Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction GLO 45 % Chance of Winning LEI 55 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire will take on Leicestershire in County Championship Two 2023 season at the County Ground, Bristol from Sunday, June 11 at 3:30 PM IST. Gloucestershire finished at the bottom of the Division One table and as a result were relegated to Division Two. Leicestershire finished last in the 8-team Division Two table last year. In the 14 matches they played, they lost nine matches and did not win a single game.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Leicestershire are absolute favourites to beat Gloucestershire in their upcoming match. Gloucestershire will be without their star batter and leading run-scorer Marcus Harris who is part of the Australia's Ashes 2023 squad which will kick off from June 16. No other batter apart from Harris has scored over 300 runs for Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire pace unit has relied mainly on Ajeet Dale (15) and Tom Price (15) and it won't be easy for them to handle a Leicestershire batting unit which has one batter who has scored over 500 runs, two batters who have scored over 400 runs, two batters who have scored over 300 runs and two batters who have scored over 250 runs.

The overall depth and team composition of the two teams make it clear that Leicestershire are the favourites to beat Gloucestershire. Moreover, Leicestershire defeated Gloucestershire by an innings and 93 runs and that would give the former a psychological advantage as well.

Gloucestershire chances of winning - 45%

Leicestershire chances of winning - 55%

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Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Marcus Harris, the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire, will be unavailable due to international commitments. He scored 457 runs in five matches at an average of 57.12. In his absence the other batters will have to step up or else Gloucestershire will be in shallow water.

Peter Handscomb of Leicestershire have scored 421 runs in six matches at an average of 46.77 in the ongoing season. The team would expect him to score big in the upcoming matches. There has been a dip in his form in the last six innings. He has registered scores of 26, 0, 0, 26, 62 and 5 in his last six innings.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The first match at the venue was abandoned due to rain. In the second match, Gloucestershire opted to bowl first and the match ended in a draw. In the last match here, Durham opted to bat and won the match by 125 runs. However, with overcast conditions on card, the team winning the toss could look to bowl first this time.

Weather Report

Rain has been forecasted on all the four days of the match in Bristol. The temperature during the period will hover around 23 to 26 degree celsius. The precipitation level on each of the four days will be over 60 percent and the humidity level will be close to 50 percent mostly.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire Squad

Chris Dent, Tom Lace, Miles Hammond, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, James Bracey, Goodman, George Scott, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)

Gloucestershire Predicted XI

Ben Charlesworth Batter Chris Dent Batter James Bracey (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mils Hammond All-rounder Gv Buuren (cap) All-rounder Ollie Price All-rounder Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Price Bowler Marchant De Lange Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire lost their last match against Durham by 125 runs. The defeat was their first in the County Championship 2023 season. Out of the five other matches in the ongoing season, one against Yorkshire was abandoned while the remaining four ended in draws.

Leicestershire Player List

Leicestershire Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Callum Parkisnon, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Rishi PatelAll-rounderSol BudingerBatter

Lewis Hill (cap) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Peter Handscomb (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Chris Wright Bowler Michael Finan Bowler Wiaan Mulder Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire lost their last match against Worcestershire by three wickets. The defeat was their first in the season. Overall, their last five matches have seen them play as many as four consecutive draws before losing a match.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Gloucestershire have won three of their last five matches against Leicestershire who won the last match by an innings and 93 runs in June 2021. One match during the 5-match period has ended in a draw.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire opening partnership to be over 22.5

The Leicestershire opening pair of Rishi Patel and Soloman Budinger are very likely to score over 22.5 runs in the match. The duo partnered for 36 runs in the first innings against Worcestershire in the first innings and followed it with a 64-run stand in the second innings. The Leicestershire batting unit collapsed at 173 and 180 in the two innings. In the match prior to it against Sussex, they scored runs for the first wicket before the side were bundled out for 270. In the second innings as well, the duo partnered for 56 runs. The two have shown good temperament and are in decent touch. They will very likely score over 22 runs together.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Top Team Batsmen

Graeme van Buuren to be Gloucestershire's top batter

Graeme van Buuren can emerge as the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire. He has played a total of 112 first-class matches and scored 6027 runs at an average of 40.72. He has hit 13 hundreds and 36 fifties in the format. In the ongoing season Buuren has scored 216 runs in four matches at an average of 54.00.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire's top batter

Rishi Patel is the leading run-scorer for Leicestershire at the moment. He has scored 568 runs in six matches at an average of 56.80. Three hundreds and a fifty have come off his blade in the season so far. Overall, Rishi has featured in 26 first-class matches and scored 1299 runs at an average of 30.92. He has hit a total of three hundreds in the format.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire top bowler

Tom Price to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

Tom Price is the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire at the moment. He has picked 15 wickets in four matches at an average of 23.26. In the last match against Derbyshire, Price picked three wickets across two innings. Overall, he has featured in 19 first-class matches and picked 63 wickets at an average of 22.85.

Wiaan Mulder to be Leicestershire's top bowler

South African pacer Wiaan Mulder will be one of the bowlers to watchout for in the match. He has played a total of 67 first-class matches and picked 157 wickets at an average of 28.37. In the ongoing season of the County Championship 2023, Mulder has picked 16 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.50.