Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction GLO 43 % Chance of Winning LEI 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gloucestershire and Leicestershire are poised to clash in the County Championship Division Two from August 22 to 25, 2024. They will meet at County Ground, Bristol, with the match starting at 3:30 P.M IST.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire and Glamorgan’s high scoring endeavor in the last match came to an end in a tie. Gloucestershire’s total of 179 in the first innings was not convincing in the slightest and Glamorgan were expected to breeze past and snatch the lead; the latter did eventually take the lead but not by much since they were bundled out for 197. Gloucestershire were very much back in the mix and the batters went no holds barred - James Bracey’s 204 not out, Cameron Bancroft’s 184, Miles Hammond’s 121 and Beau Webster’s unbeaten 65 ensured that the team had 610 additional runs on the scoreboard. However, Glamorgan were not in a hurry to back down and as they were bowled out for 592, the match was tied.

Leicestershire tasted victory for the first time this season in the previous match against Middlesex. They made a tentative start to the match with 179 runs and it was in no way a par score for the format. Middlesex, though, found a way to fritter away their chance to take the lead by getting bowled out for a miserly 86. Leicestershire’s entire batting order banded together to rack in 372 runs the second time around, although Ben Green and Lewis Goldsworthy were the ones who held down the fort with 77 and 75 runs, respectively. Middlesex had no hope of chasing it down and conceded defeat by 123 runs.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 43%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 57%

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Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Judging by James Bracey’s recent showings in the tournament, his performances for Gloucestershire give the impression that he goes all or nothing since there is a glaring disparity in the runs he contributes. In the last three games, he scored 5, 204*, 8, 3 and 144 runs. However, he will be expected to go all out once again and decimate the opposition.

Louis Kimber has shown contrasting form and even though he is among the top batters for Leicestershire with 514 runs in 13 innings, he has only had one standout innings which is evidenced by the fact that he has scored 0, 38, 30, 243 and 1 in the last three games. Despite that one-off big knock, he is not anticipated to be of much help this time around.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

In the three matches held at County Ground in Bristol this season, there has not been a single conclusive result with all three games having ended in draws. It is quite clear that the surface assists batters and big first innings totals but chasing is just as advantageous. The toss winning skipper of the next match will want to field first since high scoring chases are a frequent occurrence here.

Weather Report

There is a 70% likelihood of a washout at Bristol and the weather will have an impact on the game’s outcome. The temperature is predicted to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren (C) Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Zaman Akhter Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Marchant de Lange Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have a mixture of results with two draws, a win, a defeat and a tie in their last five matches. There is absolutely no consistency and the fact that their squad struggled to win despite being rather strong is alarming.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Harry Swindells Batter Louis Kimber Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Green All-rounder Ben Mike Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire drew three games in a row before registering a loss and a win in the last five encounters.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Leicestershire lead their tally against Gloucestershire with three victories in their previous five outings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Gloucestershire - 1

Leicestershire - 3

Draw - 1

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire’s first partnerships are known to be quite daunting but they have been weighed down by Ben Charlesworth whose fluctuating form makes it difficult to add value to the team’s first wicket. Cameron Bancroft is responsible for much of the scoring but their paltry and unstable stands of 0, 3, 62, 6 and 15 runs in the last three matches do not bode well for them. For Leicestershire, the one good thing their opening wicket has got going is consistency; Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger have scored 17, 36, 5, 57 and 37 runs in the previous three outings. Even though the totals are no great shakes, they proved that they possess the ability to build on their form and do better.

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Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Best Batters

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

The wicket-keeper batter had a terrible first innings against Glamorgan in the last match where he was dismissed for a mere five runs. He returned with a bang in the second innings as he knocked a double century, having amassed an unbeaten 204. James Bracey leads Gloucestershire’s run charts with 763 runs in 14 innings which makes him the top choice for the next game.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Rishi Patel struggled a tad in the last match against Middlesex where the opener was dismissed for lowly scores of four and 17 in each of the two innings. However, overall, he is among the top batters for Leicestershire with 513 runs in 14 innings and an average of 42.75. Even though his performance prior to this was not particularly praiseworthy, he is expected to come good against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Marchant de Lange to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Marchant de Lange has a massive lead over the other bowlers of the team with 26 wickets in ten innings and an average of 26.61. He picked three wickets in the first innings against Glamorgan and went on to claim an additional two in the following innings. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the upcoming outing.

Ben Mike to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Ben Mike is the second highest wicket-taker for the team with 25 wickets in 11 innings so far. In the previous encounter against Middlesex, he took a fifer in the first innings and captured three more in the second innings. Considering his present form, he is the leading pick for the next match.