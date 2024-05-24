Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction GLO 61 % Chance of Winning DER 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gloucestershire and Derbyshire are going head-to-head in the County Championship Division Two from May 24 to May 27, 2024. They will be hosted at County Ground, Bristol, with the action kicking off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire’s high-scoring draw against Leicestershire was a thrilling contest and it is unfortunate that they did not have a decisive outcome. Gloucestershire batted first as the visiting team and amassed an unbeaten 706 runs when they declared the total. Cameron Bancroft, Ben Charlesworth and Graeme van Buuren overshadowed the other batters’ contributions as they posted individual totals of 160, 126 and 103 runs, respectively. Leicestershire’s attempt to fight back saw them score 371 runs in the first innings and, following on, they garnered an additional 377 runs. Although they gave Gloucestershire a run for their money, the match had an inconclusive result.

Derbyshire are eager to crawl up the standings and they proved that they have the potential to give the others a fair fight. Against Northamptonshire, the latter scored 422 runs when they batted first while Derbyshire were trailing closely behind with 362 runs on the board. Northamptonshire furthered their lead by adding 310 runs to their total and this was enough to keep Derbyshire at bay, who scored 261 runs and lost nine wickets in the final innings. The best they could do was to hold out for a draw and they got just that.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 61%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 39%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score high before first dismissal

Gloucestershire’s openers turned heads with their insanely competitive partnership of 316 runs in their previous match against Leicestershire where Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth scored a century each with 160 runs and 126 runs, respectively. In the four matches prior to that, their opening partnerships were relatively solid, having scored 44, 98, 5, 0, 49, 12, 14 and 7 runs. Their upward trend inspires confidence in their ability to secure a decent opening total before one of them succumbs to the opposition.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Bristol has been host to two matches in the tournament this season where neither of the games produced a decisive victor. However, chasing has been the favorable option here since the toss winning skippers opted to do so in both fixtures, demonstrated by the fact that Gloucestershire nearly pulled off a fourth innings chase if not for the time constraints. Both sides will be keen to field first and take advantage of their circumstances.

Weather Report

Bristol is predicted to have a 10% chance of rain while the temperatures touch 17 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies are anticipated on the day of the match.

Gloucestershire Player List

Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren (C) Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Ed Middleton Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Luke Charlesworth Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire were not entirely deterred by the fact that their first game of the season was abandoned given that they went on to secure three draws, a win and a loss. Their batting lineup is a force to be reckoned with and they have proven that time and again so far.

Derbyshire Player List

David Lloyd (c), Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan, Sam Conners, Aneurin Donald, Blair Tickner, Jack Morley, Daryn Dupavillon, Ross Whiteley.

Predicted Playing XI

David Lloyd (C) Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Anuj Dal Bowler Ross Whiteley Batter Zak Chappell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire’s first game was abandoned, too, but their form has been completely stagnant with four draws and a defeat. Considering the way they are performing currently, it is highly unlikely that they could overcome Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire have one win over Derbyshire in their last five head-to-head meetings while three of their matches concluded in draws. Their latest encounter was abandoned at the start of the season.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Gloucestershire - 1

Derbyshire - 0

Draw - 3

Abandoned - 1

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Derbyshire’s opening partnerships have been almost a flatline with scores of 14, 16, 16, 33 and 15 runs in the previous three matches. They have neither shown any improvement nor any downgrade in their performances which makes them somewhat predictable, to say the least. On the other hand, Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth set a record 316-run partnership for Gloucestershire in their previous match against Leicestershire while the match before that saw the pair score 44 and 98 runs together. This massive overhaul in form makes them the favorites to set up a more competitive first wicket partnership than Derbyshire.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire First class County Ground in Bristol, null Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.1 Bet Now!

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft performed brilliantly against Leicestershire in their last game wherein he emerged as the team’s leading batter with 160 runs. He also occupies the top spot among the run scorers with 497 runs in nine innings so far and an average of 62.12. He is expected to be their top batter once again.

Brooke Guest to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Brooke Guest stands as the second highest run-getter for Derbyshire with 642 runs in nine innings and an average of 38.00. He was their top batter in the first innings versus Northamptonshire, having scored 76 runs. Although he did not display that level of dexterity in the second innings where he scored 33 runs, he remains the top pick for the next game.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Ed Middleton to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Ed Middleton was the top wicket-taker for Gloucestershire in their match against Leicestershire where he picked three wickets in the first innings and added two more to the tally in the second innings. It was his first match of the season and considering he made such a memorable start, he will be anticipated to be their leading bowler once more.

Blair Tickner to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Blair Tickner is the second highest wicket-taker for Derbyshire with eight wickets in eight innings. He was among their leading bowlers against Northamptonshire as he picked two wickets during his first spell and although he was rather expensive in the second innings without any wickets under his belt, he is the top choice for the next game, too.