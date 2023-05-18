Gloucestershire vs Durham Match Prediction GLO 38 % Chance of Winning DUR 62 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire will take on Durham in their sixth match of the County Championship 2023 season at County Ground, Bristol from Thursday, May 19. Gloucestershire finished at the bottom of the Division One table last year and as a result were relegated to Division Two. Durham finished sixth in the 8-team Division Two table last year. Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two after a horrid run in the 2022 season.

Gloucestershire vs Durham Chance of Winning

Upbeat Durham have won their last two matches and stopping them at the moment will not be easy for Gloucestershire. Durham are sitting at the top of the eight-team points table in Division Two. They have won three of the first five matches.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, are placed sixth and haven't won any matches at the moment. Gloucestershire have faced frequent batting collapses. Despite five rounds of matches, none of their batters have crossed the 300-run mark. On paper five players have scored over 200 runs but consistency is missing.

In the bowling department as well Ajeet Dale (13) and Tom Price (15) are the only two bowlers among wickets (four matches each). The next best bowler has six wickets to his name with an average in excess of 50.

Durham, on the other hand, find themselves in a lot batter shape. Two batters have scored over 300 runs and one is just five runs short of it. Overall, six batters have scored over 200 runs. Three out of them are averaging over 40, while the other three are averaging in the excess of 35.

Durham's bowling unit is arguably the best in the division. The likes of Matthew Potts and Ben Raine have picked 23 and 24 wickets respectively. Brydon Carse and Paul Coughlin have also chipped in with 14 and 10 wickets respectively.

It's quite clear that Durham are the favourites to win the upcoming match.

Gloucestershire chances of winning - 38%

Durham chances of winning - 62%

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Gloucestershire vs Durham Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Durham are leading the points table and should finish in the top-three easily. Gloucestershire's batting unit has collapsed quite often and the bowling unit also isn't impressive. The road ahead for them is not easy.

Gloucestershire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

The first match in Bristol was abandoned without a toss. In the second match at the venue this season, Gloucestershire opted to bowl but the match ended in a draw. Rain is the forecast on Day 2 of the match and the team winning the toss could opt to bat first and put up a nice first innings total before that.

Weather Report

Variable cloudiness with a temperature of 18 degree celsius on Day 1. A precipitation level of 84 percent of Day 2 which is expected to see a few showers around. Partial Sunshine with a temperature of 19 degree celsius on Day 3. Periods of clouds and sun with temperature of 20 degree celsius on final Day 4.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire Squad

Chris Dent, Tom Lace, Miles Hammond, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, James Bracey, Goodman, George Scott, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)

Gloucestershire Predicted XI

Marcus Harris Batter Chris Dent Batter James Bracey (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mils Hammond All-rounder Gv Buuren (cap) All-rounder Ollie Price All-rounder Jack Taylor All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Price Bowler Marchant De Lange Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have settled for a draw in each of their last four matches.

Durham Player List

Durham Squad

Alex Lees, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Borthwick, Jack Burnham, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, David Bedingham (South Africa), Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Matthew Kuhnemann (Australia), Tristan Stubbs (South Africa - Vitality Blast)

Durham Predicted XI

Alex Lees Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Graham Clark All-rounder Liam Trevaskis Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Ben Raine All-rounder P Coughlin All-rounder Matthew Potts Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have won their last two matches. They have won three of their last four matches. Third-last match against Glamorgan was a draw. They lost the fifth last match against Sussex by two wickets.

Gloucestershire vs Durham Head to Head

Gloucestershire have won four of their last five matches against Durham. They have won each of their last three matches. One match during the period has ended in a draw.

Gloucestershire vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to win

Table-toppers Durham are the hot favourites to win their upcoming match against Gloucestershire. Durham have won three of their five matches this season. They will enter the match against Gloucestershire on the back of two consecutive defeats.

Durham's pace unit is one of the best in the Division. Pacers Potts, Raine, Carse and Coughlin have picked 24, 23, 14 and 10 wickets respectively. On the flip side, Price and Dale have picked 15 and 13 wickets for Gloucestershire and are the only two bowlers from the team amongst wickets. The next best bowlers have picked six wickets each and are carrying a horrendous bowling average in excess of 50.

Gloucestershire's batting unit has also collapsed frequently. Durham batters have performed as a unit. Two of them have scored over 300, one is five short of 300 and two more have scored over 200 runs. Durham are ahead of Gloucestershire in both the departments and are high on confidence after winning two back-to-back matches.

Gloucestershire vs Durham Top Team Batsmen

Marcus Harris to be Gloucestershire's top Batter

Marcus Harris is currently the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire. The Australian international has scored 283 runs in four matches at an average of 40.42. Harris has failed to cross the 50-run mark in each of his last five innings. The southpaw would look to get back to form ahead of the Ashes 2023. He has featured in 147 first-class matches and scored 9838 runs at an average of 39.35.

David Bedingham to be Durham's top Batter

David Bedingham can emerge as the leading batter for Durham. He has scored 4983 runs in 72 matches at an average of 47.91. The 29-year-old has failed to get going in his last four innings and would aim to score big against Gloucestershire. In the ongoing season. Bedingham has scored 286 runs in five matches at an average of 35.75.

Gloucestershire vs Durham top bowler

Tom Price to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

In five innings of County Championship 2023 so far, the pacer has picked 15 wickets at an average of 23.26. Tom Price is the leading wicket-taker for his side in the season so far. Price picked three wickets across the two innings in his last outing against Derbyshire. In 19 first-class matches he has featured in, Price has picked 63 wickets at an average of 22.85.

Matthew Potts to be Durham's top bowler

Matthew Potts is the leading wicket-taker for Durham at the moment. He has picked 24 wickets in four matches at an average of 22.50. In the last match against Yorkshire, Potts picked eight wickets (four in each of the two innings). Overall, he has played 37 first-class matches and picked 144 wickets at an average of 24.71.