Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Match Prediction
GLO
39%
Chance of Winning
MID
61%
First class
County Ground in Bristol
Facts:
- Miles Hammond is currently Gloucestershire’s leading run scorer with 211 runs in four innings.
- Middlesex’s Leus du Plooy is the third highest run-getter of the County Championship Division Two with 326 runs in four innings.
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning
Gloucestershire took on Sussex in their previous match and although they were performing on a highly competitive level, they still managed to fall short. Batting first, the visitors piled on a score of 417 runs with the help of Ben Charlesworth, Miles Hammond, James Bracey and Zafar Gohar who each scored 62, 56, 69 and 60 runs, respectively. Sussex made light work of this and edged past with a score of 479 runs. Gloucestershire fought back to score an additional 205 runs but it was not enough to keep Sussex at bay who chased it down and won by four wickets.
Middlesex, on the other hand, had a successful outing against Yorkshire in their last game. Yorkshire were put to bat first and seemed to struggle against Middlesex’s bowling, having been bowled out for 159 runs. Middlesex surpassed them but stayed at a low total of 246 runs. With a sizable lead over their opponents, Yorkshire began to experience pressure and added 244 runs before they succumbed again. Middlesex did have a bit of trouble in chasing down the total but they eventually made it over the line by six wickets.
- Gloucestershire chance of winning - 39%
- Middlesex chance of winning - 61%
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Betting Tips
Middlesex to score low before first dismissal
Middlesex’s opening order has taken a downturn from the start of the season. Their trajectory looks unfavorable as Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman kicked off the first match with a partnership of 79 runs. However, Robson has been substituted for Nathan Fernandes in the past two matches and the situation has worsened. The openers scored 33 runs together against Northamptonshire but ended their partnerships against Yorkshire with 18 runs and one run in the previous match. Middlesex have a lot of ground to make up and it will be difficult for them to progress if they continue in their current plight.
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction
The last match hosted at County Ground in Bristol was between Glocuestershire and Yorkshire where the home side elected to field first. Yorkshire pulled away with a massive lead and Glocuestershire were trailing quite far behind. The latter did stay afloat to draw the result but their chances were looking bleak. The toss winner will want to bat first after Yorkshire’s commanding total.
Weather Report
There is a 20% chance of precipitation at Bristol and cloudy skies are anticipated. The temperature is likely to reach 14 degrees Celsius.
Gloucestershire Player List
Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Graeme van Buuren (C)
|
Batter
|
Tom Price
|
Bowler
|
Zafar Gohar
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Goodman
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Akhter
|
Bowler
|
Ajeet Dale
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire have a lot of recouping to do after their defeat in the previous match. Their batting order is solid but their bowling unit needs to work on being more conservative since it is evidently costing them.
Middlesex Player List
Toby Roland-Jones (c), Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Leus du Plooy, Henry Brookes.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mark Stoneman
|
Batter
|
Nathan Fernandes
|
All-rounder
|
Max Holden
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
Stephen Eskinazi
|
Batter
|
Jack Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joshua De Caires
|
Bowler
|
Toby Roland-Jones (C)
|
Bowler
|
Tom Helm
|
Bowler
|
Ethan Bamber
|
Bowler
Middlesex Player List
Middlesex’s six-wicket victory over Yorkshire sets them up as the match favorites. There is still room for improvement as the batters struggled to cover more ground but overall, their form is rather good.
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head
Gloucestershire bested Middlesex in their last two encounters while Middlesex have beaten their upcoming rivals once in their previous five outings. The other two matches were drawn.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Gloucestershire - 2
Middlesex - 1
Draw - 2
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex
Middlesex’s opening duo took turns to be dismissed in their previous match against Yorkshire as Nathan Fernandes was the first to collapse in the first innings and Mark Stoneman was shown the way out in the second innings. During the first innings, the pair settled for a partnership of 18 runs but things went further south the second time around since they added a single run to the first wicket before facing an early dismissal. Gloucestershire were only marginally better than their counterpart as they scored 49 runs against Sussex in the first innings and brought an end to their partnership after 12 runs in the second innings. However, they still stand a better chance than Middlesex of achieving a convincing opening stand.
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex
First class
County Ground in Bristol, null
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Best Batters
Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
Miles Hammond is the leading batter for Gloucestershire with 211 runs in four innings. He scored two successive half-centuries in the previous game versus Sussex. He amassed 56 runs in the first innings and outdid himself with a knock of 77 runs in the following innings. He will be expected to keep up the good form in the next match, too.
Leus du Plooy to be Middlesex’s Best Batter
Leus du Plooy was the top batter for Middlesex in both innings against Yorkshire. He scored his first half-century of the season with 51 runs in the first innings and scored an additional 42 runs in the next innings. He is also their leading batter with 326 runs in four innings and an average of 108.66. He will be expected to lead the way against Gloucestershire as well.
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers
Zafar Gohar to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler
Zafar Gohar played his first game against Sussex and turned heads with his brilliant spells. He captured three wickets in the first innings which was on par with the others but he put a major dent in the opposition’s batting during the second innings, wherein he took five wickets. With eight wickets in just two innings, he is the top choice for the next game.
Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler
Ryan Higgins stands tied as Middlesex’s top wicket-taker with eight wickets in four innings. He was the leading wicket-taker against Yorkshire as he claimed four wickets in the first innings and took three more in the second innings. He also maintains an average of 26.00, the best of the team, and he will be relied upon to make an impact again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Middlesex
- Gloucestershire to win @ 2.30 (Dafabet)
- Middlesex to win @ 1.60 (Dafabet)
Dafabet