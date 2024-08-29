Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction
GLO
52%
Chance of Winning
NOR
48%
First class
County Ground in Bristol
Facts:
- Gloucestershire’s James Bracey is the leading batter of the County Championship Division Two with 970 runs in 17 innings.
- Northamptonshire’s Emilio Gay is the second highest run-getter of the tournament, having scored 919 runs in 17 innings.
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning
Gloucestershire had yet another high scoring draw this season, having faced Leicestershire in their last outing. The latter’s total of 402 seemed quite daunting at first but Gloucestershire took it with a pinch of salt and upped Leicestershire to post 544 runs on the scoreboard. Ben Charlesworth and James Bracey are almost solely responsible for this feat and their contributions of 210 and 207* runs, respectively, cannot go uncredited. After such a massive exertion, the ball was in Leicestershire’s court and they did not take this lying down as they scored an additional 304 runs but this thrilling session came to an end without a satisfying result since a lack of time caused a stalemate.
Northamptonshire added to their slew of defeats this season with a dismal showing against Middlesex in the previous encounter, particularly in their batting department. Batting first, Northamptonshire survived long enough to score a mere 207 runs but Middlesex’s lead in the second innings was not very too challenging. The former had a chance to redeem themselves but with 167 additional runs on the board, they could not keep Middlesex from surpassing their target. In the end, Middlesex emerged victorious by eight wickets.
- Gloucestershire chance of winning - 52%
- Northamptonshire chance of winning - 48%
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips
Northamptonshire to score over 33.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)
It was an all round below par game for Northamptonshire as they went up against Middlesex in the last match and their opening partnership also faced the brunt of the opposition’s slick bowling approach. However, despite this minor setback, Northamptonshire’s first wicket will bounce back and thrive in the next match considering they have posted stands of 31, 5, 43, 18, 11, 59, 56, 13, 99 and 90 runs in the last five fixtures.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 29.5
Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 33.5
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction
County Ground in Bristol is known to offer assistance to the teams fielding first and the toss winners have concurred with this, having elected this strategy in three out of the last four games played at the venue this season. There has been no decisive winner so far but since high scoring chases have been witnessed in all matches thus far, fielding first is going to be the fancied option.
Weather Report
Bristol is going to experience mostly sunny skies and the weather is not likely to have a bearing on the match. With a negligible 10% chance of precipitation, the temperature is expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius.
Gloucestershire Player List
Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Graeme van Buuren (C)
|
Batter
|
Chris Dent
|
Batter
|
Zaman Akhter
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Goodman
|
Bowler
|
Marchant de Lange
|
Bowler
|
Ajeet Dale
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire have drawn three games, tied one and lost one in the five matches leading up to this game. Regardless, their batting performance is unparalleled.
Northamptonshire Player List
Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan, George Bartlett, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, George Scrimshaw, Liam Patterson-White, Siddarth Kaul, Prithvi Shaw, Matthew Breetzke, Dominic Leech, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Batter
|
Emilio Gay
|
Batter
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
Batter
|
Luke Procter (C)
|
All-rounder
|
George Bartlett
|
Batter
|
Rob Keogh
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis McManus
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Justin Broad
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Sanderson
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Leech
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire drew three games and come into this fixture with two back-to-back defeats. After their abhorrent batting display in the last match, they are expected to make it a hat trick.
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head
Northamptonshire trail slightly behind Gloucestershire with one win in their previous five matches against the latter’s two.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Gloucestershire - 2
Northamptonshire - 1
Draw - 2
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds
Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire
Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth are, undeniably, a force to be reckoned with and they have been responsible for some incredible first partnerships for Gloucestershire. That said, it is difficult to ignore the inconsistency in their form since there seems to be no real coherence in the stands they have put on, having scored 68, 0, 3, 62 and 6 runs together in the last three games. Northamptonshire’s openers, though, are easier to predict given that they tend to perform in a similar range in every match. In the three games prior to this, the team secured totals of 31, 5, 43, 18, 11 and 59 which shows that they have some solidity in form, making them the favored side in this regard.
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire
First class
County Ground in Bristol, null
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters
James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
James Bracey went hammer and tongs against Leicestershire in the last encounter to garner his fourth ton of the season in style with an unbeaten double century, having scored 207 runs. He is nearly unreachable at the top with a grand total of 970 runs in 15 innings and a stellar average of 80.83. He is, without a doubt, the top pick to be their standout batter again.
Emilio Gay to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter
Emilio Gay was the top scorer for the team in their first innings against Middlesex where the opener scored 42 runs. His knock of 17 in the following innings was rather disappointing but he has a hefty lead with 919 runs in 17 innings so far. With an excellent average of 57.43, he is the top choice for the upcoming fixture.
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers
Marchant de Lange to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler
Marchant de Lange has furthered his lead at the top with 30 wickets in 12 innings and a brilliant bowling average of 26.93. He picked two wickets in each of the two innings against Leicestershire and was among the top wicket-takers in the match. Considering this showing, he is expected to be the leading bowler in the next match, too.
Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler
Ben Sanderson is absolutely unstoppable so far and he proved that yet again in the last game versus Middlesex. His first innings was particularly praiseworthy as he returned with a remarkable six-wicket haul and he went on to capture two more wickets in the following innings. Given the form he has displayed, he continues to be the leading pick to be their premier bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gloucestershire
- Gloucestershire to win @ 1.90 (Batery)
- Northamptonshire to win @ 1.90 (Batery)
Batery