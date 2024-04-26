Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Match Prediction GLO 39 % Chance of Winning MID 61 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gloucestershire and Middlesex are set to clash in the County Championship Division Two from April 26 to April 29, 2024. They will meet at County Ground, Bristol, with the action kicking off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire took on Sussex in their previous match and although they were performing on a highly competitive level, they still managed to fall short. Batting first, the visitors piled on a score of 417 runs with the help of Ben Charlesworth, Miles Hammond, James Bracey and Zafar Gohar who each scored 62, 56, 69 and 60 runs, respectively. Sussex made light work of this and edged past with a score of 479 runs. Gloucestershire fought back to score an additional 205 runs but it was not enough to keep Sussex at bay who chased it down and won by four wickets.

Middlesex, on the other hand, had a successful outing against Yorkshire in their last game. Yorkshire were put to bat first and seemed to struggle against Middlesex’s bowling, having been bowled out for 159 runs. Middlesex surpassed them but stayed at a low total of 246 runs. With a sizable lead over their opponents, Yorkshire began to experience pressure and added 244 runs before they succumbed again. Middlesex did have a bit of trouble in chasing down the total but they eventually made it over the line by six wickets.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 39%

Middlesex chance of winning - 61%

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Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score low before first dismissal

Middlesex’s opening order has taken a downturn from the start of the season. Their trajectory looks unfavorable as Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman kicked off the first match with a partnership of 79 runs. However, Robson has been substituted for Nathan Fernandes in the past two matches and the situation has worsened. The openers scored 33 runs together against Northamptonshire but ended their partnerships against Yorkshire with 18 runs and one run in the previous match. Middlesex have a lot of ground to make up and it will be difficult for them to progress if they continue in their current plight.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The last match hosted at County Ground in Bristol was between Glocuestershire and Yorkshire where the home side elected to field first. Yorkshire pulled away with a massive lead and Glocuestershire were trailing quite far behind. The latter did stay afloat to draw the result but their chances were looking bleak. The toss winner will want to bat first after Yorkshire’s commanding total.

Weather Report

There is a 20% chance of precipitation at Bristol and cloudy skies are anticipated. The temperature is likely to reach 14 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren (C) Batter Tom Price Bowler Zafar Gohar Bowler Dominic Goodman Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have a lot of recouping to do after their defeat in the previous match. Their batting order is solid but their bowling unit needs to work on being more conservative since it is evidently costing them.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Leus du Plooy, Henry Brookes.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Stephen Eskinazi Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex’s six-wicket victory over Yorkshire sets them up as the match favorites. There is still room for improvement as the batters struggled to cover more ground but overall, their form is rather good.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire bested Middlesex in their last two encounters while Middlesex have beaten their upcoming rivals once in their previous five outings. The other two matches were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Gloucestershire - 2

Middlesex - 1

Draw - 2

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Middlesex’s opening duo took turns to be dismissed in their previous match against Yorkshire as Nathan Fernandes was the first to collapse in the first innings and Mark Stoneman was shown the way out in the second innings. During the first innings, the pair settled for a partnership of 18 runs but things went further south the second time around since they added a single run to the first wicket before facing an early dismissal. Gloucestershire were only marginally better than their counterpart as they scored 49 runs against Sussex in the first innings and brought an end to their partnership after 12 runs in the second innings. However, they still stand a better chance than Middlesex of achieving a convincing opening stand.

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Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Best Batters

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Miles Hammond is the leading batter for Gloucestershire with 211 runs in four innings. He scored two successive half-centuries in the previous game versus Sussex. He amassed 56 runs in the first innings and outdid himself with a knock of 77 runs in the following innings. He will be expected to keep up the good form in the next match, too.

Leus du Plooy to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Leus du Plooy was the top batter for Middlesex in both innings against Yorkshire. He scored his first half-century of the season with 51 runs in the first innings and scored an additional 42 runs in the next innings. He is also their leading batter with 326 runs in four innings and an average of 108.66. He will be expected to lead the way against Gloucestershire as well.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Zafar Gohar to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Zafar Gohar played his first game against Sussex and turned heads with his brilliant spells. He captured three wickets in the first innings which was on par with the others but he put a major dent in the opposition’s batting during the second innings, wherein he took five wickets. With eight wickets in just two innings, he is the top choice for the next game.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Ryan Higgins stands tied as Middlesex’s top wicket-taker with eight wickets in four innings. He was the leading wicket-taker against Yorkshire as he claimed four wickets in the first innings and took three more in the second innings. He also maintains an average of 26.00, the best of the team, and he will be relied upon to make an impact again.