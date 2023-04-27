Gloucestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction GLO 43 % Chance of Winning SUS 57 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire will take in their fourth match of the County Championship Two 2023 season at the County Ground, Bristol from Thursday, April 27 at 3:30 PM IST. Gloucestershire finished at the bottom of the Division One table last year and as a result were relegated to Division Two. Sussex had finished seventh in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Sussex won their first match against Durham before they played a draw against Yorkshire. Gloucestershire, on the other hand, have played two draws and one match with Yorkshire was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

In the upcoming fixture between the two sides, Sussex are the more likely side to emerge on top. Sussex have a really strong top-order consisting of Ali Orr, Tom Haines, Tom Aslop and Cheteshwar Pujara. The bowling unit has also received a boost with the inclusion of Ollie Robinson.

Gloucestershire also has decent batting. Marcus Harris, who has been picked in Australia's Ashes squad, features in the line-up. All-rounders Graeme van Buuren and Tom Price have also performed with the bat in the first few matches. However, Sussex definitely have a more solid batting line-up.

Gloucestershire bowling unit is relying heavily on Tom Price and Ajeet Dale. That can emerge as an issue for the team. Quite evidently, Gloucestershire despite having a decent squad, can find themselves in a spot of bother.

Gloucestershire chances of winning - 43%

Sussex chances of winning - 57%

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Gloucestershire vs Sussex Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Consistency will be the key for Gloucestershire. The batting unit is expected to do their job more often than not but a few batting collapses are on the cards. Bowling is a worry. They will have to sort out these if they are looking to leave an impact in Division Two.

For Sussex, the bowling unit looks extremely weak once Ollie Robinson is taken out of the eleven. Same could be the case once Cheteshwar Pujara leaves but with not many Test matches for India this year, he is expected to continue leading the side. But regardless, the bowling unit needs to improve leaps and bounds for the side to make any impact.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

In the last two games at the venue, the team winning the toss has batted first. No toss was held at the venue in the last match between Gloucestershire and Sussex which was abandoned.

However, with overcast conditions on the cards, the team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

Weather Report

Rain has been predicted for Day 1 and Day 4 with precipitation level up to 70-80 percent. It's expected to be cloudy on Day 2 and Day 3 as well, but chances of rain are low. The temperature during the course of the game should hover around 14-16 degree celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire Squad

Chris Dent, Tom Lace, Miles Hammond, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, James Bracey, Goodman, George Scott, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)

Gloucestershire Predicted XI

Marcus Harris Batter Chris Dent Batter James Bracey (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mils Hammond All-rounder Gv Buuren (cap) All-rounder Ollie Price All-rounder Jack Taylor All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Price Bowler Marchant De Lange Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire are unbeaten in their last four County Championship matches. They have won two and played two draws during the period.

Sussex Player List

Sussex Squad

Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Tom Clark, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Jack Carson, JP Sarro, Jamie Atkins, Sean Hunt, Alastair Orr, Henry Crocombe, Will Beer, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Alsop, Steve Smith (Australia - three County Championship games in May), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Shadab Khan (Pakistan - Vitality Blast), Nathan McAndrew (Australia - April to July, County Championship and Vitality Blast)

Sussex Predicted XI

Ali Orr Batsman Tom Haines All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara (cap) Batter Tom Aslop Batter Tom Clark All-rounder Oliver Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper George Garton All-rounder Nathan Mcandrew Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler Jack Carson Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have settled for three draws in their last five matches. They have won and lost a match each. The last three matches have seen Sussex win one and draw two.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Head to Head

Gloucestershire have failed to beat Sussex in any of their last five matches. Sussex have won two matches including the last one. Three matches have ended in draws.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to win

Sussex have a solid line-up and are the more likely team to win their upcoming match against Gloucestershire. The top-four of Sussex has the potential to take the match completely away from the opposition. The likes of Ali Orr, Tom Haines, Tom Aslop and Cheteshwar Pujara have the potential to score massive runs. Star England pacer Ollie Robinson will be turning up in the match expectedly and that will give Sussex a major boost again.

Gloucestershire have a decent side on paper but there is a chance that the batting unit collapses. They were bundled out for 165 in their last match against Glamorgan. In the last match, Gloucestershire got all-out for 231 in the first innings. The bowling department is also reliant on Tom Price and Ajeet Dale who will face a tough test against a quality Sussex batting unit.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Top Team Batsmen

Marcus Harris to be Gloucestershire’s top batter

Senior batter Marcus Harris can emerge as the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire. So far in the tournament, he has scored 234 runs in two matches at an average of 58.50. Overall, the Australian batter has scored 9789 runs in 145 matches at an average of 39.63.

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex's top batter

The India star smashed a hundred to kick off the new season but has scored 35, 18 and 13 in the next three innings. With the WTC final against Australia set to be held in London in June, Pujara would be aiming to quickly get amongst runs. Overall, he has played in 247 first-class matches and scored 18839 runs at an average of 51.61.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex top bowler

Tom Price to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

The 23-year-old right-arm pacer was impressive in the first two matches where he picked six wickets each including 4-wicket hauls in first innings of each of the two matches. Gloucestershire will expect him to deliver once again. Overall, he has picked 60 wickets in 17 first-class matches.

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex's top bowler

All eyes will be star England pacer Ollie Robinson as he takes the field for Sussex against Gloucestershire. In his first match of the season against Yorkshire, he could manage only one wicket. Overall, he has played 84 first-class matches and picked 367 wickets at an average of 21.09.