his talent for not only getting settled but also making significant contributions. When you consider his overall first-class career statistics, which include 6440 runs in 99 matches at an average of 46.66, it becomes evident that he has consistently delivered strong performances over the years. Given his exceptional form and proven track record, it is highly likely that Leus du Plooy will play a pivotal role as the top batsman for Derbyshire in the upcoming game.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Zafar Gohar to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

The left-arm spinner from Pakistan presently stands as the top wicket-taker for his team. Over the course of 11 matches, he has skillfully claimed 23 wickets, maintaining an average of 55.13. His broader first-class career also boasts an impressive record, spanning 76 matches in which he has accumulated a total of 272 wickets, all achieved at an average of 31.63. Given his track record, it is a reasonable expectation that Zafar Gohar will emerge as the most effective bowler for Gloucestershire in the upcoming game.

Sam Conners to be Derbyshire's top bowler

Sam Conners has the potential to become the top wicket-taker for Derbyshire in the upcoming match. He currently shares the position of Derbyshire's highest wicket-taker at the moment. Conners has successfully secured 20 wickets in 9 matches, maintaining an average of 49.35. He aims to replicate his past performance against Gloucestershire in the upcoming match. In his overall first-class career, he has impressively taken 110 wickets in 40 matches, maintaining an average of 36.07. Bet on Conners to be the best bowler for Derbyshire in the game.