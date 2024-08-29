Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction GLO 52 % Chance of Winning NOR 48 % Place a bet Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire will go head-to-head for the second time in the County Championship Division Two this season, meeting at County Ground, Bristol. From August 29 to September 1, 2024, the sides are going to clash at 3:30 P.M IST.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire had yet another high scoring draw this season, having faced Leicestershire in their last outing. The latter’s total of 402 seemed quite daunting at first but Gloucestershire took it with a pinch of salt and upped Leicestershire to post 544 runs on the scoreboard. Ben Charlesworth and James Bracey are almost solely responsible for this feat and their contributions of 210 and 207* runs, respectively, cannot go uncredited. After such a massive exertion, the ball was in Leicestershire’s court and they did not take this lying down as they scored an additional 304 runs but this thrilling session came to an end without a satisfying result since a lack of time caused a stalemate.

Northamptonshire added to their slew of defeats this season with a dismal showing against Middlesex in the previous encounter, particularly in their batting department. Batting first, Northamptonshire survived long enough to score a mere 207 runs but Middlesex’s lead in the second innings was not very too challenging. The former had a chance to redeem themselves but with 167 additional runs on the board, they could not keep Middlesex from surpassing their target. In the end, Middlesex emerged victorious by eight wickets.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 52%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 48%

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Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score over 33.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

It was an all round below par game for Northamptonshire as they went up against Middlesex in the last match and their opening partnership also faced the brunt of the opposition’s slick bowling approach. However, despite this minor setback, Northamptonshire’s first wicket will bounce back and thrive in the next match considering they have posted stands of 31, 5, 43, 18, 11, 59, 56, 13, 99 and 90 runs in the last five fixtures.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 33.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Bristol is known to offer assistance to the teams fielding first and the toss winners have concurred with this, having elected this strategy in three out of the last four games played at the venue this season. There has been no decisive winner so far but since high scoring chases have been witnessed in all matches thus far, fielding first is going to be the fancied option.

Weather Report

Bristol is going to experience mostly sunny skies and the weather is not likely to have a bearing on the match. With a negligible 10% chance of precipitation, the temperature is expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren (C) Batter Chris Dent Batter Zaman Akhter Bowler Dominic Goodman Bowler Marchant de Lange Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have drawn three games, tied one and lost one in the five matches leading up to this game. Regardless, their batting performance is unparalleled.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan, George Bartlett, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, George Scrimshaw, Liam Patterson-White, Siddarth Kaul, Prithvi Shaw, Matthew Breetzke, Dominic Leech, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Emilio Gay Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder George Bartlett Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire drew three games and come into this fixture with two back-to-back defeats. After their abhorrent batting display in the last match, they are expected to make it a hat trick.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire trail slightly behind Gloucestershire with one win in their previous five matches against the latter’s two.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Gloucestershire - 2

Northamptonshire - 1

Draw - 2

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth are, undeniably, a force to be reckoned with and they have been responsible for some incredible first partnerships for Gloucestershire. That said, it is difficult to ignore the inconsistency in their form since there seems to be no real coherence in the stands they have put on, having scored 68, 0, 3, 62 and 6 runs together in the last three games. Northamptonshire’s openers, though, are easier to predict given that they tend to perform in a similar range in every match. In the three games prior to this, the team secured totals of 31, 5, 43, 18, 11 and 59 which shows that they have some solidity in form, making them the favored side in this regard.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire First class County Ground in Bristol, null Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now!

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

James Bracey went hammer and tongs against Leicestershire in the last encounter to garner his fourth ton of the season in style with an unbeaten double century, having scored 207 runs. He is nearly unreachable at the top with a grand total of 970 runs in 15 innings and a stellar average of 80.83. He is, without a doubt, the top pick to be their standout batter again.

Emilio Gay to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Emilio Gay was the top scorer for the team in their first innings against Middlesex where the opener scored 42 runs. His knock of 17 in the following innings was rather disappointing but he has a hefty lead with 919 runs in 17 innings so far. With an excellent average of 57.43, he is the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Marchant de Lange to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Marchant de Lange has furthered his lead at the top with 30 wickets in 12 innings and a brilliant bowling average of 26.93. He picked two wickets in each of the two innings against Leicestershire and was among the top wicket-takers in the match. Considering this showing, he is expected to be the leading bowler in the next match, too.

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson is absolutely unstoppable so far and he proved that yet again in the last game versus Middlesex. His first innings was particularly praiseworthy as he returned with a remarkable six-wicket haul and he went on to capture two more wickets in the following innings. Given the form he has displayed, he continues to be the leading pick to be their premier bowler.