Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction GLO 43 % Chance of Winning GLAM 57 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire will take on Glamorgan in County Championship Two 2023 season at the College Ground, Cheltenham from Wednesday, July 19. The action will kick start from 3:30 PM IST. Gloucestershire finished at the bottom of the Division One table and as a result were relegated to Division Two. Glamorgan finished third in Division Two last season and just missed out on promotion to Division One.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Fourth-placed Glamorgan look all set to beat seventh-placed Gloucestershire in their upcoming match of the County Championship 2023. Unbeaten Glamorgan are way ahead of their opponent in both the departments of the game.

Glamorgan have a quality batting unit which includes Kiran Carlson (755 runs), Billy Root (504), Chris Cooke (454), Michael Nesser (487) and Sam Northeast (386). The bowling isn't great but has Nesser (20 wickets in 6 matches), Timm van der Gugten (34 wickets), Mitchell Swepson (2 wickets in 9 matches) and James Harris (19) who can do the job for them.

Gloucestershire lack consistency. They scored 316 in the first innings against Durham in the last match before getting bundled out for 188 in the second innings. Against Leicestershire in their third-match as well, they scored 368 before getting bundled out for 202. Their star batter Marcus Harris is not available and in his absence there are only two batters who are averaging over 40. The bowling group is also in tatters. Their leading wicket-taker has 20 wickets in eight matches at a highly poor average of 52.30.

Gloucestershire chances of winning - 43%

Glamorgan chances of winning - 57%

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Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Senior Gloucestershire batter Chris Dent will need to step up. The 32-year-old veteran of 176 first-class matches has scored 10826 runs. In the ongoing season he has scored just 401 runs in eight matches at an average of 28.64. The last match against Durham saw him score 85 in the first innings and 1 in the second. Gloucestershire would want him to perform consistently.

Michael Nesser has been in cracking form for Glamorgan and he would be expected to carry it in the remaining matches of the season. In his last match, he smashed 176 runs and also picked a wicket. In the season so far, Nesser has picked 20 wickets and scored 487 runs.

Durham vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

Two matches were played at the venue last year. In the first match, Hampshire elected to bat first and won the match by six wickets. In the second match, Gloucestershire elected to bat first but Northamptonshire won the match by two wickets. However, with overcast conditions on the opening day, the team winning the toss could opt to field first.

Weather Report

Partial sunshine with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm on Day 1 in Cheltenham according to AccuWeather. The high temperature will go up to 21 degree celsius. No rain forecast on Day 2 which will see Intervals of clouds and sunshine. More clouds than sun Day 3. Again no rain forecast. A thick cloud cover with a couple of showers on the final Day 4.

Glamorgan Player List

Squad

David Lloyd, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Eddie Byrom, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia), Harry Podmore (Kent), Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy)

Glamorgan Playing XI

David Lloyd (CAP) Batter Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson (CAP) Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Batsman and Wicket-keeper Michael Nesser All-rounder Timm van der Gugten All-rounder James Harris Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have won just one match against Worcestershire by 10 wickets. The same came four matches ago. The side has settled for a draw in each of their remaining eight matches.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire Squad

Chris Dent, Tom Lace, Miles Hammond, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, James Bracey, Goodman, George Scott, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)

Gloucestershire Predicted XI

Ben Charlesworth Batter Chris Dent Batter Grant Roelofsen James Bracey (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mils Hammond All-rounder Gv Buuren (cap) All-rounder Oliver Price All-rounder Tom Price All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Dominic Goodman Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire lost their last match against Durham by nine wickets. In their second-last match, they played a draw against Yorkshire. They lost two back-to-back matches prior to it. Overall, the side has played four draws this season and lost three matches. Their second match against Yorkshire was abandoned due to rain.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

403/9, 242, 319, 426/7 and 390 are the last five scores of Glamorgan in the County Championship 2023. One batter from the team has scored over 700 runs, two overs 500 runs, and two over 400 runs. Three of these batters are averaging over 50 and one is averaging 45.81.

Gloucestershire have a very docile bowling unit. Their leading wicket-taker Zafar Gohar has picked just 20 wickets in eight matches at an extremely below-par average of 52.30. The next two highest wicket-takers have picked 15 wickets each and both are averaging over 30.

The aforementioned facts make it clear that scoring over 300 runs should not be very difficult for Glamorgan.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Top Team Batsmen

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire's top batter

Miles Hammond is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 550 runs in eight matches at an average of 42.30. He has hit six fifties in the season so far. Hammond's scored 52 and 86 runs in his last outing against Durham. Overall, the 27-year-old has scored 2947 runs at an average of 30.69 in 58 first-class matches.

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Kiran Carlson is the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan with 755 runs under his belt at an average of 50.33 in nine matches. He has already slammed four hundreds and a fifty. He has played a total of 75 first-class matches and scored 4054 runs at an average of 33.50. He has 11 hundreds and 16 fifties to his name in the format.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan top bowler

Zafar Gohar to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

The Pakistan left-arm spinner is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has picked 20 wickets in eight matches at an average of 30.69. In his last outing against Durham, Gohar could pick one wicket. The second-last match saw him pick four wickets including a three-wicket haul in the second innings. He would be looking to bounce back with a good performance once again. Overall, he has played 73 first-class matches and picked 269 wickets at an average of 31.16.

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Timm van der Gugten is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan. He has picked 34 wickets at an average of 23.67 in nine matches. He has already picked three five-wicket hauls in the County Championship 2023. However, he failed to pick any wicket in the only innings of his last outing and would be aiming for a cracking comeback in the upcoming match. The 32-year-old has played 76 first-class matches and picked 250 wickets at an average of 27.20.