Gloucestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction GLO 31 % Chance of Winning SUS 69 % Place a bet Batery 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gloucestershire and Sussex are going to square off in the County Championship Division Two from September 17 to 20, 2024. The sides will take on each other at County Ground, Bristol, at 3:00 P.M IST.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire won for the second time this season as they went up against Middlesex in the previous outing. Middlesex made a brilliant start with 377 runs on the board and looked insurmountable, and Gloucestershire found it rather hard to get past the target as they scored 309 and declared the total. Zafar Gohar and Oliver Price were the ones who anchored the innings for the team with their individual scores of 86 and 76, respectively. Although Middlesex had the opportunity to build a massive gap and thwart Gloucestershire’s hopes of winning, they were only able to add 165 runs to the original score. In a thrilling final innings chase, the Bristol-based team went all out as the visitors and piled on 236 runs to surpass the target and take victory by four wickets.

Unsurprisingly, Sussex took home yet another victory in their last match against Glamorgan where the latter batted first and found themselves bowled out for a mere 186 runs. Right off the bat, this was a massive blunder against the table toppers who have been invincible all season. Sussex got their cue to do what they do best and make it impossible for the opposition to stay in contention for the win; they went absolutely ham against Glamorgan’s bowling and scored 491 runs. John Simpson, Tom Clark, Daniel Hughes, Henry Crocombe and Tom Haines are to be thanked for this display as they amassed 117, 112*, 83, 54 and 48 runs, respectively. Glamorgan had too much on their plate and Sussex’s bowling attack was far too powerful to get past, leading the former to get dismissed for 218. They suffered defeat by an innings and 87 runs.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 31%

Sussex chance of winning - 69%

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Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score high before first dismissal

Sussex’s first wicket stands have been on a steady incline in the previous five encounters, largely owing to the arrival of Daniel Hughes to open along with Tom Haines. Together, they have set up partnerships of 110, 196, 5, 27, 29, 19, 18, 50 runs. Although there were slight dips along the way, they have managed to forge a stellar partnership and will be expected to perform just as well in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Sussex Opening Partnership Over 33.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

In the five matches held at County Ground in Bristol, there has been no definitive result yet considering all games have ended in draws. That being said, the teams have shown a major inclination towards fielding first on this surface, having elected to do so on four occasions so far. The same is expected of the toss winning side in the next game, too.

Weather Report

Bristol is set to experience sunshine and clear skies with a minimal 10% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster, Archie Bailey.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren (C) Batter Tom Price All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler Archie Bailey Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire’s plethora of results leading up to their victory indicated a great deal of inconsistency and despite the win, they are on the backfoot against Sussex.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales, Daniel Hughes.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have four wins and a single defeat in the last five matches. It goes without saying that their squad have immense firepower to tackle any obstacle head-on.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Sussex have been the dominant side in their head-to-head tally with Gloucestershire, having won three of the last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Gloucestershire - 0

Sussex - 3

Draw - 2

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth’s partnership has dwindled a lot and even though they have regularly opened together for Gloucestershire since the start of the season, there is a noticeable lack of consistency. In the last three games, the pair have added 26, 0, 8 and 68 runs to the first wicket, making it clear that their partnership is hardly sustainable. Tom Haines and Daniel Hughes have taken Sussex’s opening wicket to new heights with their totals of 110, 196, 5 and 27 in the last three fixtures, making them the better opening duo in the next game.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex First class County Ground in Bristol, null Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.70 Bet Now! Sussex Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now!

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Best Batters

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

James Bracey garnered his third half-century of the season in the previous game against Middlesex. Although he was out on a two-ball duck in the first innings, the wicket-keeper batter went on to score 56 runs in the second innings. With 1029 runs in 18 innings and an average of 68.60, he is anticipated to outperform the other batters in the next match.

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes scored his second half-century this season in the previous match against Glamorgan wherein he notched up 83 runs in their solitary innings. Overall, he has 360 runs in six innings, including a century and two half-centuries, and an average of 56.66 which makes him the top contender for the next game, too.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Archie Bailey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Archie Bailey took part in his first match of the season in the previous outing against Middlesex. Even though his first spell of 15 overs did not yield any wickets, he turned it way up in the following innings to take four wickets in his six-over spell. He is averaging at 25.00 and will remain the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Jack Carson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Jack Carson has a hefty lead in Sussex’s bowling department with 45 wickets in 19 innings and an average of 22.77. In the last encounter versus Glamorgan, he took a single wicket in the first innings and went on to add three more to the tally in the second innings. He continues to be the leading choice to be their premier bowler.